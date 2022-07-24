Give homeless better choices
I am a regular consumer of the bountiful offerings in downtown Colorado Springs. However, I have been dismayed at the city’s response to people experiencing homelessness. I do not like to see homeless living on the streets or along our streams, but what choice do they have?
Would you like to be dirty, living on the street, with police officers constantly ticketing you and/or taking your possessions? I have worked with people experiencing homelessness, and I am clear: it is not a choice, it is a life circumstance.
The city recently won an award for their work with the Homeless Outreach Team, whose founding was predicated on offering resources to people experiencing homelessness. Those policies have now been completely reversed.
Instead, the city now uses their funds giving tickets to people experiencing homelessness, which they can’t pay; then sending them to court to pay the tickets, which they either don’t get notice of because they have no mailing address or show up and still can’t pay the ticket; then they are put in jail. The city can find a better way to spend their funds by helping the homeless with permanent supportive housing and enable us all to live in a community that supports all income levels.
I implore the city to give the homeless better choices like the rest of us have. On a side note, when you see a homeless community member, please look at them and greet them with the same smile you would give anyone else.
Barb Parnell, Ph.D.
Colorado Springs
Electrification of Colorado
I was grateful for the last two articles on the subject of electrification of Colorado. I have a issue with this as I will not have heat if this happens. My heat is hot water, and the heater is gas and electric. It is very fuel-efficient as it heats the water that circulates and provides my heat. Its not just a matter of replacing the heater, but I have no ducts in my home and the pipes run in the concrete under my floors.
If I had to put in electric heat it would cost about $70,000 to remodel my home completely. I know because I asked someone about it one time. That is not affordable for me. I called Gov. Jared Polis’ office regarding this, and no return phone call. So that leaves me to lose my home and perhaps end up homeless or worse to try to heat it, not to freeze somehow.
I’m also a Army veteran, not that it matters to the powers that are doing this. What are these people thinking really? I’m a Colorado native and not sure if I need to move out of state or what.
Renee Hodgkin
Teller County
Need a viable option
Jay Ambrose’s recent column about the abortion debate claimed to have the answer: Birth control. Wonderful! Yes! And free for everyone, please. Done. Fixed. Wouldn’t life be grand if it were all so easy?
He mentions some good birth control options, with all but one (condoms) being the burden of women and all with risks. Yes, pills and IUDs pose risks. It will be interesting when men have to decide if/how hormone manipulation might impact their bodies and how eager they will be to take that pill. Or, to take that risky chance of ‘reversible’ vasectomy (a viable option he fails to mention!)
But in that column, he never once mentions rape. He does mention women that are “doubtful” to quit having sex and “males and females who just take their chances,” but never rape.
For brevity, let this include incest. What about the young girl who is not yet sexually active, or woman whose partner has had a vasectomy and she is raped? What then?
For the record, I have never met anyone who is “pro-abortion.” But, sadly, I have met rape victims, and they need a viable option, too —without becoming victims of a system that cannot protect them.
Lastly, as for Supreme Court whose majority has no urge in forbidding contraception? Gee, are you talking about the same court who had no urge to overturn the precedence of Roe during their Senate confirmation hearings?
Ann Smith
Colorado Springs
Landing on the moon
There was a glaring omission in the July 20 Gazette’s Today in History. The paper did not include the first landing on the moon by American astronauts on July 20, 1969.
I was proud to be an American that day, a feeling that I have not always had. The moon landing was the result of a decadelong race with Russia to be the first with that achievement, making good President Kennedy’s goal in the ’60s to safely put a man on the moon and return him to earth. That event watched by people around the world.
It was common to hear people say, “A country that can put a man on the moon should be able to...”
Complete the sentence however you wish.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Electric charging stations
Why are taxpayers paying for electric car charging stations on the highway?
The federal government does not build gas stations.
If this plan is economically feasible, the charging stations should be built by private enterprise, profit-driven companies.
Gary Altman
Colorado Springs