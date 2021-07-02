Hatred in the midst of paradise
You ever wonder what happened to those kids from “Lord of the Flies.” Well, they moved to Green Mountain Falls and all got Facebook accounts. These petulant kids are now petulant adults, and they are ruining paradise yet again.
The GMF Facebook page is a tire fire that smells bad and looks worse. It’s out of control. One person had the audacity to ask, what is being done about all of the goose poop that covers the park where his daughter plays. He was told by several GMFers to find a new place to live. He deleted the post because it got so nasty.
This town loves its geese and once had an open casket funeral for a goose named Roy that drowned in the lake. But now the reason GMFers openly hate each other is paid parking and portapotties. They long for the good ol’ days when you could defecate on the side of the trail and parking was free (well it still is weekdays and for the first two hours on weekends ... but let’s not get bogged down in the details, it’s much easier to spew venom on Facebook than have common sense).
I often say that I have little hope for peace with Israel and Palestine, because all I have to do is look down road and see a town ... in the midst of paradise that is so full of hatred.
Jamie Berry
Cascade
Strive for thoughtful conversations
In “Countering the ‘Critical Race’ Crusade in Colorado” The Gazette’s editorial board unfortunately mischaracterize critical race theory, a decades-old strand of legal scholarship that examines the history of U.S. legal policy toward people of different races. It’s about facts. You cannot be indoctrinated by facts.
It does not suggest that all white people are racist oppressors, and all people of color are victims. It would be wrong if it did, but it does not. The mischaracterization creates fear, anger and division. In other words, people are being misinformed and used. Your use of the same talking points as Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling.
Also unfortunate, some so-called equity or diversity trainings trot out — and might unwittingly reaffirm — worn-out attitudes and assumptions about race from a culture gone by (broadly speaking). This also creates division and defensiveness. I have attended many of these trainings, and there is a wide range in quality. But they are not secretly using critical race theory.
In this time of politically motivated polarization, let’s strive for calm, thoughtful conversations on issues of race with open eyes, open minds and open hearts. In America, we can have these conversations without demonizing or banning anyone or any theory. We can decide together how we want to proceed for the greater good of all. Don’t let anyone else own your lens or set you up to fight. Use your common sense. There is more that unites us than divides us.
Heather W. Huffman
Colorado Springs
Using treated, potable water
Concerning the “Utilities considers reusing water” article in the June 29 Gazette.
There’s one thing I have always wondered about:
Why do we use treated, potable water to flush toilets, wash cars, sweep grass clippings off walkways and driveways, water lawns, and do similar tasks?
There are alternatives to using treated, potable water for those tasks.
Water is a finite resource. Clean drinking water is a necessity for life.
Why must we waste it like this?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Tolerating the beliefs of others
In “Congress should bar LGBTQ discrimination” (Gazette, June 28), Cynthia Coffman says, “I want to live in a country where everyone is free to build a life for themselves and participate fully in society, without fear of harassment or discrimination.” In reality, she wants the opposite — a country where everyone must conform to the LGBTQ agenda under penalty of law, where artists are forced to create artwork containing messages that violate their conscience, where biological boys can shower with girls after gym classes, where stronger, faster men identifying as female can take away college sports scholarships from your daughter, where churches must conduct same-sex weddings and hire persons who openly disagree with their doctrinal beliefs. And she, along with fellow LGBTQ activists, will trash the First Amendment to get there.
Coffman wants Congress to pass the “Equality Act” that would force upon Americans all of the above and more. The First Amendment’s right of free speech? Not if you disagree with the LGBTQ’s agenda. The amendment’s free exercise of religion? No more. Freedom of conscience? Gone, replaced by state-mandated beliefs on sexuality and biology to which all must adhere.
In arguing for the Equality Act, Coffman makes unsupported generalizations of widespread discrimination against LGBTQ Americans. While some of her claims were probably true in the last century, the reality today is that such discrimination has been almost entirely replaced by unrelenting discrimination against those who refuse to comply with the LGBTQ’s demands. Bakers, florists, photographers, and others who use their artistic skills to produce one-of-a-kind creations have been harassed for years and some financially ruined from lawsuits and governmental actions driven by LGBTQ activists. Until the Supreme Court intervened recently, hundreds of children were deprived of being placed in loving foster homes due to Philadelphia’s refusal to refer them to Catholic Social Services because of its belief in one-man, one-woman marriage.
America was founded as a pluralistic society, bringing together people with diverse and sometimes contradictory beliefs and molding a country where citizens could live in peace by tolerating the beliefs of others. The Equality Act is antithetical to this foundational principle, abrogates personal freedom, and moves our country further towards a totalitarian society.
Doug Barth
Colorado Springs