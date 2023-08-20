Garden center will be missed

In response to the closing of the Good Earth Garden Center: The Friends of Extension El Paso County board members and the members of the Colorado Springs Garden Tour committee would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Wayne Fisher, owner of the Good Earth Garden Center for 49 years.

Wayne came alongside us many years ago and said, “You’ve really got something good going here and I want to be a part of it!” He agreed to become our premier sponsor and enthusiastically supported our mission to promote horticulture in Colorado Springs.

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Good Earth will be missed. We wish you all the best and hope to see you in the garden! Remember, you’re never too old to play in the dirt!

Joan Nusbaum

Colorado Springs

‘Why I take The Gazette’

Sat down for coffee and the Gazette Thursday morning. Wow, Page 1; Good Earth article, kudos to Jessica VanDyne for the coverage. Too bad the bunch in Denver keep putting entrepreneurs out of business.

Glad that Wayne Fisher had the insight to finish well with his treatment of the crew. Yes, I did tear up at this one.

Page 3; Brewery article, kudos to Stephanie Earls for keeping up on Rick Fierro. We need to keep the heroes in this town up front. I still need to get down there to get a beer but want to take it home in a can/bottle as a permanent trophy on my shelf. Page 10, 11; I read every opinion including the last one by John Wear. Good advice. That’s why I take The Gazette to sort out my Colorado Springs information.

Oh and lastly, thank you for finally finding a new delivery contractor for my route.

Jim Brown

Colorado Springs

Against Proposition HH

Rental property owners and their tenants must unite against Gov. Jared Polis’ property tax ballot measure Proposition HH.

As rental property owners, we have to balance how much to increase the rent against the risk that the tenants will not be able to pay in these high inflation times.

A property owner wants good tenants to renew the lease to avoid at least a month vacancy with zero rent income and expenses associated with getting the property re-rented, including paying the gas, electric, and water bills.

Property owners get no direct TABOR refund on those higher property taxes they pay, and that is why they have to increase the rent.

Tenants who are Colorado taxpayers will get an “equalized” TABOR refund, which means that higher-income taxpayers will get less, so that lower income taxpayers will get more.

As Polis and the Democrats divert more and more of the TABOR refunds, our renters will get smaller offsets of their rent increase.

The majority of our tenants over the years have been active-duty military. Unless they pay Colorado taxes rather than in their home state, the military tenants will pay higher rents, but get no TABOR refund.

If indeed 40% of Coloradans are renters, they should join with their rental property owners to vote down Proposition HH. In addition, taxpayers should sign the petition being circulated that would limit property tax increases to 4% per year.

Those of us who came from California know the great benefits of their Proposition 13 that limited property tax increases to 2% per year.

Russell L Elsberry

Colorado Springs

Stop living in fantasy land

Re: Jan. 6 insurrectionists were criminals.

John Bender is bothered by the fact that Reuters suggested that the Jan. 6 rioters wanted to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. Does Bender seriously believe the Ultra-MAGA line that those who violently invaded the Capitol were simply tourists?

On December 19, 2020, Donald Trump issued a tweet in which he said “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

It is obvious to any rational adult that Trump summoned his cultists in an effort to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.

It is also obvious that when MAGA hat wearers stormed the building where the election results were being certified that they wanted to halt that certification.

It is time that we stop living in fantasy land and we acknowledge the truth that some Americans are just not that fond of democracy.

Steve Waldmann

Monument

Eliminating senior discounts

The movie theaters must be doing great. No more senior pricing. As a consequence of COVID, we haven’t been to the theaters in years. I’ve read about their decline but fail to understand their eliminating senior discounts.

The restaurants we frequent got the memo and their numbers are looking better every day. Insult to injury was when a discount could be had by joining their “Club”. That amounted to four times the advertised savings.

Tony Seran

Colorado Springs

Thanks for alley repairs

After months of calling Colorado Springs Operations and Maintenance for repair on the alley between Uintah and Platte and between 24th and 25th street, it has now been graded and some type of dirt placed on it.

It is awesome and would like to tell the city department thank you.

Sharon M. Faires

Colorado Springs