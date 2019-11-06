Author’s wonderful writing
Tom Cronin’s celebration of Hal Borland’s writing in general and “When The Legends Die” specifically, was greatly appreciated. I relished reading many of his superbly written columns back in the 1960s.
Recently, through my daily email from BookBub, I discovered, downloaded and read a wonderful Borland memoir that I would highly recommend to all dog-lovers...and others: “The Dog That Came to Stay.”
John Thompson
Colorado Springs
Politicians’ hands in our pockets
Thank you for publishing the guest opinion of Councilman Richard Skorman, et al. He and his cohorts had the courage to put in print what most politicians are afraid to whisper.
After a few paragraphs of lament, they excoriate TABOR, the one thing in Colorado’s constitution that limits their collective ability to reach into your pocket and remove whatever has been sequestered there. They call the constitutional amendment that created TABOR “antiquated,” “arbitrary,” and “outdated.” Yet they give no substantive support to their argument.
After several rose-colored paragraphs about improved education and transportation, they have the temerity to observe that the Legislature, if Proposition CC passes, will have the power to change where the money flows!
They conclude their plea with a sentence seemingly plagiarized straight from those seeking the defeat of Proposition CC: “...invest in our needs within the limits of the constitution...” All I ask is that Skorman, et al, heed their plea and withdraw their hands from our pockets.
Bill Turner
Colorado Springs
Slavery, racism combined in USA
You published a Sunday Opinion piece (Nov. 3), “Beware of the N.Y. Times ‘1619 Project’,” by Mike Rosen, who began with now-familiar snide remarks about one of our national newspapers, then went into the mantra about racism and slavery existing in all times and places, while we are still the most wonderful country that existed. But only in the USA did slavery and racism combine to become the same phenomenon.
There is racism everywhere, but it usually means simply “you are different from me”, mostly without the brutality that came with it in the USA. Similarly, at one time there were abolitionists all over the USA: lots of people knew that slavery was in contradiction to who we say we are, “all men are created equal” and all that. But the cotton gin had been invented in 1794 to comb the seeds out of cotton, making the product much less labor-intensive, and soon one of the most valuable crops in the world, so that American plantation owners became as rich as European royalty. And the plantation owners thought they needed slaves to pick the cotton. So suddenly by the 1830s it became dangerous to be an abolitionist in the American South. Southern preachers, politicians, lawyers and college professors wrote pamphlets and speeches about how “the black man must be a slave of the white man, or of the Devil.”
The black man could not govern himself, but was oversexed and easily addicted to alcohol; he could not be educated (yet for some reason we needed laws forbidding us to teach him to read and write).
Only in the USA could a free man be kidnapped off the street and sold into slavery, solely because he was black. Only in the USA did a slave not have the right to buy his freedom, if he could raise the money. Only in the USA were the children of a slave also slaves, because they were black.
And after a great war was fought to get rid of slavery, so deeply had the ideology of the “peculiar institution” been learned, that for nearly a century after that war thousands of blacks were murdered — lynched — in the South, to keep them from getting too uppity.
When I was a child in school 70 years ago, I was taught that the Civil War was not about slavery, but about states’ rights. But we know the war was about slavery, because the Confederacy said it was, loudly and often. And now in a new century there are people such as Rosen who do not know that we are still trying to recover from that uniquely American evil, and who cannot see that education is the only way forward.
Donald Clarke
Colorado Springs
This obsession with Trump
Starting almost immediately after the election of 2016, President Donald Trump has been viciously attacked by Democrats determined to invalidate his presidency. His big sin appears to be that he defeated his Democratic opponent — and that he did so by the Electoral College vote.
Despite the many references to “our democracy,” our nation is a republic with checks and balances — and not a democracy. The difference is significant. If we were a “democracy” — Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote, would be president. This obsession by Democrats to remove a legitimately elected president from office has risen to the level of an open insurgency. No other president has had to face such partisan hate and enmity.
For well over three years, congressional Democrats have spent most of their time and energy on removing Trump from office. They appear to have brazenly abandoned their proper roles for which they were elected: i.e., taking care of the nation’s business!
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Is anything ever perfect?
Most children are taught right from wrong at an early age. President Donald Trump thinks he never does anything wrong. “The call was perfect”. There is always room for improvement, (Is anything ever perfect?). If he can’t tell right from wrong, he shouldn’t be president.
Martha Slonim
Colorado Springs