Stop Garden of the Gods rezoning
A developer is trying to change the zoning at Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street so they can build three-story, high density apartments. The original developer of the Verizon building did a good job of tucking the building down low and at the back of the property to help preserve the views. The new developer has shown they have no interest in preserving the views here, or protecting the bighorn sheep that live here.
Gen. William Palmer picked this area 150 years ago to build his city because of the natural beauty.
This piece of property is an extension of that beauty as it is next to the Garden of the Gods Park and Glen Eyrie. As Mayor John Suthers wrote in his book “Becoming a Good Ancestor”, we must “promote civic virtue and obedience to the unenforceable.”
It is time for the mayor and the City Council to act as good ancestors and preserve our viewsheds and protect our state animal. This is a citywide issue as it will negatively impact our city if the rezoning is allowed. Please write to the mayor and council today and ask them to STOP 2424 Garden of the Gods Road rezoning.
Eddie Hurt
Colorado Springs
How fear affects humans
A few days ago, during my early morning walk around the neighborhood, a beautiful golden retriever ran toward me from across the street. Initially, I was afraid of it, until I discovered that it was a friendly dog, not to mention the fact that its owner called his name “Rocky!” commanding him to return to her.
Once I was no longer afraid, I could not get enough of petting Rocky, realizing that there was a positive connection between us. For the rest of my walk, I reflected on the element of fear, and how it affects humans. Pride for choosing to conquer my own fear became a good payoff for the moment, knowing that I could also have chosen anger toward Rocky’s owner for not having him on a leash.
With COVID in our lives, fear of the “what ifs” is rampant; realistic fear but not always rational fear, especially regarding the vaccine to prevent getting COVID. What makes matters worse is the fact that the fear many of us are experiencing is based on multiple levels:
1. What if the side effects from the vaccine are worse than the symptoms of COVID?
2. What if complying with science by getting vaccinated, I am perceived by my peers as being a conformist with no convictions of my own?
3. Or, if I see myself as no longer having much to live for, why not make the most of what I have left, without complicating my sad existence with choosing a sensible approach, one that not only has me at the center of the universe, but one that enables me to care about others.
Thanks to Rocky a few days ago, I am now more understanding of irrational fears, those that can easily paralyze us, if not only momentarily, but accounting for a miserable and rocky life style.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Let’s beat the virus
With over 50% of El Paso County still not fully vaccinated, it is time to take action and defeat the COVID virus. Is there a way to do this? And still give people who chose not to get vaccinated a choice?
There is! And the folks in Denmark started testing the way out in May. And it is working. The method is Coronapas. It is passport that any Dane can get. Of course, there was some pushback against this method — hundreds of Danes out of 5.8 million protested.
A Coronapas is a digital app on your phone or on a piece of paper that shows whether you have had a negative test result within the last 72 hours, a certificate of vaccination or proof of a previous infection two to 12 weeks earlier.
The Coronapas is described and is explained clearly in the BBC article at the URL:https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56812293
As we in the U.S. and El Paso County head backward into more masks, more strict COVID restrictions, not being able to travel safely, go to a restaurant, go to a movie, etc., I have to say I am very tired of the nonvaccinated folks making what they call a “personal choice” controlling my personal life. Let’s beat the virus, go forward, and open up Colorado Springs.
Jeff Jensen
Colorado Springs
This privilege of voting
The terms voter ID and voter suppression are being thrown around quite a bit lately. These two terms are not interchangeable, and I don’t believe one has anything to do with the other.
One argument is that asking a voter to show identification is an act of voter suppression. This argument implies that requiring a voter to obtain and show an accepted form of identification to cast a ballot is onerous and unreasonable, or impossible for some folks. This argument is absurd and ridiculous on its face.
To say that an adult in America cannot obtain a state-issued ID card just isn’t true. The requirement to show a state issued or other form of accepted ID in today’s world is commonplace for any number of transactions, commercial, business or otherwise.
In our constitutional republic, the privilege of voting is one of our most cherished and sacred rights.
This privilege of electing our leaders and participating in the governance of this nation should be held to the highest standards of integrity, accuracy, and transparency. Asking a voter to show an ID before casting a ballot strengthens and preserves integrity, accuracy and transparency.
This franchise, this privilege of voting is precious and central to our democratic form of government.
Is it not worth extending the slightest effort for the electorate? Register to vote and bring your ID.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo