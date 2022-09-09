Get rid of the term xeriscape
As we become aware of our water and drought issues, I suggest we abandon the term xeriscape clearly heard by the majority of people as zeroscape. This becomes obvious when one hears about plans to zeroscape a yard as I did on a wonderful tour of gardens in Ivywild last weekend.
Classical languages are disappearing from our schools so very few recognize that Xeric is Greek for dry. In the early 1990s, staff at Denver Water recognized need for water conservation. Ken Ball with Denver Water championed use of the term and helped devise a list of seven characteristics, all of which equally apply to the use of native plants.
In the case of Ivywild, the resident was wisely planting natives but too often the decision is to move to rocks (increases ambient temperatures by as much as 10 degrees) or worse, plastic grass, aka artificial turf which presents major issues of heat build up, potential fungi, viruses, or bacteria (see extensive literature on this topic in Medline), and major issues in disposal.
I ask that we cease use of the term and remove “xeriscape” from CSU’s invaluable Environment and Conservation Center. Visit this amazing garden on Mesa with examples of a multitude of lower water demanding landscapes, complete with native grasses, shrubs, trees, and flowers. Better, join the Colorado Native Plant Society and enjoy hikes in our local area to become familiar with those plants, which have always been here and thrive with little water.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
This will not end well
So, let me get this straight — in the Monday edition of the Gazette, I read that Xcel energy is using customers’ smart thermostats to remotely raise the temperature setting of their A/C units to reduce demand on the electric load. Then I also read how the Sierra Club and Gov. Jared Polis want new home construction (and then furnace replacements in existing homes) to use electric furnaces. In California, they are asking consumers not to recharge their electric vehicles during high demand times to keep from overloading the electric grid, resulting in brownouts and blackouts.
According to modernize.com, the annual heating costs for a gas furnace is about $1,800, while an electric unit costs $2,628 to heat a home. That’s an $828 cost per year increase, and it increases the demand on the power grid, yet the availability is being reduced by the shuttering of existing fossil fueled power plants. This will not end well for us consumers, not to mention the additional cost burden on lower-income families that can afford it the least.
Pete Page
Elbert
Outraged at this disturbing idea
I was interested in and concerned about the letters by Ashley Swendsen posted Tuesday. Is it a rumor, as she said, that “750 of the 800 trees” on the Union Printers Home property are going to be cut down? My question is why? Swendsen also stated that “7 rich families of Colorado Springs, including the Dusty Loo family of Current who bought the property promised our community it would remain intact.” All of that being said, how can the city of Colorado Springs, it’s council, the mayor and other leaders put a stop to this insane endeavor?
Removal of the trees, removal of two back buildings, etc., gives the “fat cat” owners the option to build more apartment complexes in the future. There are plenty of apartments being built and taking over many open spaces in the city. Swendsen states “this land needs to be given back to the people.” I agree. I do hope that city officials will look into this disturbing issue and challenge the efforts to remove so many beautiful trees on that property. As said in the previous letter, “the only people who are making money are the real estate people.” Very true, and a beautiful part of Colorado Springs will be removed so “fat cats” can line their pockets further. More people, who have lived here many years, should be outraged at the thought of this disturbing idea. Come on Mayor, look into it!
Leland (Lee) Vander Hamm
Colorado Springs
A call for a vote
As reported in The Gazette, the Democrats have slammed candidate Joe O’Dea for the Senate seat of Michael Bennet as being opposed to all abortions when in fact he is only opposed to late-term abortions beyond 20 weeks. Because I believe the vast majority in El Paso County do not support Bennet’s position allowing abortion upon demand, I call for a vote limiting late-term abortions in El Paso County.
Whereas the Reproductive Health Equity Act that the Democratic majority in the Colorado Legislature passed in April, and Gov. Jared Polis signed, contains an indefensible provision that a baby is only part of a woman’s body and thus has no individual rights until it is born, which then allows a healthy mother to have her healthy baby be aborted up to the minute of birth, and whereas the citizens of Colorado Springs and El Paso County have not been able to have their voices be heard on this life-and-death issue of late-term abortions, concerned citizens, churches, and even medical doctors and staff should gather signatures on the following petition calling for a vote of the people, El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs medical facilities shall redirect pregnant women seeking abortions beyond 22 weeks to the abortion facilities in Denver and Boulder counties, as such late-term abortions would not be performed in El Paso County except in emergencies in which the life of the mother is critically endangered.
Russell L. Elsberry
Colorado Springs
Attempt to gain popularity
Having watched Gov. Jared Polis’ latest ad a couple of times on local TV, I have become increasingly incensed over the travesty of this man taking credit for “giving” us the TABOR refunds when he had absolutely nothing to do with them and probably would have done anything to stop them if he was able. It’s a blatant attempt to gain popularity before the election and comes as close to lying to the public as possible without quite doing so.
Dianne Bickford
Colorado Springs