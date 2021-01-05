Getting kids back into classrooms
The Gazette and The Tri-Lakes Tribune both ran detailed articles this week on the substitute teacher shortage, which significantly limits our ability to keep schools open. While they touched on the hesitation of older subs with health issues, like recent cancer in my family, to teach in person, neither mentioned the obvious solution.
We’re waiting for vaccination. When that makes subbing safe, we’re all in.
Therefore, I suggest school districts should include their subs among the teachers and staff to be vaccinated when it’s their turn. Substitute teachers who accept that arrangement should then sign a pledge to take assignments in only that district for all of 2021. The districts who vaccinate their subs will get their families back to normal first, while also gaining easy substitute assignments for the rest of the year.
That’s what it’s going to take to get our kids back in classrooms where they, and we, belong.
Ed Herlik
Monument
Springs has unbeatable assets
Few would be surprised I would claim Colorado Springs should be the permanent home of Space Command. While I appreciate the careful consideration and due diligence of exploring other homes, I contend the demonstrated performance of our community over years and the promise of the future make it the choice which best supports the mission of the command and the security of our nation. The decision should be rationally made on verifiable data, performance metrics, cost effectiveness, and potential for future strength.
Colorado Springs has an unbeatable combination of assets coupled with a demonstrated commitment to initiatives that serve not only our community but our nation. We have the intellectual resources to support this effort and have a long tradition of innovation. This community simply delivers on our promises and our potential.
With our numerous military installations and institutions of higher education as well as a community full of aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity specialists, Colorado Springs is the preferred location for the critical operations of the US Space Command.
Colorado Springs has a rich history of supporting our military and veterans and protecting our nation. In 1941, the Military Affairs Council was created to support and grow military installations while ensuring those men and women who are stationed here feel as if they are at home. As home to NORAD since 1958 and U.S. Northern Command since 2002, this community is a leader in national security and defense. New chapters in our history include not only the addition of Space Command but new initiatives such as the National Cybersecurity Center established in 2016 and the recent Colorado Department of Transportation announcement for a Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project to improve infrastructure that serves the military bases in Colorado Springs.
In addition to its favorable military reputation and expertise, Colorado Springs continues to attract top talent who want to work, live, and play in our community. We have received frequent accolades as a top city in virtually every category. New people and new companies are flocking to Colorado Springs as they see the potential of this community. Just this week, our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum was named the top new attraction in the U.S.
The continued growth of the space defense industry and the space operations infrastructure are among countless reasons that Colorado Springs serves as the ideal location for U.S. Space Command. Our community promises to be a watchful steward of security for our nation. It is a promise we have kept in the past and will faithfully keep in the future.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak
Colorado Springs
An important article
Tatiana Bailey’s “A crisis is a terrible thing to waste” (Jan. 3) is probably the most important article the Gazette will print this year. It is factually dense and therefore not easily captured in a brief reading, but incredibly intelligent, down to earth, and immanently doable in pointing a way forward to building economic justice in America. Bailey cuts through the divisiveness and takes no ‘side’ (as discourse has become) but lays out achievable goals to begin to make the idea of America the reality of America. That we have access to such information and creative assessment is a gift, a treasure.
I do hope all persons, no matter who or where one is in life, what influence or power one has, will integrate the spirit and path forward Ms. Bailey presents.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Effi
cient vaccine rollout
I want to express my appreciation and give kudos to UC Health personnel responsible for the COVID vaccine rollout for the 75-plus population in their care. I was notified last Wednesday and signed up at 1 p.m. for a 6:40 p.m. appointment that evening. Upon arrival at 6:30 with about a dozen others, security personnel had a waiting area set up and sent people according to arrival to the check-in and shot area. I had done e-check-in, so after getting my name I was sent to the shot area where I was directed to one of about a dozen tables to get the shot. Got the shot, a piece of paper with the time I could leave and directed to one of the wait chairs. I was out the door at 6:55 p.m. No ill effects except a sore deltoid muscle for a couple of days.
I applaud the governor, his staff and the UC Health community for their efforts to get the vaccine rollout done the way it should be done. They should be the gold standard for the rollout after hearing the horror stories in other states. Well done!
Pat Gaffney
Colorado Springs
Move on from the election
Refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election for president not only questions those results but all election results. After many investigations no widespread fraud was found. Protesting the election results is fine but armed protest to overturn the results is sedition.
We have become a nation of cult members who do not understand democracy. We must return to a nation of people who recognize the need to work together. The 2020 election was fair.
Let us move on to control the COVID epidemic and improve health care.
Anna T. Lopez
Colorado Springs