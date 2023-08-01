Fund the parks department

As the budget meanders its’ way through City Hall, I wanted to share this message with Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council:

As former Mayor John Suthers often said, Colorado Springs is a city founded primarily due to her aesthetic qualities. Not because of a port, river confluence, or industry, but merely because of the sheer beauty here.

Tourism has always played a key role in the growth of Colorado Springs. People come here from all around the world. Most of us live here for the same reason: the splendor of the mountains, parks, trails, and open spaces throughout the city and surrounding area. Outdoor recreation opportunities make up the No. 1 reason people choose to live here.

All of this brings me back to the budget.

As Maya Angelou wrote, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time”. The citizens, by virtue of moving and residing here and paying their ever-increasing taxes, have shown our leaders what they value and who they are. They stay here because every morning when they wake up, whichever direction they look, they will be in awe of their surroundings and the recreational opportunities that permeate this city.

It is time Colorado Springs fund her parks, recreation, and cultural services department in line with our Front Range neighbors and her citizen’s values. Since the cuts in 2008-2009, the department has been underfunded and now has over $270 million in a backlog of deferred maintenance in our park system. We have disregarded our parks department long enough. It is time we fund the department that is the primary reason people live here, visit here, and stay here. Let’s make the entire portfolio of trails, open spaces, community centers, and parks the crown jewel of Colorado Springs!

Greg Thornton

Colorado Springs

Springs has big city crime now

I have lived in the Springs over 20 years, moving from the Boston area. In that time I have a tremendous increase of crime. Home Depot, Lowe’s and so many more have seen a large increase of stealing and the employees have been told not to interfere due to potential harm.

The Garden of the Gods have also seen an increase in break-ins to vehicles with no one being charged, not a good sign to visitors. I know the police cannot be everywhere and more serious crimes are happening. Colorado Springs has become a big city with big city crimes.

I have no answer but it is only going to become worse. I fully support the police but their hands are tied.

Larry Guerin

Colorado Springs

Time to end the Farm Bill?

Re: 2023 Farm Bill, Point/Counterpoint, July 29. The Farm Bill has been a government boondoggle for decades. With it, the government mandates and subsidizes corn for creating ethanol, an extra, unnecessary ingredient in our gasoline. As noted in the article, it subsidizes crop insurance. If the average farm is taking in $92K per year, why is the taxpayer subsidizing their insurance costs? The government doesn’t subsidize my car or home insurance.

The bill also pays farmers not to farm their land. Why is it the taxpayer’s job to pay farmers not to grow food? Don’t we want more food?

The bill also fixes prices for crops. Shouldn’t that be the job of the free market? Ultimately, the Farm Bill transfers wealth from taxpayers and individual farmers to corporations that have bought up thousands of acres of farmland for the simple purpose of receiving the free gifts of taxpayer money from the government.

SNAP could and should be moved to another bill and implement stricter requirements for who can get it. Isn’t it time to end the Farm Bill?

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs

Problems with Polis’ appointments

Governor Jared Polis has a problem with his appointments to Colorado’s Boards and Commissions. His most recent appointments to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission are another “Polis poke in the eye” to ranchers, anglers and hunters.

Our governor has a history of questionable appointments. Many are not geographically distributed throughout the state. Others have little to no experience in the field with which they are tasked to oversee. A classic example is appointing an outspoken “vegan” to the Veterinarian Board to work with the livestock producers.

Should Governor Polis achieve his wildest dreams and become President of the United States, I will question his judgment in picking suitable and qualified candidates for the Federal and Supreme Courts.

Rachel Meyer

Colorado Springs

Where is the reality?

It was hard to believe when I read the Associated Press’ headline, “Close to 70 percent ... believe in angels.”

What is going on? Are there really that many people in la la land?

I suppose they all believe in ghosts, elves and the boogeyman.

Where is the reality? I wonder how these people function in the real world where they have to use logic and reason once in a while.

This should be scary to everyone.

I am hoping that many of the poll’s respondents didn’t actually mean it but were being rather whimsical in their answers. Like they believe in UFOs and Santa Claus when they know there is no proof of their existence.

Like angels, who in this whole world could give proof that there are any? But I suppose, as in religion, the truth and proof have nothing to do with how they “believe”.

Combine these people with other mentally ill persons, fanatics and zealots and the world truly is in bad shape.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs