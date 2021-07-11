Glorious Independence Day
The 4th of July fireworks were glorious, glorious, glorious! Last year’s fireworks viewed from the comfort of our porch were such a beautiful gift, and this year’s were even more spectacular. Thank you to the city of Colorado Springs, El Pomar Foundation, Colorado Springs Sports Corp., Schmidt Construction Company, KCME and KKTV for a truly memorable Independence Day celebration!
Tracey A. Johnson
Colorado Springs
Purpose of history in the schools
A year ago this July 4th week, The Gazette published my letter asserting indoctrination is not the purpose of history being taught in Colorado Springs public schools. Today, that message is even more urgent because an academic approach to understanding American law in law schools since the 1940s has now been seized upon to advance culture wars and divide Americans.
Critical race theory, whatever its merits or demerits in law schools, simply does not appear as such in high school or middle school classrooms around Colorado Springs. It is naïve to accept outsiders’ claims borne of cynical manipulation to push culture wars, and school boards will need to directly confront strident claims lacking substance here, whatever may be the national dialogue. Our congressional representative is saying what he needs to for politics, but it bears no reality to the situation in Colorado Springs classrooms. Gen. Mark Milley’s need to understand white rage on Jan. 6 parallels professor Lynne Chandler Garcia’s AFA cadets grappling with CRT in college.
Never have I witnessed CRT in 36 years as a well-connected and informed U.S. history and civics teacher and now in a dozen years supervising teachers and student teachers in every local school district except Cheyenne Mountain. No one is teaching white children to hate themselves or their parents and families as unwitting but somehow guilty racists. It’s ludicrous.
Textbooks are more inclusive in their narratives now, but that’s been going on since the “Great Man” approach — largely biographical study of leaders — made way for inclusion of social history of mass movements like civil rights, women’s rights and a host of issues begun democratically from the ground up, and not somewhat aristocratically from the top down. History now includes herstory and their story as part of the ever-evolving and burgeoning our story.
From the American Revolution we derive our peculiar sense of exceptionalism, a “new nation” throwing off “subject” status under a tyrant king for the profound privileges and duties of citizenship and self-government. During the Civil War, the great exception to our “exceptionalism” had to be decided, ending slavery and extending full citizenship with equal protection of the law and the vote for the newly freed citizens. This was a reckoning: were we still a new nation, a “civic” nation of citizens believing in the Declaration’s highest ideals; or would we revert to an “ethnic” nation like much of Europe, divided by cultural heritage in language, religion and sense of ethnic or racial superiority?
Today, race still encumbers full citizenship, newly threatens the vote of some, and many places incarcerates disproportionately. Students want and deserve to discover why equal justice under the law remains elusive. We all want to know and ultimately attain our consensus for highest ideals. This requires skills history teachers and students now collaborate to develop and refine.
An emphasis on this learning is developing student skills to discern truth and fact from better evidence. This is the purpose of history, to learn from the past, those things that may be truly exceptional about America or it’s government and those that reveal a stark judgment of failure or disaster. That’s how we get ahead and stay ahead and there needs to be agreement on this, not division.
Mark Buchanan
Colorado Springs
A complete lack of enforcement
I am a concerned citizen over the complete lack of code enforcement within our city. My city driving is minimal, for shopping and going to the gym, but over the last several months, here are some of the things I have observed.
1. Seven vehicles with no license plates. None on the front, back or on the window ledge. Many vehicles have only one tag on the rear and none on the front. At least four others had one tag on the back with no dates.
Are we to assume they were stolen from the front of other vehicles? Two vehicle tags had expired in 06/19 and 08/19. Dealer temp tags expired in 07/20 and 08/20. Not to mention the daily observance of at least seven expired tags! One vehicle had two tags (one over the other) and when I called Colorado Springs PD and told them, their comment was “So what, is that all.”
2. Vehicle headlights covered in red or blue and at night they look like emergency vehicles. One vehicle had red and then blue and they flashed back and forth between colors. One SUV had a string of red and blue on the running boards from the front tire to the back tire and they flashed like “Night Rider” lights. Both of these vehicles were driven by teens, not officers.
3. At least 10 with black window tinting on all windows to the point you could not see the people in the vehicle.
Whenever I say something like “Don’t forget your tags are expired,” many say thanks but many also say “who cares” or “fk em”. I think it goes without saying, if we are going to have laws, policies and rules to live by, we need to have enforcement or if we have given up to the law breakers, let us know. An article in The Gazette some time ago talked about expired tags and the person said they had contacted CSPD and were told it isn’t their problem as they get no money from tag issued for tickets. Does that mean if CSPD gets no money from certain tickets it goes unchecked?? If so, I’m confused.
I appreciate and thank law enforcement every chance I get, but I really think something needs to be done.
Ralph Clayton
Colorado Springs
Council should hear appeals
Re: Amendment to End Development Appeals (Gazette, July 9, 2021)
Removing City Council from the development appeals process essentially hands over the keys of the city to special interests and leaves citizens no voice in their community.
If City Council Representatives don’t want to listen to appeals on property developments, then they should vacate office and let somebody else take their position who will listen to appeals.
Rick White
Colorado Springs