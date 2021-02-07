Give nature a chance
With the city of Colorado Springs at 200 square miles, we ask developers of new neighborhoods to devote 7.5 acres to parks. Proposed changes to the Parkland Dedication Ordinance would decrease that to 5.5 acres. This at a time when development and homebuilding are doing exceptionally well despite the pandemic.
Data from the Trust for Public Land shows our relatively low park score in comparison with other Front Range cities, ironic in our 150th anniversary of what was known for decades as “City of Parks.” The Trust’s most recent report shows we continue to slip in the rankings.
Colorado Springs first appeared on the TPL Parkscore list in 2014 in 23rd place (it was a shorter list then).
In 2016, TPL enlarged the list to the largest 100 cities and Colorado Springs was 44th. Since then, we have dropped every year and in 2020 we ranked 53rd. Denver and Aurora (the other two Colorado cities to rank in the largest 100) were 22nd and 24th respectively.
Where antelope, foxes, owls and more used to roam, we’re asking for a very small set-aside at 7.5 acres — let’s not reduce it! If City Parks doesn’t have funding to “develop and maintain” parks, then let’s adopt a back-to-nature approach.
Plant parks with native grasses, shrubs, and trees instead of irrigation systems and sod. Add gravel pathways for pedestrians and bicycles instead of concrete. Less cost and maintenance all around. And give nature a chance.
Our older parks are seeing increased use due to infill projects and “densification”. Decreasing the park area in newer areas means older parks will see even more pressure.
We need more park area, not less!
Louise Conner
Colorado Springs
Profi
ting the pocketbook
I opened today’s newspaper to see an open-letter ad from a group of Olympic athletes calling on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to stop their promotion of cow’s milk. There are two big issues here:
The first issue: How is it that after the recent scandals in the USOPC, they are still not listening to their own Olympic athletes? I was shocked that our Team USA athletes had to take out this ad because their repeated concerns were being ignored. Reminder, USOPC — you exist for the athletes, not the reverse.
The second issue is science: Ever since looking into the science behind performance-based milk studies, I’ve seriously doubted its “optimal effects. The science is very clear — milk is not the magic elixir it’s so often promoted to be by the dairy industry. Just ask any athlete who is lactose intolerant, which by the way, represents over a third of the American population.
I truly hope the USOPC is compelled to investigate these Team USA athletes’ plea and think long and hard about how its promotion of cow’s milk serves to profit the organization’s pocketbook instead of the athletes.
The journey to Olympic gold isn’t fueled by dairy — it’s an accumulation of training, grit, and the unrelenting pursuit of excellence.
Julia Archer
Colorado Springs
Fool me twice, shame on me
Former President Donald Trump failed to connect with American voters because of left-leaning, hostile media? He failed because of what American’s heard from him and saw what his administration did every day. His entrance to the political arena started on the lie of the birther moment and ended on a lie about the results of the election.
That he and his family used the presidency not for the benefit of the American people but themselves. That his administration took young children from their parents and locked them up in cages. That the deficit grew much more in his administration due to tax cuts that unduly benefited corporations and the rich. That the sanctity of life mattered so much that his administration accelerated federal executions.
A president that demonstrated he didn’t believe in the Constitution that he was sworn to uphold but opened up our democracy to his daily assault and his “us against them” language.
He didn’t get reelected because most Americans saw him for what he truly was. An unfit for office opportunist that demonstrated he was a bigger propagandist than any media outlet. And most American’s were not taken in by it.
Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
Mary Arcadi
Colorado Springs
Hypocrisy is the ‘new normal’
I have been reading with some amusement the vitriolic letters by persons who are disparaging our 45th president, because of the ‘riot’ at the Capitol Building, which is still under federal investigation.
I actually heard the words of the president leading up to the riot and did not hear language that would suggest or motivate people to riot. The president was encouraging the freedom of free assembly as stipulated in our Constitution.
On the other hand, six months of riots and attacks on federal buildings across the country resulting in over 30 persons killed and several billion dollars in damage is completely ignored by the Bidenites. Such hypocrisy, supported by a biased electronic and television corporate media, appears as the “new normal.”
A political body led by 3+ decades tenured career politicians that allowed the character assignation of a good man, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and a phony impeachment for a corrupt act (that Joe Biden actually did), was the height of this sham.
Michael Menza
Colorado Springs