Getting a good start

An idea for our next Mayor:

Create a “Citizens for Budget Sanity” Advisory Board (C.B.S.)

Summary: The C.B.S. will review every City department, every city program and every paid City employee position (with full cooperation and enthusiastic support from the Mayor, the City Council and all City Department Managers) and make recommendations for the elimination of unnecessary programs, staff positions and spending.

First year goal: Reduce the annual City Budget by 5%. What do you call saving $90 million? Answer: A good start!

It can be done. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

NOTE:

The 2022 Colorado Springs Annual Budget was $1.2 billion.

The 2023 Colorado Springs Annual budget is $1.6 billion.

A 33% increase!

Let’s encourage our new mayor and other city leaders to get this done. It’s called responsibility and spending hard-earned taxpayer money wisely!

Robert Balink

Colorado Springs

Making drastic changes

Republicans may get more than they bargained for. With June 1, 2023 as the estimated date the United States will begin to default on its debts because the House Republicans refuse to raise the debt ceiling unless they get what they want, Republicans must expect people to take action immediately.

As seniors we depend on the government retirements we earned. As fiscal conservatives that means we will not book the Colorado vacation we were planning. Subtract the vacation $4,000 we would have spent from the Colorado economy. We will honor the existing home improvement contract we have but will not contract for any more work. Subtract $5,000 more from the Colorado Springs economy. Eating out will be reduced to once a month, maybe. New clothing, entertainment of all types and other nice to have purchases. Gone. (We have already developed an austerity budget and it starts now.)

But it won’t be just us making drastic changes, many people, knowing they have to live on savings for possibly months, will make drastic cuts to preserve as much of their savings as possible. Even if 5000 households cut back $5,000 in the next few months, that means our local economy loses $25,000,000. Lamborn and his fellow Republicans are holding the country, we the citizens, hostage. They are reckless and irresponsible. Not one member of Congress or their staffs should get paid if all other government obligations are not met.

Mary J. Talbott

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs

Laws ignored in the schools

Federal and state laws are being massively ignored in schools. When you are in public, if someone physically hurts you, you are allowed to defend yourself by fighting back while the police are on their way. The person who attacked first will mainly be the only one arrested while the victim who defended themselves will be let go and asked to give details on what happened. In schools when someone is being hurt by another student, if they fight back in defense, the victim is usually suspended along with the bully because of the zero-tolerance policy.

It prevents higher ups from pardoning specific people from punishment like athletes and the rich, but also ends up stopping them from doing background checks or using factual evidence to show who is the attacker and who is the victim. The victim is discouraged from taking steps to prevent bullying while bullies would be encouraged to find sneaker ways to harm their targets and keep them quiet. Tim Turley said suspension is a hollow threat for most kids. “Kids who are suspended don’t sit home and read the Bible to learn the errors of their ways,” he said. “To them a suspension is a legal three- to five-day holiday.”

Research shows kids aren’t getting punished in a way that refutes their behavior, they are just being prevented from doing schoolwork and tend to be more likely to drop out of school later in life and tend to end up in juvenile corrections systems instead of going to college and getting a job. (Reforming school discipline, Catherine Winter)

How would you feel if you were put into those students’ shoes?

Asha Agrawal

Colorado Springs

The path to depression

Depression seems to be the theme of the day, most likely in most parts of the world. Not a bad thing for some in the medical field, not to mention pharmaceutical companies. “Take an antidepressant once a day and your problems will be solved” will be the perennial medical advice.

How about taking a look at the possible root of depression if it is not of a biological nature?

Besides the aftermath of COVID related problems, we also have to repress fear of being shot in public places at any given time.

How do most individuals deal with blatant contradictions between what the church and government tell you is moral behavior, and how immoral some church and government leaders actually are?

The upcoming hoopla around the coronation of the future king of England boggles my mind. Not a man who respected the sanctity of a marriage was he, but he will be venerated as a king for decades if not centuries to come. What havoc do we have our brains go through! Show respect to those mentioned above, as we vote for a legal system that punishes some, severely, simply for having the wrong skin color?

Of course this is not a generalization since, for the most part, we have a good legal system in this country; but the fact remains — it is those institutions such as church and government that are highly incongruent in what they preach versus the dishonesty they display — the latter in particular. No wonder there is a sense of helplessness, confusion and powerlessness that we have to experience on a daily basis, which is bound to clear the path for depression for many.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs