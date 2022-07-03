Giving credit for justices
A June 29 Opinion article by a columnist of the conservative Washington Examiner is quite notable. Titled “Complicated feelings on Donald Trump”, it contained phrases such as: “caused massive and lasting harm to the Republican Party and the conservative movement in ways not fully comprehended today,” “transformed the GOP from a mostly conservative party to a cult of personality wedded to conspiracy theories”, “Today, a RINO is a Republican who doesn’t believe Rudy Giuliani’s fever dreams about a stolen election”, “habituated Republicans and conservatives ... into defending corruption and abuse of power”.
These comments, in reference to Donald Trump, were written by Tim Carney, senior political columnist at the Examiner. Might Carney consider using the acronym CINO to describe some of the people he described?
Carney went on to describe his feelings toward Trump as being complicated, because he credits Trump with being the architect who changed the Supreme Court makeup, making it possible to overturn Roe v. Wade. I, too, am pro-life and conservative but have my doubts that having to travel to an adjacent state will be much of a deterrent for those who wish to terminate a pregnancy.
As far as who should be credited with the political makeup of the court, my vote goes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell declared that the nomination process to replace Scalia must wait the eight months until after the 2016 presidential election.
In contrast to that decision, when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2000, McConnell quickly allowed the presidential nomination and Senate confirmation process to proceed within two weeks of the 2020 presidential election.
Those two actions by McConnell and the retirement of Anthony Kennedy in 2018 allowed Donald Trump to appoint three conservative justices.
Ken Krall
Colorado Springs
Questions in our democracy
Timothy Carney wrote in an OpEd “It took ... Trump to give us a majority more wedded to the Constitution than to abortion.” I’m amazed that a grown person would be so ignorant of our Constitution.
Article VI states “This Constitution ... shall be the supreme law of the land ...” I would certainly hope that the Supreme Court would be “wedded” to the Constitution. What I didn’t know was Roe V. Wade recognized that the government may regulate abortion in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy. It was a later case, Casey v. Planned Parenthood, that added the undue burden clause into abortion.
The Supreme Court’s opinion in Dodd v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives. The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations, upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.” Casey, 505 U. S., at 979 (Scalia, J., concurring in judgment in part and dissenting in part). That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand.” In other words, it is not the federal government that can or should regulate abortion but rather the individual states.
Betsy Ogan
Colorado Springs
Column missed the boat
I read Ruben Navarrette’s column regarding abortion and Latinos with interest. However, he missed the boat on several points. First, he ignored the fact that killing Roe is NOT banning abortion or doing away with the “right” to have an abortion. It is simply overturning a law that was not legislated, and not put before the American people to vote on. The “right” to abortion is not codified in the Constitution, and therefore, via the 10th Amendment, is relegated to the states. That’s where it now stands.
Also, it is an oxymoron to assume that one can be a registered Democrat and be conservative.
The Democratic Party used to have some conservative/traditional values but not any more. It’s also an oxymoron or at least hypocritical to assume that one can be a registered pro-abortion Democrat and claim to be any kind of faithful or devout Catholic. Like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. It seems that part of the Democratic Party agenda is to do away with Christianity.
He also failed to explain why Latinos have massively, and, it seems, mindlessly voted Democrat in the past. I don’t believe his statement that most Latinos vote “the person, not the party” is true. The Latino vote has always been at least 2 to 1 favoring Dems, and sometimes greater. The percentage vote for morally bankrupt Biden was almost 70%. Was it because of Donald Trump’s “mean tweets” or that most Democrat registered Latinos simply vote for the person with a (D) in front of their name?
Jim Anderson
Colorado Springs
The LGBTQ community
Are the members of the LGBTQ community a clique? I infer a particular sentiment held by the members of the LGBTQ community. The sentiment is that if a person isn’t “lesbian”, “gay”, “bisexual”, “transgendered” or “questioning”, the person is by nature a pariah.
I am neither “lesbian”, “gay”, “bisexual”, “transgender” or “questioning.” When I hear about anti-discrimination policies directed toward the members of the community, I wonder. Could I be a victim of discrimination? I suppose so.
The members of the community have boldly advocated to change many of the prejudiced attitudes that people held toward the members of the community. Where is my opportunity to boldly advocate to change any prejudiced attitude that people might hold toward me? I have nothing against the members of the LGBTQ community. I wish everyone in the community well. I should have rights equal to the rights of the members of the community.
Mike Lyga
Colorado Springs