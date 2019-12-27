Glass is half full, not half empty
Unlike George Davis (“Seeing hope in the new generation, Letters, Dec. 25), who appears to want to apologize for just about everything done by the baby boomer generation, I would like to extol America’s amazing history over the last 50 plus years.
I spent the first years of my life with no running water or electricity. The vast majority of Americans now have access to the cleanest water in the world and well-lit dwellings.
We are now finally at the point where America is energy independent. What an accomplishment!
I saw my first doctor and dentist in my 20s. Millions of Americans now have good health care and see providers regularly.
I see volunteers and staff at our local agencies, such as Westside Cares and ESM, working tirelessly to help the homeless. Parishioners in churches all over Colorado Springs give money to support these and other helping organizations.
I lived through the 1950s and ’60s when there was rampant racism. America has changed. We elected President Barack Obama to lead us for eight years. We have every reason to celebrate that.
We now have the lowest unemployment rate in history, and family incomes have gone up. Our quality of life is beyond measure better than it was 50 years ago!
College was never an expectation or even a hope for most students who I knew while growing up. Yet the military provided college funds back then and still do. Jobs are now more readily available to help students make choices to work, save and get through school.
So, I hope our children and grandchildren appreciate how great America really is. We can all work together toward making it even better. The glass is half full and not half empty.
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
A litany of apologies
It’s difficult to understand the historical lens that George Davis is using in his distorted appraisal of the boomer generation (“Seeing hope in the next generation,” Letters, Dec 25).
His litany of apologies to the next generation has no foundation in fact. The planet, in particular America, has never been freer of noxious pollutants, and the fractional change in global temperatures can be blamed on China and India, not boomers. The homeless and hungry have never been better cared for, and a glimpse at the destitution in Dickens’ poignant novella, “A Christmas Carol,” when deplorable want was widespread will convince you of that truth.
His other criticisms, infrastructure, debt, self-serving politicians, and greed, reflect the fact that human nature is immutable. Indeed, from the Roman empire to America, elected officials faithfully reflect the citizens’ cultural, civic, and moral values.
There is, however, a legitimate criticism of the boomer generation, which is arguably more profound. It inherited economic, civic, and geopolitical stability, but allowed our moral and cultural inheritance to be squandered.
That has put us on a glide-path to a future where a kind of morally astringent secularism reigns uncontested. We’re left with a hollow shell of the moral certitude the Founding Fathers contemplated, that is, one nation, under God.
It’s a decidedly antagonistic cultural landscape sans the tacit agreement in the superiority of American exceptionalism, where liberty and the rule of law combine to provide unprecedented opportunities to achieve the American dream, which is still the envy of the civilized world.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Beauty of Doherty’s winter concert
I have heard a lot of wonderful holiday and Christmas music these last few weeks. However, the very best music I’ve heard came from the Doherty High School choirs under the direction of Todd DiCamillo and his student teacher Anna Brain at their winter concert.
There was such a fine variety of groups and songs, with everyone performing in a spirit of happiness and good cheer.
In particular, “Candlelight Carol” by John Rutter, was absolutely breathtaking. It was a piece where time stood still, and the audience was caught up in the beauty of the message, the music, and the imagery of the song.
Thank you for giving the audience this welcome gift.
Ben Fromuth
Colorado Springs
Government intervention does nothing
Sunday’s paper covered Gov. Jared Polis’ promise to cut health care costs through a state-run option, which pointed out the billions in profits made by health care providers, hospitals, and insurance companies, basically all involved in health care in America. Government intervention though does nothing more than transfer payment to taxpayers.
Wayne Laugesen’s perspective piece promoted free enterprise as a solution, touting things like cellphones, TVs etc., as an example of what free enterprise has affordably offered consumers.
A a big difference between health care and cellphones, TVs etc. is that consumers of health care are by and large a captive audience. Cellphones, TVs and cars are a purchase of choice, not of necessity. Expensive health care services can be a matter of life or death, and providers take advantage of that situation.
The fact is that corporate run hospitals, health insurers, emergi-care facilities and drug companies are for-profit enterprises, the leadership of those organizations have shareholders to answer to.
If government wants to be effective at lowering health care costs, they need to look at eliminating the profit aspect of health care enterprises. Perhaps government should look at legislation that restricts health care providers to being not for profit only. No stock price to worry about, no shareholder equity as the primary influence in decisions.
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs