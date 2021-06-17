Preventing global climate change
City Council and Utilities board members Richard Skorman, Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum must have missed John Kerry’s memo — the one where he admits even “Zero” U.S. emissions won’t solve climate change — before they submitted their “Combating climate change” opinion piece to The Gazette. But not to worry, because according to them, Colorado Springs under their direction and a rushed through environmental justice HB21-1266, they can help prevent devastating global climate change.
Skorman, Avila and Henjum strike fear when they state that Colorado has a long way to go in a short time to eliminate man-caused climate change driven disasters. Again they missed the reality that even if all nations fully implemented the Paris Agreement the temperature of the climate would drop imperceptibly by the end of the century, according to U.N. climate models.
How can Kerry and computer models of the impact of the Paris Agreement be correct and the Utilities board members statements that man is causing climate disasters also be correct? They can’t and aren’t because while man has had an impact on the climate it is physically small and there is no significant warming trend or increase in climate related disasters even though carbon dioxide levels have increased in the atmosphere.
Rather than attempting to save the world, I ask that our Utilities Board focus on the goal to provide low-cost reliable power. Without coal-fired power plants, Colorado Springs will have no fuel stored on site and will have to rely on intermittent and unreliable wind and solar, natural gas fired plants that rely on pipelines for delivery of fuel, and battery backup.
This is a scenario where Colorado Springs Utilities will have lost the capacity to consistently generate electricity for our community and will have become dependent on others to do so. We know what will happen. When demand is greater than supply, prices will go up and reliability will go down because just in time supply isn’t guaranteed.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Historic step forward for kids
For all of us in El Paso County who care about young children, I invite you to celebrate. The Colorado General Assembly, passed House Bill 21-1304 establishing the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. This cabinet-level, state agency, will make Colorado one of only a handful of states to elevate early learning to this level.
The Colorado Department of Early Childhood will govern the implementation of universal preschool across Colorado and help ensure Colorado’s children have equitable access to high quality early learning experiences by streamlining fragmented programs and services for early childhood.
A child’s brain is nearly 90% developed by age 5, and research shows that positive early childhood experiences are the foundation for success in school and in life. Birth to age 5 is a critical time in life, yet too many children in our state do not have quality early care and education. In fact, 51% of Coloradans live in child care deserts—meaning there is not enough licensed child care to meet demand — and thousands of Colorado’s kids are unable to access preschool.
The Department of Early Childhood, coupled with recent investments in universal preschool and full day kindergarten, will help Colorado meet the needs of young children and make Colorado a better place to live and learn for young kids.
I celebrate this historic step forward for kids, and I thank lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who helped to brighten the future for Colorado kids by supporting House Bill 21-1304.
Elisha Stewart
Colorado Springs
City supposed to work for taxpayers
I feel so sorry for the Colorado Springs Utilities. First, the street division gets a lot of money to resurface our streets, our major roadways, Nevada Avenue, Circle Drive and Academy Boulevard and others. These roads in the city only have seen hit and misses. What’s wrong with starting at the start of any long roadway and finished it completely?
Now the city electric warns of possible record usage the next couple of days. The temperature is supposed to be a degree above normal or a record. Now this doesn’t last weeks, just a couple of days. I’m surprised they don’t want to raise our rates.
The water department a few summers ago saw a lot of rain, remember? What happened? The water department wanted to raise our rates because of low water use. Really?
What kind of city are we paying our taxes to? The city is supposed to work for the taxpayer, not the other way around, that’s what it looks like to me.
Doug D. Evans
Colorado Springs
Blaming the Chinese government
The efforts to determine the source of the COVID-19 virus, the Wuhan lab or transmittal from a bat to a human, are important in determining China’s level of responsibility as it relates to the origin of the virus.
Sadly however, at this late date, and due to China’s closed society, it might be impossible to definitely determine the answer to this question. What is not in question is the failure of the Chinese government to impose the steps necessary to limit the virus’ spread worldwide.
In China, knowing the impact the virus was causing within the Wuhan province, the Chinese government prohibited travel from the Wuhan province to other areas of China. At the same time, the government did not put into place restrictions limiting travel from the Wuhan province to countries around the world. The Chinese government’s failure to act allowed the virus to spread worldwide, and has resulted in a minimum of 3 million deaths.
While the origin of the virus remains important, the negligence or intentional failure to put into place travel restrictions from the Wuhan province to countries around the world is what truly makes the Chinese government responsible for all that followed. The question is will the world and/or the United States hold the Chinese government responsible, and if so in what way.
Daniel Bradley
Monument