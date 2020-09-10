Hearing all sides of an issue
I have been a regular reader of the Opinion section of the Gazette for years. It is refreshing and, in today’s environment, courageous to have a publication print all sides of an an issue.
I might not always agree with the options expressed by the editorial staff or the guest contributors or the letters from your readers, but I do appreciate the opportunity to hear all sides of an issue. It is enlightening. Congratulations and thanks.
Wayne Florek
Colorado Springs
Trump is flawed as are all men
In a recent Opinion letter entitled “Why support un-Christian President?”, the question was asked why a Christian would support Donald Trump when he doesn’t demonstrate many of the biblical characteristics a follower of Christ should.
Trump is flawed as are all men (Rom. 3:23), and the heart of man is “deceitful above all things and desperately sick” (Jer. 17:9). That is the nature of man in human flesh and the only thing that separates Christian from non-Christian is whether they have accepted Christ as their Savior, which will determine their eternal destiny (Rom. 6:23).
President Trump is perhaps one of the most transparent politicians. Not having a history in politics and perhaps not caring about that, he is unfiltered. We see him as he is and what he thinks. Often that makes us cringe. But compare that to the other politicians who have learned how to “mask” their true opinions and beliefs, saying only what they think others want to hear. Often making promises they don’t intend to keep, just to lure voters. And why should we believe the other party would have handled the COVID-19 crisis any better class than did the Trump administration. That’s “Monday morning quarterbacking”.
It is not about who is the most righteous or smooth personality. We know none are righteous in God’s eyes (Rom. 3:10-18). We are not electing a pope. It should be about what they believe is best for this country and its citizens. Anyone having Christian values should look at each political party’s platform; what their stated positions are on social, economic, defense and fiscal policies. Then determine which most closely lines up with biblical values, and vote accordingly.
Ted Cox
Colorado Springs
Do not judge others
John Moore has taken over God’s duties by proclaiming that President Donald Trump is not a Christian. Jesus said, “Let anyone of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” The accusers walked away. In this case, I guess that Moore would be the only one left standing.
In Matthew, Jesus said, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged.” Romans 2:1 says, “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgment on someone else, for at whatever point you judge another, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things.”
Does President Trump sin? Yes. Do I sin? Yes. Does Joe Biden sin? Yes. Does Elizabeth Warren sin? Yes. Does John Moore sin? Yes. The Bible says that “All have sinned and come short of the glory of the Lord.” Do Christians sin? Yes. But 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”
Mr. Moore, just because our president has some character flaws and sins like we all have does not make him un-Christian. He is just one of all of our presidents who have sinned and had character flaws. I hope they have all confessed their sins.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
Nothing is really an ‘outbreak’
The state of Colorado defines a COVID-19 “outbreak” as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19, or probable positive cases, in a facility or (nonhousehold) group with onset in a 14-day period. Really? Two cases over two weeks at one location? Most normal people would define an “outbreak” as when an illness happens in “unexpected” high numbers. With a highly contagious disease, high numbers are expected. Seems to me that only two people over two weeks at one location might be something to celebrate, not instill fear in people.
The government and the media, including The Gazette, need to stop scaring people anytime two people at one location get COVID-19, with headlines that another “outbreak” has occurred. Just because the government redefines the normal use of the word, and the media goes along with this false narrative, does not mean it’s true. Many people are going to get COVID-19, and the vast majority will be fine after a few days. A very rare minority of them, with comorbidity issues, will die, just like with the flu and pneumonia.
The Colorado Springs metropolitan area has a population approaching 750,000 people. Every school, business, church, and government office will likely eventually have an “outbreak” under the state’s definition. When every two cases become an “outbreak”, nothing is really an “outbreak” and the word loses meaning and purpose. And people wonder why there is no trust in government or the media anymore.
Patrick Kiernan
Colorado Springs
Apply skiing rules to politics
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy’s article in Sunday’s Politics closed with a very appropriate observation; “Politics is at the crucial heart of a representative republic. It is … what powdery snow is to Colorado skiers.”
What a perfect simile for politicians; there are many rules of thumb in skiing that also apply to politics:
• Know the slope and have a plan.
• If you are with a group, stay together.
• Stay off the black runs unless you know what you are doing and have the skill to do it.
• Stay in bounds.
• Always be aware of your fall line.
• Look uphill before you turn.
• Stay away from the edges as that’s where the out of control skiers are.
• If you catch an edge, pick up your stuff with as much dignity as possible.
• And, possibly the most important, quit after your next to the last run.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County