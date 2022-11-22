Get in front of crime
Sunday was such a sad morning for the city of Colorado Springs. I awoke to Yahoo having the mass shooting in Colorado Springs as a headline, and knew that it would be national news immediately. The “A team” anchors at KRDO were on at 6 a.m., and Good Morning America lead with this story at 7 a.m. How lovely to have our beautiful city be identified by such hate and tragedy.
Then I pick up my Gazette and the headline “Parolee charged with murder”, who within 19 months of his conditional release has been arrested and allegedly linked to an assault, rape and murder.
If the suspect in Club Q had a prior legal issue (arrest record) and had leniency as we continue to see in our state, then we will have a reputation issue immediately. Yes, this appears to be a hate crime against the LGBTQ community, but if someone who should have been in jail was not, and was allowed to have weapons while walking our streets, then shame on our legal system. It is already shameful that the “parolee” was out to repeat a crime.
How can Colorado actively try to keep the Space Command Force here with all this horrible press we are getting? We must get tougher on crime.
And, just a side note, my 90 year old mother lives at the Assisted Living Facility that shares the parking lot with Walgreens which is right next door to Club Q. A high powered rifle within a relatively small distance (probably less than 5,000 yards) is a little too close for comfort, and until I was actually able to speak with her, caused tremendous stress. We need to get in front of crime. Not the other way around, after it has happened.
As I write this at 8 a.m., I hope and pray there are no more than the originally reported five casualties.
With a heavy heart,
Trish Beyer
Colorado Springs
Do better Colorado Springs
I have to admit, the events of Saturday night disgust and enrage me, but they do not surprise me.
Why? Because Colorado Springs has built a reputation for itself as being a discriminatory, homophobic city with an all too recent track record of mass shootings, including Planned Parenthood in 2015 and now Club Q.
Is this really what we want to be known for — gun violence against the LGBTQ community and those seeking reproductive healthcare?
Mayor John Suthers, I ask you, how do you claim that we can be a “City of Champions” when we have become a city of mass shootings? How are we meant to attract young professionals and those who wish to call this city home if all we’re offering is massacres and discrimination?
I want Colorado Springs to be the city I know it can be- a city is filled with caring and compassionate individuals who value building strong community. This is the Colorado Springs I was born and raised in and the city I know it can be, so do better Colorado Springs. The whole world is watching.
Elena Martinez-Vivot
Colorado Springs
A very rough ride
Horrific as the attack on Club Q is, it shouldn’t come as a total shock that it happened here. We still are the Vatican of fundamentalism and the center of Trumpism in Colorado. President Biden, our Democratic senators and our gay governor have quickly sent condolences and appeals for better protections for the LGBTQ+ community. We know how effective that will be in a country with more guns than people and a huge number of citizens who feel empowered by Republicans to express their anger in whatever way they feel is appropriate. I’m waiting to hear from our local politicians and civic leaders. Dare they defend or express sympathy for the gay community? Hang on, we’re in for a vey rough ride.
Franklin Mosher
Colorado Springs
Let’s try the free market
After reading Jim Smallwood’s article explaining the failure of our state’s progressive attempt at controlling premiums I am reminded of another progressive strategy for green energy. If healthcare uses this same strategy, i.e., price out the existing oil and gas industry making electric vehicles, wind and solar the only viable options, eventually we will all be forced into a similarly poorly run government healthcare option with huge premiums, less choice and fewer providers.
Let’s try something else, please. It’s called the free market. All of the carriers leaving Colorado tried to come up with plans under the highly regulated marketplace and were forced to leave, but if we limited government regulations maybe these same carriers could create viable plans that benefit patients and providers, too.
Dennis Miceli
Colorado Springs
The meaning of Thanksgiving
Universally, those of us, fortunate enough to have had good parents to teach us to be polite and say our ‘thank yous’ as appropriate, do so automatically. So why do we make that one day a year — Thanksgiving Day — so especial? Is it to show God gratitude for His blessings, or our good fortune? If so, what kind of blessings are we grateful for?
In my experience, my gratitude seems to be relative to my age. The older I get, the more I appreciate a day free of health concerns, while in my youth, once I became truly Americanized, I was grateful for all the materialistic aspects of life. Yet, as an objective observer I have been able to see how the more plentiful the material acquisitions are, the bigger the turkey at the center of a family dinner can be, with all the trimmings and such, only to cause indigestion the next day for some. Of course this does not negate the spirit of the truly fortunate ones, those who have extended families to be thankful for.
The more I write this, the more I wonder about the meaning the rich and powerful attach to Thanks Giving Day, among politicians, in particular. Such a disconnect in my mind here, when the sad reality shows that some of them can be thankful for all the wrong aspects of life, such as being able to defy the law in order to protect their acquisitions, at the expense of the poor and less powerful, concept that seems to perpetuate the dark side of history around this particular holiday.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs