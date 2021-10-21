Had Colin Powell become president
Thinking back to late 1990s when Colin Powell’s name was being bandied about as a possible presidential candidate. He was a Republican, but coveted by both parties as was Ike back in the late 1940s.
If he had run, won, and served two terms (a slam dunk), would any of his unquestionable integrity, character, service, patriotism, family values, disdain for party politics, respect by world leaders, and pure class have rubbed off on today’s cultural and political warriors?
Just wondering.
Rod Alexander
Colorado Springs
We’ve failed Utilities customers
Today, the news arrived that while coal prices hold steady, rising natural gas prices will add about 54% to the average future heating cost in Colorado Springs. I therefore reread Mary Shinn’s piece on the Drake closing (written in July 2020 and updated in Aug. 31 this year) as it discussed the energy issue. Utilities installed natural gas generators at Drake, and cheaper solar and more wind power and battery storage would be soon coming online. We are now finished with coal, and Drake is gas fired until retired.
Paragraph five of the article mentioned the solar, wind, and battery alternatives will yield “....a flat energy price for 20 to 25 years, avoiding the volatility of the fossil fuel prices.” Paragraph 6 of the article was even more exciting : “Drake’s closure will not trigger rate hikes because of the savings in operation and maintenance costs Utilities is expecting,”
It seems we have failed the average utility customer and the Utilities strategic plan’s goal to provide competitive pricing. What caused the price hike? Did we fail to execute the Utilities strategic plan properly, not anticipate price increases correctly, not pursue longterm natural gas contracts, fail to understand we needed more solar, wind, and batteries up in time to keep prices down, or what? Is there a get well date? What is the corrective action to avoid similar issues in the future?
Ellis Conoley
Colorado Springs
Cost of the Manitou proposal
I live in Colorado Springs, but I pay Manitou Springs school district (MSSD14) taxes. In early November, voters like me will be voting on ballot item 4C. I’m not writing in support of or against this proposal. The purpose of my letter is to help voters make an informed decision.
The pamphlet mailed to voters presented information in support of the proposal (“pros”); however, it didn’t present any “cons.” It should have.
The cost associated with this proposal is $76 million ($43 million for the bond, plus $33 million in interest over 25 years), resulting in increased taxes over that period. This should have been presented as a “con” in the pamphlet along with some information which would provide estimates of the size of the tax increase. For example, if a table showing the increase in taxes for properties valued at $200,000, $400,000 and $600,000 was included, it would have shown annual tax increases of $263, $527 and $790 respectively, or $6,575, $13,175 and $19,750 over 25 years (using the “calculator” on the “MSSD14 Bond 2021” website).
Voters can get more information by accessing the “MSSD14 Bond 2021” website. That website presents “pros” and “cons.” It also has a “calculator” (scroll down to “Bond Tax Impact Calculator”) which allows a voter to determine the tax increase based on his or her residential property value. I would encourage voters to access this website to make an informed voting decision.
Ben Kuckel
Colorado Springs
Springs already expensive enough
Over half this state is state and federal open space. Meanwhile, urbanized area covers just over 1% of our state. Take a drive east, or west into the mountains. Almost all open space. There’s no need for the 2C tax increase. We are not in danger of losing all our open space.
Open space increases regional sprawl, as by definition its zero development units. Just as zeros plummet your GPA, open space plummets average regional density. As density decreases, sprawl increases.
This tax increase will increase regional leapfrog development as growth jumps preserved land and moves further out. This is called the Boulder Effect. Boulder’s open space forced development out into surrounding communities, increasing leapfrog sprawl and driving distances. Don’t Bouldercate Colorado Springs.
This tax increase will also eradicate any trace of affordable housing. Open space decreases the amount of developable land at suburban densities. As supply decreases, price skyrockets, just like in Boulder. Colorado Springs is expensive enough. The question is, do we want a little more suburban development, or Boulder-like housing costs forcing people into substandard or inadequate dwellings? Do we want a Boulder, or a place affordable to people other than just the wealthy? Vote NO on Issue 2C.
Chuck Erwin
Colorado Springs
Real threat is from within
For many years as I listened to my parents we were assured that we had a great democracy that was strong and would protect our freedoms that we have in this country. And I believed that even though I saw how our troops were treated when we came back from an unpopular war.
Even when we were attacked on 9/11 the people of this our country came together and we were strong in that.
But after the events of the last few years cumulating with the attack on the foundation of our country on Jan. 6, I now see that the real threat is not from some foreign players, but from within our country by those who were born here.
And after looking back the past years, I have come to the conclusion the President Ronald Reagan spoke the truth when he stated “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction”. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs