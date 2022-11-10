Heritage has been lost
I appreciate last week’s Gazette article describing the renovation of the City Auditorium, as The Community Creative Collective collaborates with local, state, and national historical organizations to revitalize the building “For the use of the people and the glory of the city” as stated by the motto over the theatre proscenium.
In her Nov. 4 letter, Kristin Phillips wondered if the building is worth saving. She is possibly not old enough to remember when, in the 1970s, the “city fathers” razed an elegant marble and guided opera house (the Burns/Chief Theater) to make a parking lot, and Palmer’s beautiful brick Antler’s Hotel to replace it with functional but boring offices and hotel rooms.
This heritage has been lost to us forever. But the City Auditorium is still with us. Due to at least 50 years of neglect (why should we fix that old thing?), it is suffering from deferred maintenance issues. But I suspect a new building of the same caliber could not be built for even $85 million.
We should support this project. The improvements, which will maintain as much of the original character as possible, will give us citizens of Colorado Springs and El Paso County new performance spaces, community spaces, teaching areas, and dining spots while saving this historic and grand old building to serve us for at least another 100 years. Too often we have sold our birthright for a mess of pottage.
Eve Tilley
Colorado Springs
Show us the water!
Re: Article by Mary Shinn, Gazette, “Developers wary of Fountain on Amara Development”.
“Colorado Springs City Council could vote this month to annex a 3,200-acre property, “Why can’t the proposed community of 9,500 homes join Fountain instead? This property surrounded on three sides by Fountain. Plans were halted when Fountain temporarily stopped accepting requests for annexation in January because it did not have the water to serve the flood of development requests it was seeing.” Did I read this correctly? Fountain admitted they did not have the water. So I read that sentence again, sure enough, Fountain admitted to not having enough water. Wow, what a concept.
No water, no new buildings. Too bad our council members won’t allow this vital information to sink in. Hmmm, Fountain doesn’t have enough water to provide to nearly 10,000 future homes. Colorado Springs is in a historical drought, it will never change, it will only get worse. Yet, I bet this same council will most likely approve every proposed building permit for our city and the developers will be laughing all the way to the bank. This makes me think of a famous line from the movie “Jerry Maguire” ..... “show me the money!”
For each Springs resident, let alone the state of Colorado, let’s rephrase that statement to “show me the water!” Prove to every person living in Colorado Springs, plus within the state of Colorado that there is enough sustainable water to all the continuous building going on. Show us the water! Water that is evaporating before our eyes! Yet council members continue to approve massive amounts of building permits. Oh, and plus the fact Lake Meade and Lake Powell are requesting more water from us to run their hydro system that creates electrical power for surrounding cities.
Can you even imagine if there wasn’t enough electricity for all the lights in Las Vegas! Oh, the horror of Las Vegas “in the dark.” Every precious drop of water in Colorado Springs needs to be accounted for. Maybe if we stood outside, and we shouted at the same time, “show us the water” then maybe one council member might hear us. I highly doubt it though.
Colleen Keller
Colorado Springs
Who and what is a veteran?
The best definition of a veteran is any person who has served in our armed services (Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, National Guard and Coast Guard). Another definition is a person who served in the time of war – that is what we usually think of when we say “veteran.” My definition is any person who has served our country to defend our freedoms. Many Americans take our freedoms for granted.
When we talk about defending our freedoms what do we mean? In my humble opinion, veterans are the ones who guarantee our American individual rights; the right to vote, to protest; freedom of religion, speech, assembly and press.
It is the veteran who give the activists the right to demonstrate against those who took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect those very rights.
So, who are veterans? Vets are people who at one time stood the watch around the world working long hours before dawn and after dark. Vets know what it is like to fight and have seen friends hurt and killed. Vets understand individual sacrifice. Vets are people who always found time to clean and maintain their fighting equipment — weapons, tanks, airplanes, submarines and ships. Vets never hesitate to share anything and everything with their shipmate on the left or right.
So how can Colorado Springs residents show their appreciation to a veteran? There are two ways that come to mind. The first is obvious — next time you meet a vet, just say … “Thank you for your service, thank you for your sacrifices, and thank you for defending our freedoms.”
The second way is not so obvious and the best way to show a vet that you appreciate what they did — do what they did and do your part to help strengthen our country. Many little ways can quickly add up and will have influence — smile at someone who is having a bad or sad day, obey the rules, do not blame others, take responsibility, say please, and thank you, and respect our flag and national anthem.
And if Colorado Springs residents do just those kind little things — well, from my saddle, that is the best way to say thank you to our veterans.
Veterans — Thank you for your service.
Bob Lally, retired Navy combat veteran
Colorado Springs