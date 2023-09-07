Future of this grand old lady

Another summer of bag-lunch organ noon-time recitals at the City Auditorium has passed, and each year the recitals seem to get better.

Where else could one listen to such good music on a grand Wurlitzer theater organ at such a reasonable price – free! This year, there were some bonuses such as a piano-organ duet and a 5-man ragtime band accompanied by the organ. Organists included a music professor from Denver, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and a man from the Disney theater in Las Vegas.

Such great talent!

There has been much publicity about the future of the City Auditorium, and I would hope that future is bright for this grand old lady. For years, we have enjoyed a broad spectrum of events reaching back many years to Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians, the Platters, basketball games and roller derbies.

I would hope our city fathers can come up with a viable plan to keep this century-old building viable for another 100 years.

Jim Bergeron

Monument

So many damaging consequences

Civil service at the highest level should involve an honest evaluation of the issues with a commitment to the general good for all citizens.

Given the preponderance evidence on the damaging effects of marijuana, especially on young minds, I find it troubling that Sen. John Hickenlooper and the DHS want to declassify marijuana as a schedule 1 drug, which is a pathway for legalization and opens up capital markets for investors. Do we need drug use to be more widely accepted? Talk about following the science, well look at the evidence: increased depression, anxiety, suicides, psychotic episodes, schizophrenia and so many more damaging consequences.

Some will remember the movie, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” where an innocent, honest and naive senator played be James Steward, is pitted against the long-term and very powerful political bosses that control the senate. You had better keep in step if you know what’s good for you. When Mr. Shumer says jump, the new Democratic senators say, “how high?”

I am well aware the polls show the majority of citizens are in favor of legalization. Do we not need leaders with the conviction to present the facts and to inspire future generations to make healthy choices?

Thank you to The Gazette for another factual article on the damaging effects of marijuana and Hickenlooper’s kneeling to political pressure to the detriment of so many.

Jack Hood

Colorado Springs

Fighting and winning wars

The recent op-ed on AFA’s embrace of all gender fabrications and newly granted cadet parental rights shines a bright light on our departure from what used to be the priority — fighting and winning wars. It is beyond ridiculous.

I had a weekend conversation with a female senior Air Force officer who recently finished a command tour. Venting a bit, I pointedly asked, “What’s with the new policy on pregnant cadets?” Sensing my disgust, her quick retort was, “You have no idea what we have deal with today.” And she proceeded to highlight a menu of policies that, at least from her point of view, were diminishing the military. For instance …

• If an airman pulls the “mental health card,” he or she can quickly leap over the chain of command and be set aside for evaluation and treatment. Unsurprisingly, the numbers of folks doing so have soared.

• Meeting physical fitness standards is no longer required for deployment. The Air Force relaxed this constraint because too many folks — mostly obese — used the physical disqualification to avoid being shipped out. With recruiting numbers down, the Air Force needed a workaround.

• Maternity leave benefits, historically, were extended to the “primary care giver,” then to the “secondary care giver” but for a shorter length of time. Arguments arose as to who the primary care giver really is, given all the gender choices now available and political concerns about arguing the matter. Now all care givers get an even longer maternity leave period.

The military I served in was uniquely concerned with fighting and winning wars, an unpleasant business that recruited and trained those who could do it best.

The priority now is implementing social policy that has not a damn thing to do with winning wars.

Matt Coleman

Colorado Springs

Rising food/retail costs

A startling statistic popped up and it got my attention: Colorado leads the nation in restaurant inflation, with the average meal out in our state costing about $112! This is painfully obvious every time we go out to eat, especially as the number of affordable dining options continues to vanish in our state. Yet, surging costs do not just impact food prices. In fact, the overall inflation in Denver is the worst in the country.

With costs soaring across our state, it’s clear we must take more steps to reprioritize affordability for Coloradans.

Thankfully, our state’s top enforcement officials have focused on this issue. For instance, the ongoing close review of the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger has offered a chance to make some real headway when it comes to driving down prices at the checkout counter. Limited competition and rising food/retail costs are real issues that deserve close attention.

I applaud these efforts by Attorney General Phil Weiser, whom I heard at a recent town hall meeting, and encourage him to continue to focus on these issues that truly matter to Coloradans, rather than getting caught up in distractions such as the senseless lawsuits targeting big tech.

Let’s fix Colorado first and return it to a beautiful, and affordable place for all.

Ann Rudolph Byrd

Divide