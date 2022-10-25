Funding a county veterans specialist
Read that El Paso County is budgeting $84K to hire a Veterans Affair specialist of some sort.
My experience with the county and state veterans affair representatives is they are staffed as a political statement to buy votes. A office full of forms and fliers.
The state and county have no authority and minimum influence with the federal veterans affair agency.
The local Disabled American Veterans DAV) has a congressional charter to help veterans.
I encourage the county to find away to help fund the local DAV and develop a working relationship with the organization instead of hiring a county functionary at $84K.
Michael Remington
Colorado Springs
Severe depression in veterans
Suicide deaths for U.S. veterans rose to 44 per day last year. Among the total population, suicides rose to 14 per 100,000 last year.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.
This past week it was reported that among the homeless in Colorado Springs there are 450 veterans. (Many more of the homeless are alcoholics.) Many of them are homeless due to PTSD and other psychiatric issues.
I am not a psychiatrist but I am willing to bet that most of these suicides are the result of severe depression and PTSD.
Clinical studies have demonstrated remarkable success in relieving and ending PTSD, severe depression and excess use of alcohol where years of psychiatric and pharmaceutical treatments have failed. Clearly those older forms of treatment are not being successful for the thousands who commit suicide each year.
This past week the NOVA show on our Public Broadcasting station was about that success with psychedelics.
In many cases, 100% success after a single treatment. Reports of such successes are also easily found on line.
Prop 122 specifically maintains the illegality of selling these psychedelics and public use and limits their use to controlled clinical facilities using trained personnel to oversee the treatment in real time.
For the sake of all of those homeless veterans and all of those who take their own life due to PTSD and severe depression and for the sake of those addicted to alcohol, isn’t this worth taking a chance?
Mary Gray
Colorado Springs
Blue Book no help on judges
OK – got my ballot, got my Blue Book and my Gazette editorials and Colorado Politics Voters Guide. The Blue Book is marked and I have decided how I’m going to vote on everything but the judges.
How the heck can I decide which judges to retain? All of them “meet performance standards.” And the performance survey scores are all above three out of four points (100 percent of our judges are above average).
I’m not very happy with our judicial system right now, but how do I know who the bad judges are? Which judges have let repeat offenders out on the streets without bail? Which have punished law enforcement officers who have simply used force against violent offenders?
The Colorado Commission on Judicial Performance who write the Judicial Performance Reviews have guidelines and protocol which limit what they can say about a judge. But the Blue Book is no help.
What are the judge’s records on sentencing, bargaining and suspended sentences? Which judges should we retain? It’s hard to tell from the Blue Book.
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
Are you OK with all this?
Are you OK with our open southern borders, and the criminal element and the fentanyl (and the death that it is causing) that is entering our country? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK with our raising inflation and the increased costs of gas and food? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK with the increase in robbery, burglary, street violence, the issue of no bail for offenders and their release back onto the streets? Then vote Democratic.
Are you OK with the transgender ideology being taught in our elementary schools, and the drag queen reading sessions? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK that so many of our children aren’t up to grade level in reading, writing and arithmetic? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK with partial birth abortions where full-term babies are killed as they are being delivered? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK with the overreach of the FBI and the DOJ? Then vote Democratic.
Are you OK with the COVID misinformation that has been spread? Then vote Democratic. Are you OK with the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents? Then vote Democratic. Michael Bennet has voted 98% of the time with President Joe Biden’s agenda and the radical left agenda.
Maybe we, the voter, should consider Joe O’Dea and work to reverse some of the above mentioned issues.
Bob Waterman
Colorado Springs
Long-term care facilities
If you care about the residents in Colorado’s long-term care facilities don’t vote for Gov. Jared Polis.
I filed a complaint in January against the facility my mother lives in. I followed through all leadership and the ombudsman before going to the state. In June I made several attempts both telephonically and electronic with no response. Finally I sent an email to the governors office explaining this, giving them a case number, with the response to contact CDPH with a phone number.
Finally someone answered the phone. I was told that they had not gotten to the complaint because of Covid.
How much longer will this state tolerate this governor and his administration putting illegals, criminals, and others who have made bad choices, ahead of people who have lived, worked and paid taxes in this State? The answer I received from the governor stated he cared about all of his constituents. I think he only cares about those who will help advance his agenda.
Sharon Solheim
Palmer Lake