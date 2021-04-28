Get real about light rail
Re: Point/Counterpoint article about Front Range Rail.
I have considerable experience living and working in Europe and have used their extensive rail systems. European cites are built around dense, historic city centers. Many times using the train wasn’t convenient despite the many connections.
When I run up to Denver to visit family or shop, I see roads packed with cars and empty light rail cars. That’s reality. Plus families will not use rail when you multiply the number of people with the cost. It is not cost affective.
What happens when you arrive at you destination town but not your destination? Get real!
Lindsay Clewe
Monument
Who wants these trains?
This letter is in reference to the Article “Should a Front Range Passenger Rail District be created?
Prior to moving to Colorado Springs; I lived in Springfield, Mass., and frequently took passenger trains to and from Boston and at times on to New York City. I always noticed even at the peak morning and afternoon time frames; the trains were almost empty the majority of time.
My wife goes to a board meeting every quarter in Denver and we also go to Denver frequently on both business and family matters.
Thus, I tried to envision how we could do it if we took a passenger train. A simple 3 or 4 hour day would take 8 or 9 hours at best. And we would be without the ability to change our plans as the situation changed during the day. How would we get from a morning meeting to lunch and then an afternoon meeting and then back downtown to the train station on 16th street? One taxi after another?
When a person goes to these meeting one frequently hears the statement of how many citizens are interested in using these passenger trains. This reminded of an Article I have in my files that I cut out of the Gazette a few years ago, “RTD’s Public Transit Fantasy is falling apart; written by Scott Weiser. In that Article he stated, “$5.3 Billion was used in creating a Light Rail System that serves less 1 percent of the commuting public.” (An easily proven fact.) I wonder what a Front Range Passenger Service would cost and who would pay for it?
I belong to a number of local organizations and two churches, when I asked the people I know about using a passenger train on the Front Range, I have never heard one person state, “They would take a passenger train to Denver” Thus, I wonder; who are these people who want this train?
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
A win-win solution
Many articles in The Gazette and discussions among citizens and elected officials have identified the lack of funding for our trails, open spaces, and parks. “We are loving our parks and trails to death.” At Nancy Lewis Park, what I witnessed Friday, April 23 and what was confessed to me, suggests many do not “love” the parks at all.
I confronted three young boys last Sunday afternoon for riding their bikes over and through the nesting area of grasses around the NE area of the pond at Nancy Lewis Park, explaining that ducks and widgeons have eggs there. “We know, but there aren’t many eggs left because sometimes “kids” throw them in the lake or take them home.”
That afternoon, I watched a younger boy, chase a nesting mother duck off her nest, pick up the egg, and threw it in the pond!? I yelled from my backyard. The kid saw me and ran away. Being the “grouchy old man of the park” cannot protect the duck eggs.
No adult supervision + no respect for nature = no ducklings.
But Colorado Master Gardener, Fredricka Bogards, in the April 24 paper has given us a solution! In her article entitled “Fruit bearing shrubs can be easy to grow” stated that the Gooseberry Invicta or Pixwell have large berries and thorns! Berries to feed and thorns to protect sounds like a win–win solution. I am happy to contribute time and money for 2022 ducklings to return.
Jim Hinkle
Colorado Springs
Chauvin’s utter indifference
John Kene’s letter to the editor in the April 26 Gazette is beyond the pale, pun intended. Did he watch any of the trial, without even quoting any of the witnesses, the video was so damning, the knee on George Floyd’s neck while he was face down and handcuffed on the ground for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, his heartbreaking utterances of “I can’t breathe at least 28 times, help me, let me go, Mama, the utter indifference displayed by of Derek Chauvin, who held him down over 2 minutes after he stopped moving, the pleas from the onlookers, offers of help, all ignored.
These are the facts in this case not some fantasy conspiracy theory put forward by Kene, the only true statement in his entire letter is “this verdict was a foregone conclusion.”
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
The farce in Minneapolis
“A Foregone Conclusion”, April 26, was absolutely correct about the farce in Minneapolis. The remaining police officers should be concerned about their chance of getting a semi-fair (fair is not a possibility unless the trial is moved out of Minneapolis) trial. I’m sure we will see this same approach of threats of violence, property damage etc. in future trials that involve police officers and minorities.
Also, I guess if you are a police officer you must give additional consideration before using force in confrontations involving minorities, regardless of the risk to them or risk finding yourself in a ‘foregone conclusion’.
Rick McCarter
Colorado Springs
What has happened to the U.S.?
What did I miss? I was out of the country for five days recently and when I returned, I found the USA is gone! It is now Russia; the “United States of Systemic Racism” according to the president, vice president and all the leftist radicals now running the country.
God save us from those who think they know better than those who founded our nation and the men and women who gave their lives in defense of freedom for all Americans.
Norm Black
Colorado Springs