Gratitude for fire response
On behalf of the Top of Skyway Homeowner’s Association (TOSHA), I would like to express praise and gratitude to the first responders that helped our neighborhood during the recent Bear Creek Park Fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded quickly and, frankly, performed a miracle in not allowing such a fast-moving fire that was raging in dry, windy conditions to harm any structures or people. The firefighters were obviously skilled and dedicated and every homeowner in the Skyway area is grateful.
In addition, the Colorado Springs Police helped with the evacuation of over 250 homes as well as with traffic in the area. The Red Cross immediately offered to house families that were displaced and the Humane Society was willing to shelter pets during the evacuation.
Our city is blessed to have such hard working, well-trained and dedicated professionals protecting and serving our citizens. Thank you to each and every one who saved our neighborhood.
Prince Dunn, President, TOSHA
Colorado Springs
Educate people about masks
My name is Tristan DeMaria. I am a scout from Troop 17 in Monument. I have noticed how badly COVID-19 has affected our youth as numerous area schools have had to close for the remainder of the 2020 year. I know that your newspaper has written some articles on this spike in the coronavirus. I am concerned that we aren’t doing enough to encourage people to stop spreading this.
Many people I know find their right to freedom more important than their neighbors’ right to life. I don’t find that fair.
I live with my grandparents who are 70. Being a multi-generational home, I have more sympathy for elders that would not make it through this illness. My peers make jokes about cutting holes in their masks or just don’t wear them right. My mom has even talked to us about making sure we don’t drink through them as she has seen students doing this numerous times at the school where she works.
I wish we could come up with a way to educate people on the benefits of masks and how they should be used. Thanks for hearing me out.
Tristan DeMaria
Monument
Doing the math on utilities
Just received my monthly Colorado Springs Utilities Connection newsletter accompanying my bill. It touts a new solar and battery storage project to be complete in 2023 as part of a cost effective, (not necessarily cost efficient) way for us as a utility to meet our state mandated goal of 80% carbon emissions by 2030. Nowhere in the letter does it tell us customers the cost of this project, but it does state that it will provide 175 MW of solar power and a 25MW battery backup system to deliver us that energy at night or when the sun does not shine.
Excuse me, but the sun does not shine from 5 p.m. until roughly 7 a.m. these days during the winter months, that’s a total of 14 hours from my basic math skills. While it is a great dream of many that we can use batteries to store energy in lieu of fuel driven power plants, it is so far off current engineering capabilities that it is in no way economically practical at this time. Please explain to me how our utility officers can remove over 502MW of 24/7 cheap, reliable energy (281MW at the Drake power plant, 221 at the Nixon power plant), and ensure we as customers are not eventually going to have astronomical utility bills. As a recent writer, Alan Goins, expressed in a letter, how do we recoup our huge stranded investments of many hundreds of million dollars spent to bring the current plants up to current federal guidelines, let alone the new costs to build new gas power plants for replacement along with these solar/battery projects? It just doesn’t add up.
Curtis Kosley
Colorado Springs
Hang onto your hats
So, even with President-elect Joe Biden busily making his Cabinet appointments, the national media (you know, the new arm of the government that both dispatches and coronates presidents nowadays) cannot help themselves but continue to talk about President Donald Trump. Yawn.
Thus far, the main talking points of the incoming administration’s appointees seem to revolve around how to help American citizens — no, wait. I’ve got that wrong — it’s about how to, play nice with the Iranian regime, help illegal immigrants, choke off our energy independence, forgive the debt of marginal college students to the tune of trillions, and dispense “free stuff” (money) to any citizen(s), who whine loud enough, etc.
For those voters who cast their votes for the president-elect, congratulations... and you likely don’t understand what you have done — who knows? — perhaps you do, but consider this: if the Democrats are successful in achieving a majority in the Senate (by taking the two Senate seats in January) you will, in a very short time, realize (in great detail) what you have done... and it will likely not be “what you signed up for.”
Hang onto your hats (and your wallets), middle-class taxpayers. The bill is about to come due.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Who really ‘craves attention’?
Eric Nickerson’s letter to the editor Wednesday, Nov. 25 deriding President Barack Obama for his third book and promoting the same as “craving attention” seems an oxymoron. As opposed to Donald Trump’s constant need for same — just this week taking credit for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Emily Murphy finally transitioning President-elect JoeBiden which she was obligated to do by law, the Dow’s milestone closing at 30,000, none of these issues had any input or expertise from the Trump administration. They were all independent of him, claiming fraud because he lost the election, the filing of numerous, meritless law suits, most of which have been thrown out by the courts. Who actually “craves attention”, the one who actually sat down and wrote three books or the one who takes credit for things he has never actually done?
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs