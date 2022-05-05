Handicapped access to Philharmonic
It’s time to renew subscriptions to our wonderful Philharmonic. My husband and I have enjoyed so many musical presentations over the years. Now we are hesitating renewing our subscriptions. My husband is now handicapped, and we are learning about access difficulties.
We were able to switch our seats to the ADA seats: Great! Unfortunately, we have discovered some serious flaws in handicapped access: there are very few handicapped spots in the parking structure.
These spots are near the elevators — great, huh? The elevators have been out of commission all season, perhaps longer — not so great! I’ve been told by the Philharmonic employees that the city owns the elevators and is responsible for maintenance. Isn’t handicapped access guaranteed by law?
Also, standing in long lines outside the entrance doors is unacceptable. There should be a dedicated handicapped ingress and egress to alleviate long waits.
Hoping for a quick solution before we have to decide on renewing our subscriptions.
Diane Savage
Colorado Springs
Public education system is broken
I am writing in response to Tom Guenther’s recent letter about predator students. I teach in a local elementary school and you are right, these predator children are rampant in our school systems and nothing is being done about it.
I do believe, however, that most teachers are very concerned and involved, but no one cares about what they have to say. The higher-ups that can do something are choosing not to.
The public education system is broken. Kids like this have all the rights and all the power. Teachers and regular students have none. Their safety doesn’t matter. Their well-being doesn’t matter.
Daily disruption of the learning environment doesn’t matter. School districts are only concerned with avoiding lawsuits and bad publicity, not stepping up and doing what is right for kids. Teachers are fed up, and they need parents’ help. We need parents to raise hell. We need parents to refuse to send their kids to school until some of these kids are placed in programs where they belong.
I’m referring to continually violent, disturbed, frightening students, not special education students.
Our society is so messed up right now and it’s showing up in our classrooms and our students and teachers are not safe! They are also unable to do their jobs and no one cares. JD Combs Colorado Springs
The right to eliminate life
The Declaration of Independence states that we are to have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This phrase gives three examples of the unalienable rights that the declaration says have been given to all humans by their Creator, and which governments are created to protect.
One side of the abortion debate applies the Constitution to their side but ignores this right to the most vulnerable side. We stand in uproar at a clinic that kills eggs and prosecutes the offender yet when those same eggs start growing inside a womb it becomes different.
Gov. Jared Polis says: “Colorado remains a refuge where individual rights are respected and where any person has the ability to live, work, thrive and raise a family on their own terms” yet uses that legislation to remove those same rights by saying that which is growing in the womb is not life. Didn’t the world get in trouble in the past with leaders doing the same thing by saying they had the right to eliminate life because it offended them?
If individual rights are truly respected, then it must apply to those whose life is not able to add their voice to the mix. Quit making legislation on popular opinions; make decisions on what is right.
Kevin Thomas
Colorado Springs
Exercising personal choice
There is an outrageous contradiction in the right-to-life campaign in this country. By far, the majority of the men and women calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned are Republicans.
Aren’t Republicans the group that typically calls for less government, less regulation, less restrictions on personal freedoms?
And yet, this minority of conservative Republicans, (up to 69% of Americans polled want Roe v. Wade to stay intact), is calling for governing entities to force women to have children they can’t presently support; who might have been raped by their family members or strangers; or who simply have enough children or have made a decision not to have children.
I firmly believe, as do the majority of Americans in this country, that it is not the place of governing bodies to tell me, a woman, whether I should bear a child. Whether to bear a child is a private, ethical, health, and spiritual decision between me and my medical providers and my trusted advisers to determine.
It is a complete and egregious overreach of any government to force pregnant women to have children, period. It is barbaric; it is repressive; it goes against public health advice; it will disproportionately burden poor and marginalized women; it will result in the unnecessary deaths of far too many women in this country.
And alarmingly, it will fan the fires of political upheaval in this country experiencing far too much violent division already.
Those who feel abortion is morally wrong can exercise their choice not to have one; those who feel abortion is the right choice for themselves at the time, must be able to exercise their personal choice as well. This is freedom; this is the creedal value upon which America is founded upon. To live our lives as responsibly and as freely as possible, without unfairly imposing our values on others.
Republicans typically say they want big government off their backs. We who believe it is a woman’s right to choose want this radical minority of Republicans off our backs, period.
Robin Izer
Colorado Springs