Generosity toward the homeless
Not too many years ago they were referred to as vagrants, or oftentimes, hobos. They were rarely seen in public and because of their small population and low profile, government assistance was almost nonexistent. Since then we have re-labeled them “homeless”. With that more benevolent title, along with overnight shelters, food kitchens and other free services offered by local governments and charitable organizations, they are everywhere — parks, open spaces, street corners and neighborhoods.
For those homeless with mental or physical issues, we should provide the services they need. However, for the majority who are just indolent, we should not waste our time or tax money. A better use of tax and charitable funds would be to provide support for the homeless who did not choose to be homeless — the Ukrainians, for example.
Has our generosity toward the homeless contributed to the increased numbers and encouraged many to continue a life of vagrancy? I don’t know the answer to that, but it certainly seems that way. Eliminating free services for able-bodied homeless might encourage some to seek work, and others to relocate to a more homeless-friendly city. Either outcome would be good for Colorado Springs.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs
Fight for the equally precious children
I see more Letters to the Editor this week about the issue of abortion rights in Colorado, with letter after letter making clear through the use of Bible verses — that their point of view is somehow the only right point of view on the subject. The authors commonly urge readers to “stand up for the unborn,” (although an obviously noble thought). Using the Bible is always a very nice thought on the surface, although not what our Founders intended when they fled the strict religious mandates of European potentates to found our great nation in the first place. Separation of church and state was — for them — most paramount.
So now, as we all ponder both sides of upcoming legislation on this subject being debated in Colorado, I’d like to ask everyone to think very seriously about how they would answer this one simple yet somewhat compound question on the subject:
When was the last time, if ever, that any of you letter-writers stood up for the children who are already here by doing everything humanly possible to help stamp out the scourge of child rape, molestation and child abuse? When did any of you who are so bent on standing up for the unborn ... ever repeatedly lobby your state and local lawmakers for tougher sentences that might keep these creeps in jail longer, or perhaps forever for the repeat offenders? When did any of you priests and pastors band your parishioners together in a show of force against this evil?
Sadly, I know the answer to my question, and yet I feel compelled to ask it over and over again in the hope that one day things will change for the equally precious children none of you ever seem to want to talk about ... or fight for.
Maggie Mae Stone
Black Forest
Reproductive health equity act
Congratulations to the trifecta Democratic leadership. You are on the brink of codifying death. HB22-1279 will allow abortions for any reason and at anytime, up to the point and inclusion of birth. This bill never mentions “life” in the womb, “baby” or “mother”. The statement, “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights” is the most twisted, heinous, and evil logic to dehumanize God’s creation.
This is the party that tells us to follow the science. So when an ultra sound can determine a heartbeat at about 6 to 8 weeks, then something is alive. It’s not some disease or maybe a tumor. No, it’s a human baby developing. Our Constitution states life is the first fundamental right we have, given by God.
Anyone who feels abortion is acceptable, no matter at what stage, must answer this one moral question. “Is it right or wrong for an individual to intentionally and willfully take another person’s life?” If the answer is it’s “right”, then we might as well strike out our murder laws. If it is “wrong”, then abortion cannot be right or good. None of the abortion laws will admit that life exists because those advocating it and those performing it would have to admit it is murder. Anyone remember No. 6 of the Ten Commandments?
So when the full State Senate votes on this bill, we will see if any Democrat is able to tell if it is right or wrong and have the courage to vote against it. And if it goes to Gov. Jared Polis, the same question applies to him.
If this state codifies the approval of taking innocent life, we become one of the biggest death states in the nation, and may God have mercy on our souls.
Ted Cox
Colorado Springs
Really confused on current news
During the election, Joe Biden said he would shut down US oil production, did so with the stroke of his pen and bragged, canceling the keystone pipeline and permits. Now the prices hit and its Big Oil’s fault. A Democrat congressman chirped “when you pay those high prices, imagine your sticking it to Putin” — I’m confused, who is the “stickee?”
Kamala Harris said there’s no problem with the U.S. border, I must be a confused devout racist questioning a distinguished VP holding office because of obvious ability. Strand thousands of Americans/friends in Afghanistan then deny it; I’m confused. Vaccines — bad under Trump; good for kids and lose your job if you don’t get them under Biden.
I’m confused. The Hunter Biden laptop story was a joke according to the media during a pivotal election, Russian disinformation; now we find it’s true. Many Americans said they would never have voted for Biden had they known — I’m confused. Biden nominates a Supreme Court justice because they are a black female. No problem, if they weren’t nominated just for that reason… Oh. Only a racist conservative would question her constitutional views, only no one does, like they did with the right-wing nut, racist, sexual harassing/pervert nominations Trump made. Can the next racist-conservative president nominate because the person is a white male?
I’m confused as well as an obvious ardent, raging misogynist hate-filled racist. Wait, I keep saying racist. Hey, I’m just like a real live progressive muckraker from a failed progressive network like CNN! I’m really confused.
Steven J. Bosseler
Colorado Springs