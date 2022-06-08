Good sportsmanship at AFA game
As a longtime Texas Longhorns fan, it was a pleasure to watch the Horns play the Air Force Academy in the NCAA baseball regionals. Mutual respect was the order of the day as fans chanted “USA, USA” and the Falcons stood respectfully as the crowd sang “The Eyes of Texas” at the end of the game. Unlike many of today’s sporting events, good sportsmanship was shown on both sides. And I must say that AFA has a darned good baseball team.
Kudos to all involved, especially to coach Kaz and his valiant warriors.
If I had my choice, Texas would play Air Force every year.
Randy Schultz
San Marcos, Texas
Addressing all causes
The nation experienced another deadly attack on the most precious and innocent among us. Both political parties have their set solutions: one focuses on the availability of assault weapons and the other on social factors.
As long as we are unbending in our stance and fail to address all the causes, the vile contagion will continue. These attacks are by confused and dark hearts that obtained the destructive tools to destroy hope. Are we ready to take a realistic assessment of all the causes and work together taking the necessary steps to protect all lives?
1. Mental health issues left unaddressed
2. Violent video games that desensitize
3. Social medial that creates envy and retaliation
4. The acceptance of unrestrained marijuana use leading to psychosis
5. Readily available assault weapons used to kill
6. Full-term abortions that disregard the lives of the most vulnerable among us
7. Encouraging behaviors that support confused identity
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs
A better America
The Associated Press article on June 3 regarding the Tulsa gunman reported that the sheriff identified the Black shooter as Michael Louis.
What pertinence is the color of his skin? I’m too old to see it, but I can only wish that my children and grandchildren will live in a better America, free of mass killings of innocents and racism.
Billy Greer
Colorado Springs
Missing common sense
We lost 107,000 Americans last year from fentanyl that’s pouring over our southern, wide open border.
The president won’t go there but rushed to Uvalde, Texas, for the tragic death of 16 adults and children. The hand-wringing speeches, displays of sorrow and photo ops were very apparent.
We have people screaming about mental health and putting the insane in asylums; however, the ACLU protested asylums in the 70s and many needy individuals with mental health problems were turned loose on the streets to be victimized by violence and homelessness.
We have columnists such as Martin Schram writing outraged articles on how we must have gun control but we have politicians, judges and district attorneys in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Portland, NYC, Detroit, etc., etc., who refuse to prosecute crimes in the interest of equity, diversity, etc., etc.
We have schools where shooters, knife wielders, etc., can walk in quite easily. As I read somewhere, banks, government buildings, military bases, etc. are carefully guarded against unwanted intruders, yet it’s fairly easy to walk into a school and create mayhem and not worry about the cops arriving for what, 40 minutes? I think I missed something here. Common sense anyone?
Donna Hartley
Black Forest
Letting felons off the hook
The interview with Cole Finegan, U.S. attorney for Colorado, published in Sunday’s paper lays bare the hypocrisy of the gun control movement. Finegan states that it is a clear violation of federal law for a felon to have a gun, but goes on to report that “There are certainly some provisions in state law that limit the ability to arrest and charge a felon in possession in of a gun, unless that felon committed a felony under a tightly circumscribed set of crimes under the Victims Rights Act in Colorado.”
Why does state law let felons off the hook for gun control law violations unless they commit another really egregious crime?
It is particularly ironic that the law excusing such violations is part of a “Victims Rights Act”! One appropriate response to the call to “Do something” would be to enforce the federal laws that exist and to revoke the exculpatory provision in Colorado’s law.
Finegan makes it clear that more of these crimes could be prosecuted if he had more lawyers available to assign to the cases. Instead of writing more gun laws that will impact only the law-abiding among us, why aren’t we hiring enough lawyers to aggressively prosecute the known felons who are breaking the existing gun laws? Why are we electing state politicians who are soft on criminals who commit crimes using guns?
Bill Healy Jr.
Colorado Springs
Sealing offenders’ records
Gov. Jared Polis’ bill sealing the records of nonviolent offenders might have an unintended consequence. If the offenders’ record is sealed ... does this mean they will be able to pass a background check and purchase a firearm?
Charles Reed
Colorado Springs