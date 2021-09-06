Funding vital services
So Gov. Jared Polis says there should be zero state income tax. He said, “When you tax something, you penalize it.”
Well, let’s see. Property taxes pay for public education. Gasoline taxes supposedly pay for transportation infrastructure, like roads and bridges. Local taxes go to a general fund, to fund local government, and services such as fire and police services, health services, libraries, streets and maintenance, and etc., projects that benefit the whole community.
So we are penalizing property owners, gas vehicle users, people who pay sales taxes for the necessities of life (food, shelter, clothing, good health, you name it).
If you remove a tax, you have a choice:
No longer provide the services it pays for, or find another way to pay for those services.
Well, we don’t want to do away with vital services, do we? So how else can we fund them?
Taxpayers have the right to vote down new taxes. So, let’s fund them with fees. Hey, what a concept! Nobody gets to vote down fees. Remove taxes, and increase fees.
BTW, Gov. Polis has a few pet ideas of his own; free college education and free universal Kindergarten are among them.
Sounds great. But — Who does he envision paying for them? Who would he penalize to pay for them?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Neither unvaccinated or hysterical
I’m a bit tardy in responding to a recent letter to the editor but it’s been preying on my mind for so long I must respond.
The letter writer, obviously, an anti-masker, claims if she sees someone masked in the grocery store or other indoor spaces she assumes they are unvaccinated, immunosuppressed or just plain hysterical.
I’m neither unvaccinated nor immunosuppressed. I’m also not hysterical. However, I am respectful of those who are immunosuppressed and also children too young to have been vaccinated.
If the letter write prefers to go unmasked, I wish her the best. She might encounter another anti-masker who infects her with this very contagious variant. Or she might infect a young child or an immunosuppressed individual.
Sharon Enns
Colorado Springs
Defi
nite government overreach
As a free citizen of the state of Colorado we need to petition our government representatives to please take a stand against the tyrannical proposed legislation H.R. 4980 requiring proof of vaccination to fly in the U.S. This is definite government overreach into the private affairs of the individual. What happened to “My Body, My Choice”! There is a recovery rate of 99% with the overall population from COVID-19 infection and plenty of successful early treatments.
This “one size fits all” approach never works. Protect and isolate the vulnerable with comorbidities and keep the healthy free! Stop the madness and let reason and logic, not emotion, drive our decision making. And please ask your representatives to start advocating for those they are supposed to represent. Not special interest groups like pharmaceutical companies that are exempt from liability of injury or death resulting from the “vaccines”. Or the self-appointed non-elected elites that want to rule over the population. Keep America a free republic and do not turn it into a tyrannical state!
Mike Van Der Most
Colorado Springs
Increasing property taxes
The dilemma of the time right now is, the left wing screamers every day make the rules in every city of this country. It is time that all the hard working Americans wake up and put this Antifa idiots in a corner forever!
I have sent the Mayor Colorado Springs, the City Council members, the El Paso County commissioners and the editor of this newspaper a direct invitation between Sept. 13 and 23 (my vacation time) to go with me around the city to inspect the “great” street conditions. Not even the street manager has time to go with us.
Instead the mayor breaks ground for a big “low income home complex” not in his living area, not in The Broadmoor area, no, in our area to bring more trailer trash people here to make sure we have 3-to-4 days a week of police cruiser here. We have this situation every day, and for this reason the El Paso commissioners plan to increase again our property tax without explaining what they want to do with more money.
Jens-Uwe Dethlefsen
Colorado Springs
People living with limb loss
Over 2 million Americans like me live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging my Sens. Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, and House Representative Ken Buck to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act S.1089/H.R.2461).
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people with living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system, and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was costly and as a result I was unable to get my prosthetic. I want people living with limb loss to have the opportunity I could not, so they can live the life they want to live.
The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Michael Quintana
McClave