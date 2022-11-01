Grocery stores should sell food
Re: Colorado Proposition 125, wine sales in grocery stores.
Let me tell you what bothers me most with Colorado Proposition 125, Wine Sales in Grocery Stores.
There will be less room for food to be sold in the store! When full strength beer came in to our little King Soopers we lost a half aisle of grocery items. If Colorado Proposition 125 passes, we will be giving up even more aisles for food.
Have Coloradans become so lazy that we can’t walk over to the “mom & pop” liquor store to purchase wine and beer? The liquor store is in the same shopping center as the grocery store.
Or how about drive up to the big mega liquor store on the way home?
We are voting no on Colorado Proposition 125 so our grocery stores can have more room for food which is what grocery stores should be selling more of, not liquor.
Judy Kilgore
Colorado Springs
Raising the interest rate
Senator John Hickenlooper calls for the pausing of the interest rates.
His reasoning is that by pausing the interest rate it will help the middle class, although for the short run he is correct, however for the long run the middle class will continue to find it hard to maintain their current financial standing.
Increased spending by borrowing money will devalue the dollar and will only cause inflation to get worse, meaning the average American will have less spending power. By raising the interest rates the economy will slow down, but in the long run the value of the dollar will have more purchasing power and restoring the middle class to where it once was, and if not greater with today’s current minimum wage laws of $12.56 in Colorado.
Interest rates will hurt many markets such as the housing market, however you can always refinance your mortgage when interest rates start to decline. The same applies to any loan made while interest rates are high. Shopping for house goods or food: you’ll notice that your money will purchase more goods than it would have if interest rates where paused like Senator Hickenlooper wants.
Raising interest rates isn’t the only set-in reducing inflation, Congress needs to stop spending every chance it gets.
By reducing spending and raising the interest rate, more Americans will find themselves with a stronger dollar with more purchasing power.
David Campbell
Fort Carson
A preventable tragedy
I accompanied five local middle school students to the Colorado College versus Air Force hockey game. In the arena, it was an exciting night, filled with entertainment and excitement, and was well-staffed for safety. However, the students around me became uneasy around the time to leave the facility, with one asking, “Most of these people are drunk; will they be driving home?”
We waited until most attendees left the event to exit the parking garage, but we saw many stagger to their steering wheels. I worry about CC students walking back to their dormitories and that so many intoxicated parties leaving an event at once will inevitably lead to tragedy.
I recommend adding additional officers to the garage and nearby street parking to conduct sobriety testing before an entirely preventable tragedy occurs.
Amanda Hber
Colorado Springs
The root cause
So much being made of the fentanyl drug deaths but nothing is being said about the root cause — our open southern border! Typical of quite a few politicians solutions — let’s just throw more money at it, such as rehab, education, etc.!
Close the border, stop being a sanctuary for law breakers, and actually punish dealers and human smugglers!
Michael Olmstead
Colorado Springs
Outside money wasted on ads
I think that it is shameful How much money the Democratic party is spending on re-election campaigns for Jena Griswold, Paul Weiser, and Michael Bennet. Too bad the millions of dollars they are wasting on ad nausium TV ads isn’t spent on homless peoples’ causes or anything to help society.
I for one would be glad to never to see annother Griswold ad ever again. The Democrats are wasting money with these continual TV spots to the point of being ridiculous, they have been run so many times most people simply mute the commercial.
Also it would be nice to see that any outside money sent to these campaigns be deemed illegal, why should we allow people from outside our state to influence our elections?
Robert Green
Colorado Springs
The choice between freedom, libertyInformed Coloradans might wonder if Governor Jared Polis’ claims of freedom mean freedom to murder unborn humans, or to conduct genital mutilation on fragile teens. (Studies dating back to the 1990s clearly demonstrate the teen brain has less logic circuits and more emotions circuits – balance is restored in the 20s, as Mark Twain observed commenting that his father became much smarter when Twain turned 20).
An old saying notes freedom is the ability to do anything, anywhere, to anyone a person wants.
Liberty is freedom with underlying values and morals. Coloradans might seriously consider the choice between freedom and liberty when they vote on November 8.
Donna Rook
Colorado Springs