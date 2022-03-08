Grateful to f
irst responders
This is a letter of gratitude for the heroic and wonderful first responders of Colorado Springs. My wife was in a serious automobile accident recently in downtown Colorado Springs. When I arrived on the scene, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Police and EMTs were already present and active. I was graciously allowed to park in the lot of a local bank and run across the street to the accident site. I was met by a Colorado Springs Fire Department crew member who called out to EMTs on the ambulance where my wife was already located.
I was allowed to climb into the back of the ambulance to reassure her while the EMTs worked so carefully with her.
I want to give a special thank you to officer Vanessa Adkinson of the Colorado Springs Police Department who was assigned to the case. She came to the ambulance to speak with my wife and then followed up with us at the hospital. Her calmness and caring was evident through the entire process. There was also another young police officer who helped me with knowing where our car was to be towed and gave me the receipt to see the car and gather belongings. He knew I was wanting to follow the ambulance to the hospital right away. I neglected to get his name, but he was very professional and calm.
We were treated wonderfully and professionally at Penrose Hospital. I am grateful for the doctors, nurses, technicians, security, etc. who worked carefully with my wife.
With all of the bad publicity being doled out toward (particularly) the police, I wanted to say you are appeciated. When an emergency happens, we want help ASAP.
I am sending all of my sincere thanks and respect to our Colorado Springs first responders! You’re the best!
Steve Harter
Colorado Springs
Problems with parking meters
Helen Mauss was spot on with her complaints about parking meters and credit cards. After trying my card every way possible and getting repeatedly told to put it in a different way and confirming that I inserted it properly to begin with I smacked it as hard as I could on the side of the meter. After it quit bouncing back and forth I inserted the credit card once more and it was accepted.
The meters are impossible to read most of the time because of glare. I encountered one in front of Oskar Blues that was so obscured with some residue that it was impossible to read.
The wife and I struggled with it and because I was familiar with meters and was able to proceed without reading directions by guessing what they probably said was finally able to get 70 minutes on the meter and by craning every which way confirm the fact. These meters need to be replaced with ones with a backlit screen and routinely inspected for scratched or obscured lenses.
Tim Haley
Colorado Springs
Misconduct by Colorado’s court
Coming on the heels of Congress’ investigation of federal judges accused of failing to recuse themselves from cases where they had a personal financial interest, the apparent misconduct by Colorado’s highest court, as reported by the Gazette, is beyond pathetic. Our courts’ authority rests on their honor and integrity.
Lacking these, who will respect their decisions and rulings?
If neither the Judicial Department nor the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline are bound by CORA, and they refuse to voluntarily disclose controversial information to the Gazette, then the public may be denied important information needed to evaluate judges when they vote for judges’ retention. The continued refusal of the Department and Commission to disclose information requested by The Gazette, and the state auditor’s referral of four possibly involved employees for criminal investigation, may suggest to some that the $2.5 million “contract” to the former Department chief of staff was to buy her silence for not disclosing pervasive sexual discrimination in the department during her 20-year career.
More information about this sordid affair might also convince voters that a recall of some judges might be in order.
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs
Comments on Rosen’s column
I read Mike Rosen’s column on March 2 and the rebuttal letter by Davide Migliaccio two days later and have the following comments:
Rosen may have mocked the singers referenced in his story, but mockery, unfortunately, runs rampant in our political discourse today. It was even used in last Tuesday’s State of the Union address. If the president can do it, why not Rosen?
The rebuttal author’s quest for “Peace on earth, goodwill to men,” is a noble one, and only a fool or idiot would oppose it. It is the writer’s privilege to reject Rosen’s “story,” but he could have really helped the cause by advancing some workable alternative solutions for the “new” story.
Until then, the current world situation and over 600 pages in my history of civilization text tilt the scales heavily in Rosen’s portrayal of reality.
I personally have no issues with any singer/entertainer expressing their political views. This is still America despite the efforts of many in government and the media to illegally stifle or censor views which do not meet their narrative or support their cause.
Finally, in my humble opinion and for the record, Pete Seeger made one of the worst renditions of “Michael Row the Boat Ashore” that I’ve ever heard!
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs