Growth not the best thing
Thank you, Marianne Goodland and Mary Shinn, for the great article concerning the seriousness of our water in Colorado. It was a very good article outlining the ongoing water problems we are having here. There have been several articles in The Gazette about our water, and as far as I know, our elected mayor, City Council members and our county commissioners seem to ignore the seriousness of our ongoing water problem. They are all on the bandwagon for growth and more growth!
They all have been elected to do what is best for the city and the county. They all think that growth is the best thing, when in reality they all know massive growth is not the best thing. The leader of our county commissioners not long ago made a statement in The Gazette that “We all should embrace growth.” My thought at the time was who is he to think we all should embrace growth. Therefore, I believe that our elected officials are completely ignoring the water crisis.
Their mindset is to let’s continue to develop and build like there is no tomorrow. Let’s continue to let the developers come in and destroy what was once a beautiful city and with no congestion. Our leaders refuse to charge the developers 100% of the infrastructure cost to do the development.
The citizens several years ago approved a sales tax hike to only go for road repair and road improvements; the roads are probably worse today then they were 4 or 5 years ago. Why? The leaders have no idea as to why! The leaders don’t understand that with growth there are more cars on the roads, there are more homicides and more crimes. The city will need more police, more fire districts and multiple more agencies to meet the needs of the city.
The leaders keep talking about affordable housing, and they don’t even know what affordable housing is. With all the mega-apartment complexes being built and the average rent being $1,200 to $1,500, how is that affordable housing? They just are not in touch with the citizens at all. We the people don’t need any more growth. My advice to these so-called leaders is: Wake up and listen to the people that voted for you to run the city responsibility! They should also realize that there is a real water problem here in Colorado and that it includes Colorado Springs and El Paso County!
Jim White
Monument
Ridiculous gas prices
All of us have watched gas prices fall over the past two months. That’s great news for everyone. Here in Colorado Springs, however, not so much. What is going on? Usually our local wholesale clubs lead the way with lower prices, but they are not stepping up to help the local consumer. I am a member of both wholesale clubs, and I say “Shame on them” for continuing to have much higher than necessary pump prices.
In the Denver area, pump prices are 30 cents lower than the same wholesale club here in the Springs. They have to be paying the same for their gas.
I have found at least two local stations that are 8 cents a gallon lower than the local clubs. That should never happen! They can’t use the excuse that it is tourist season or supplies are low. It’s tourist season throughout the whole state.
A small community north of Denver has several stations selling gas in the $4.07 range, and our lowest price at a club is $4.64.
That is ridiculous. I, for one, will not patronize the two local clubs that I am a member of until they lower their prices. I can go down the street from one of the clubs and get gas for the same price without a membership. Local wholesale clubs, you need to step up and help the consumer!
Randy Madden
Colorado Springs
Nothing is inappropriate
My 6- and 11-year-old grandsons and I were playing an ad-supported kids video game called Pacmouse (like Pac-Man only with a mouse being chased by cats) on Roku when an ad with cartoon singing and dancing pubic hairs and a cartoon young princess singing a song about shaving her pubic hair (Google Princess Nokia pubic hair song).
It took me a moment to realize what was happening before I exited the game as fast as I could.
Apparently there is nothing inappropriate for our young children these days. Our world has no shame.
Bill Schaffner
Colorado Springs
Blind party loyalty
It seems the Republican candidate for the Sheriff’s Office didn’t know that it was illegal to offer something of value in exchange for a signature on a nominating position.
I would remind Joe Roybal of the old saw, “Ignorance of the law is no excuse.” Even so, I’m betting that most Republican voters in El Paso County will ensconce Roybal as the county’s top law enforcement officer.
Blind loyalty to the R behind a name is an infection the party can’t seem to cure.
Joe E. Smith
Colorado Springs