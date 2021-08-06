Harmful effects of wolves
There has been a lot of news in the media lately concerning the reintroduction of the gray wolf to Colorado. The reintroduction was placed on last November’s ballot and funded mostly by out of state environmentalists who helped pass the proposition by a very narrow 0.9% margin. These environmentalists wish to portray the gray wolf as an endangered species that needs to be repopulated in our state. They also downplay the deleterious consequences of such actions. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Gray wolves are not cute and adorable as some stuffed toy animals depict. Rather, they are barbaric killers. I’ve seen video footage of a pair of wolves viciously attacking a property owner’s pet dog simply because the dog was barking at them for being on the owner’s land. I’ve also seen where a wolf pack in Canada drove a herd of deer onto a frozen lake, where the deer slipped on the ice and couldn’t stand back up. The wolves attacked and eviscerated the deer herd, killing more than they could consume.
Many ranchers and rural property owners are concerned about the harmful effects that the wolves will have on livestock and domestic animals. Colorado Parks and Wildlife promised to reimburse ranchers for their livestock losses with funds coming mostly from Colorado hunting licenses and associated fees. Most hunters don’t want the wolves introduced to the state because of the detrimental effects they will have on the deer and elk herds.
I think it is unconscionable and unethical that out-of-state political groups can impose their agenda on our citizens and force a disinterested group (e.g. hunters) to pay for the detrimental consequences of their actions. I’d like to see our state assembly pass a bill making it unlawful for out of state political groups to fund ballot initiatives that ultimately force Colorado citizens to pay for the negative impacts of their political agendas. I also would like to see our federal government pass a bill allowing ranchers and property owners to defend their livestock and domestic animals from these apex predator attacks.
I fear that if these legislative actions aren’t taken, these environmental activists will try to reintroduce grizzly bears next. These large predators can weigh up to 800 pounds and unlike their black bear cousins, they don’t tolerate humans very well. We can only image the disastrous effects they could have on Colorado citizens.
Paul Kolodziejski
Colorado Springs
End the unfair practices
A $100 gift card for protecting yourself with a vaccine! Really! Where’s my $100 for being smart and getting vaccines months ago. So unfair…
Also, jobs are plentiful — everyone is looking for employees and wages are over $18 an hour. Our country took care of everyone when the world shut down. Now when jobs are available, folks are comfortable staying home and having government take care of them! No more rent help — get a job!
Paul Garcia
Colorado Springs
Cannot fi
x past injustices
On Monday, the Gazette Viewpoint brought up excellent issues about the impossibility to fairly atone for past slavery in the U.S. It was one of the best that I have read on this subject.
I can only think of one thing that was not mentioned. Where is the reparation for Union soldiers who lost their lives fighting to free slaves in the Civil War?
My grandmother gave me heart-wrenching letters written by my great-great-grandfather before he lost his life in the Civil War. He left a destitute widow and two tiny children. We just cannot fix most past injustices in this imperfect world. We have to learn and move forward.
Cindy Huntley
Monument
History is too complex
Critical race theory advocates often say it is not a “curriculum” so to speak, but “a method of studying power dynamics throughout history.” Be that as it may, it’s not a very good one. CRT oversimplifies complex, multifactoral processes and circumstances, insisting that present racial inequities are due almost entirely to racial conflict, and the subjugation inflicted on the nonwhite world by European colonizers.
Yes, Africans were abducted and sold into slavery in the Americas, and yes, that’s a travesty. But were they enslaved because they were nonwhite, or because it happened to be economically convenient at the time? The Sahara Desert, combined with a lack of natural harbors, isolated sub-Saharan Africa from the rest of the old world, meaning cultural interchange with Europe, India, et al was limited. When Columbus set sail, he used sails invented in Italy, compasses invented in China, and an alphabet derived from the Phonecians. Sub-Saharan Africa didn’t have this interchange, and so was technologically behind slave-taking empires. This wasn’t a racially motivated decision.
Furthermore, not only nonwhites have ever been enslaved. The term ‘Slav’ derives from the middle-English word for ‘slave’ for a reason, and the Marines’ Hymn has the line “To the Shores of Tripoli” because the Barbary Pirates captured and enslaved American merchants.
I’m not trying to justify slavery, but the lesson here is that history is too complex to be defined by one trait and bad things happen when you give one group absolute power over another.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Colorado Springs
Creating a risky environment
There has been much discussion and debate regarding the COVID vaccine and the refusal of many to get vaccinated. In anti-vax demonstrations, I often see people with signs that say “My body, My choice”. While I agree with the sentiment that we have the right to choose what we do, or what is done to, our own bodies, that only applies when our action, or choice, has no detrimental effect on others. By not getting vaccinated, we not only create a more risky environment for ourselves, but to others we associate with.
One of the factors that is often left out of, or glossed over, in the pro-vaccine argument is the fact that a substantial population of unvaccinated people provide a rich breeding ground for the virus to mutate into other, possible more virulent and dangerous forms, such as the Delta variant.
As long as there are a large number of unvaccinated people, SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for the foreseeable future.
Charles Loeffler
Monument