Getting people back to work
Last evening, I saw the direct result of the disastrous policy of our current administration, paying people not to work. I was at a public restaurant where a meeting was being held with approximately 47 people in attendance. The evening began with one waitress serving the guests and halfway through the event she walked out and left the restaurant. John, the cook, came out and waited on tables as well as cooked the food. I am grateful that he stepped up and tried his best to take care of the patrons.
I know there are many businesses looking for workers and are coming up empty. I predict that we will see more businesses, particularly small businesses, struggling to find workers. As a result of that, services will suffer and patrons will be left out in the cold.
We need people to get back to work and be productive members of society. We cannot survive as a society without it.
Candi Boyer
Colorado Springs
Alleviating the water crisis
We are having a water crisis, and it will only get worse. It’s time we all realize that there are steps we can take to save water and nature concurrently.
After reading Douglas Tallamy’s book “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard” I realized that it’s not only for the conservation of water that we need to xeriscape, but to put our ecosystems back together as well. We’ve been plowing up our natural landscape and replacing it with lawns and rocks. This takes away food sources for birds and insects. Plants provide oxygen, clean the water, hold topsoil, and capture carbon. We are creating ecological dead zones without planting native plants in our yards. But there is hope. Tallamy explains it well in his book, and we can also get the information he provides on Youtube.com
We are going to have to change the way we landscape. If we shrink lawns by half and plant native plants it just might alleviate the water crisis and bring back nature in our yards. I encourage everyone to read this book or listen to Doug Tallamy on YouTube. There is hope.
Connie Seiler
Colorado Springs
An inspiration for all of us
A big thank you to Woody Paige for his column profiling our Colorado Paralympians. These talented athletes are an inspiration to all of us, excelling despite challenges that would sideline most of us. They deserve as much press as any other ultimate athlete. Go USA!
Linda Green
Colorado Springs
Eliminate the ‘electricity factor’
After reading your front page article on Tuesday about water shortage in the Colorado River Basin — I couldn’t believe that we are using water to generate electricity down stream from Colorado.
You reported that the Glen Canyon Dam and the Lake Meade/Hoover Dam were needing water for generating electricity!
We should generate our electricity with natural gas instead of water.
Colorado Springs and many other cities are using natural gas — it’s clean and in abundance.
If we eliminate the “electricity factor” from our water usage, what would the real numbers be?
Jeff Kledis
Colorado Springs
Preserving the future of our nation
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline project and banned fracking on federal property.
Later when the Nord Stream petroleum pipeline from Russia to Germany was nearing completion, he voiced no objection and, consequentially changed our nation from being energy independent to relying on other foreign sources for our energy. This single action, among other things, doubled the cost of gasoline for drivers and began an inflation cycle that continues to this day.
More recently, Biden has ordered the precipitous departure of our combat forces from Afghanistan while leaving our Embassy personnel, civilian contractors and other Americans in Afghanistan without protection and in serious jeopardy.
While the media and Congress on both sides of the aisle have been critical of his actions, that is the extent of what has occurred.
By contrast, former President Donald Trump was threatened with impeachment from the time of his election, during the period of his term in office and after he left office. Of all the trumped-up charges (no pun intended) made against him, such as collusion with Russia, none were as egregious as what Biden has actually done. Some, like me, believe that his actions have been grossly inept. Yet not a word has been said, from the right or the left, about impeaching Biden for malfeasance in office.
It’s time that we as a nation begin to view the welfare and future of our government not from the political lens but from what will preserve the future of our nation for our children and grandchildren.
Richard J. Toner, Brigadier General, USAF (retired)
Colorado Springs