The future of the Philharmonic
Today, people and organizations around the world are forced to adapt to the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic, like performing arts organizations everywhere, has been enormously impacted. We are challenged to maintain our spirit and our mission in a world of extreme uncertainty.
Some would shrink from the task, others have gambled their future on hope for a quick return to normal. Our approach is to adjust to this gritty reality, embracing its cold truths, with an ultimate faith in our ability to make it through to a brighter day.
The Philharmonic is going through its own heartbreak right now. Our own turning point. Like so many organizations impacted by COVID-19, the Philharmonic has been unable to hold its series of planned performances since March.
In normal times, we see thousands of enthusiastic patrons in every concert weekend. But right now, with dire public health consequences, it is impossible to return to large-scale performances, which would put our musician colleagues and audiences at risk. Last March, when the shutdowns began, we responded immediately by putting the musicians’ interests first. We committed to paying our musicians their full guaranteed salaries through July 31, despite the cancellations.
It was the right thing to do — and it felt good — although it was plainly obvious that if the pandemic continued, paying salaries without any corresponding concert revenue would not be sustainable or responsible.
This summer we entered intense bargaining with the local Musicians Union to find terms that would allow the musicians to return to performances on a limited basis. After some intense weeks of bargaining without results, we, the Board of Directors made a stretch, final offer of more than $700,000 in spending for wages, pension, health subsidy and other continued benefits. Most of that amount was in the form of a reduced guarantee of work, to be paid even if every concert was canceled. Unfortunately, the union rejected the offer.
In our duty to make sure our Philharmonic survives the pandemic, we on the Board of Directors were therefore compelled to vote to cancel the contract — permitted due to force majeure — as the only responsible remaining alternative.
The musicians of the Philharmonic are still our colleagues, still our employees, still our talented and revered neighbors. When we are performing, they are, indeed, the lifeblood of the organization. Fortunately, we all have very important common ground. We all want to return to performances — even small ones — as soon as possible. We reached out to engage musicians at their accustomed pay rates.
Sadly, the musicians decided not to accept the work we offered until we have another formal agreement in place, which is likely to take time. While this is disheartening, we are committed to our relationship with the musicians and the future of the Philharmonic. We are also committed to dialog with the musicians’ representatives in hopes of working out an arrangement so they can return to the concert stage.
Herman Tiemens
Colorado Springs Philharmonic
Creating a world class orchestra
Over our 10 years here, we have enjoyed numerous Philharmonic concerts, even though we are not season subscribers. The vibrance, strength and growth of a city is dependent upon the arts. The Philharmonic is, or was, becoming a top flight orchestra. That progress has taken a turn for the worse. We received the letter concerning the Philharmonic Comeback fundraiser drive. I read it with a great deal of dismay that resulted in quite a bit of anger. My first suggestion is that the board and management need to resign immediately. They have not done the job their positions require. As an individual who has been on the boards of several non-profits and Board President in three different organizations, I know what I’m talking about.
After negotiating a contract in good faith on the part of the musicians, the Board and management has backtracked and broken the contract. The only reason for doing that was the desire to break the musicians’ union and install a one-sided approach to hiring and paying on a per service basis. COVID-19 has become the fall guy for a lot of anti-people sentiment and actions. Having a collective bargaining agreement that pays a living wage is vital for the health and welfare of the musicians and their families. The collective bargaining agreement also demonstrates the commitment of the Board and management to creating a world class orchestra.
James Van Hoy
Colorado Springs
Students are ready to learn
The pandemic has presented a cluster of challenges for Colorado’s educators and students. As students shift between the uncertainty of remote learning, in-person training, and rising COVID-19 cases, they are also encountering loss, isolation and anxiety. In the Mindfulness project article, Jeff Kenefsy, an economic teacher said ‘We want to normalize challenges and provide hope.’ Since the school year began, emotional and mental health support has been a top priority for Colorado policy makers and educators. (Chalkbeat 2020)
In 2017, more than 6,200 adolescents and young adults lost their life to suicide making it the second leading causes of death for Coloradans aged 10 — 24. (America’s Health Ranking, 2019) This is like a school bus filled with 22 students crashing and killing every student every day of the school year.
As law makers and educators are discussing solutions, restorative justice practices should be prioritized. Restorative Justice is an alternative to punitive zero-tolerance school discipline. It promotes inclusiveness, relationship-building and problem solving. It is an integrative approach that leverages behavioral health experts, and emotional support. (Center for justice and reconciliation)
Experts say restorative justice is an opportunity to create safe & supportive schools where the school-to-prison pipeline is addressed, and students are ready to learn. (Fronius, 2016) Restorative tools, such as discussion circles, and one-on-one meditations have been widely adopted in the Oakland unified school district. Students, educators and the community are benefiting from this. (Oakland Demonstrates Right Way to Use Restorative Justice With Teens, Jan 2019).
Oluwatosin Adebiyi
Colorado Springs