Gen-Z affected in a different way
In the last few days, universities have shut down, sports have come to a halt, I’ve washed my hands over 100 times, my Spring Break has been extended indefinitely, and my home has run out of toilet paper.
COVID-19, the Coronavirus, has spread across the globe faster than anything seen before. The virus is giving Gen-Xers flashbacks to the Swine Flu, and Baby boomers another reason to stay inside.
But my age group, Gen-Z, is affected in a different way. The virus is less effective on young adults, causing symptoms similar to a mild flu as the WHO states. We’re not getting sick, but many of our futures ride on the next few years, mine depends on the next few months. And things are not looking good.
It’s internship season, and with the pandemic, there is a significantly lower chance that we will all be working in a few months.
Some universities have just ended the semester, no more classes, no more on campus work, no more face-to-face interaction. The e-brake has been pulled on our lives.
College students aren’t worried about getting sick, we’re worried about what happens next.
What will happen to the economy? The stock market has seen a drop comparable to the crisis in 2008, and it seems to keep getting lower. I’m sure it will rise again, and those who invest now, will profit a few thousand dollars in the coming year.
What about our parents? Our mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles and grandparents all have a significantly higher risk of getting ill, and if things happen as quickly as they did in Italy, there may be a higher fatality rate among the older population.
What about the election? It seems far-out and frankly, irrelevant right now, but in November, we’re picking a new president (hopefully) and the virus will no doubt have an effect on the outcome.
It seems silly to say, but I see this as a defining moment in history. This virus is going to change the way we lead our lives, not only in the short term, but long after the decline of the pandemic.
Really, the only thing to do is wait it out, and that might be the scariest part.
Ryne Shewey
Colorado Springs
Hundreds of potholes in the city
Recently The Gazette was asking for potholes we drivers are aware of to see if they are being addressed fairly throughout the city, I have several hundred to report, just start at North Carefree and Peterson Road, all lanes up to Dublin, both sides north and southbound have so many potholes you have to be a fool to drive there at night, if on a motorcycle. No matter which way you are traveling on Peterson, you are dodging potholes and seams, I call them trenches. They exist on both sides and to make matters worse, the previous city attempts to just do overlays make it seem better for just a few months, then the crevasses just appear again to destroy our vehicles’ tires and alignments.
The same thing occurs at the intersection of Constitution and Powers right in front of Walgreens. Next time when you are sitting there waiting for the only one of two available left turn lanes to allow you to head north on Powers, just look down and see how bad that road has become. I have to wonder if any oversight or quality control measures are observed when new asphalt is put down. Are there any guarantees the road contractors are held to? Are we getting our money’s worth for the repairs done? I have witnessed many roads in the same area (mostly county roads) that don’t seem to have this many problems, maybe we need to hire them to do the job correctly.
Curtis Kosley
Colorado Springs
State Legislature should be canceledDaniel Fenlason thank you for your opinion piece on gun control that appeared in the March 12 edition of The Gazette. It was right on target. It is too bad you are not helping represent the people of Colorado by serving in the State Legislature. I for one haven’t seen any worthwhile piece of legislation come out of this session of our State Legislature.
The gun control proposals are only a small portion of what we are facing. We and our pocketbooks would have been much better off had this years session just been canceled.
Rob Ladewig
Colorado Springs
Use Veterans Court as a model
Mental health is a major national concern within criminal justice reform. However, there is hope to reform the system as a whole. Our school group recently had the opportunity to witness the Veterans Court program, which we found to be an inspiring successful reform to the criminal justice system. Through systems like Veterans Court, we can better use the $982 million budget more efficiently to benefit inmates with mental illnesses.
Veterans Court is a unique program that provides veterans an alternative to immediate incarceration. Veterans charged with drug crimes, domestic violence and some other crimes are eligible for Veterans Court if they have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or have experienced a traumatic incident that has affected their mental health. Similar courts should be used nationwide.
The overall recidivism rate in the El Paso County Jail is 70-72%. The recidivism rate in Veterans Court is 18%. The cost of housing one inmate per year is $43,000. So, by reducing the recidivism rate from 72% to 18%, we could potentially save thousands just at the El Paso County jail.
By taking Veterans Court as a model for other courts we could use a significant amount of money to fund other programs, including mental health programs for inmates.
Whitney Richardi, Henry Gresham and Aidan Yarros
Colorado Springs
A less expensive sanitizer
I was in King Soopers and people were looking for cleaning products. I have before me a bottle of 70% Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol. First use: Topical Antiseptic and sanitizer! Use this on a rag to wipe off door knobs, bathroom sinks, faucets, etc.
It works and it’s a lot cheaper. Ask your doctor what he/she uses to sanitize their office.
Shirley Bozung
Colorado Springs