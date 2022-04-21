From a proud Thunderbird
The Gazette’s recent staff editorial, highlighting the “cancel culture” efforts overseen by the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, deserves emphasis. Their most recent effort to fine schools yet using the “Thunderbird” mascot is ludicrous.
You guessed it. I’m a “Thunderbird,” a proud graduate of the Wasson H.S. Class of 1975. It was a school that produced many state championships, athletic superstars (e.g. Goose Gossage), and individuals who went on to do impactful work as doctors, engineers, lawyers, military professionals, entrepreneurs and more. Being a “Thunderbird” was a matter of pride and appropriately linked the traits of strength, character, and athleticism to Native American heritage. There was nothing derogatory about it, never mind today’s spin.
Rather than cleanse our society of labels that ostensibly offend the Native American culture, the new campaign will serve to remove mention or thought of their people going forward. Naming buildings and schools has historically been a way to perpetuate the memory of events and people most dear to our culture. But the Thunderbirds …. the Indians …t hey will neither be so honored nor remembered as the years go by.
With our 50th class reunion on the horizon, I suspect “Thunderbird” T-shirts will be in high demand. I will be wearing mine with pride.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs
Just a couple of thoughts
I have written about both of these in the past. I really appreciate that Mayor John Suthers is doing something about trash in the city. Question: How many more bodies for the same money could be picking up the trash if you used those who are residing in our county jail? I would think that one sheriff deputy with 6 or 8 men/women would be much cheaper than hiring the same amount of employees, and it gets the prisoners out in the air and earns a “little” extra money.
Also, I read today about two new large apartment buildings going up in our city. Why not make it a law that a certain number of apartments would be designated for low-income senior citizens in every new apartment complex in the city? Please consider this. Just a couple of thoughts that are on my mind.
B. Scott Smith
Colorado Springs
A lot of emotional baggage
In a recent letter to the editor, the theory was postulated that kids are not learning because of the time and data collection requirements of socio-emotional learning.
A school day has a finite amount of time in it. Theoretically, you would think it is best optimized by cramming as much of the core subjects of reading, writing and arithmetic into it.
However, in a class of 25 kids, there is a lot of emotional baggage coming in the door with them. One in 5 kids likely have some level of dyslexia. Over 2,000 students in D-49 receive special education services. In Colorado, 37% of the kids qualify for free and reduced lunch. In D-49, 34% of our kids are military connected.
We have kids who are in foster care, single-parent homes, blended families still trying to figure things out, and even homeless kids. Now add two years of strange disconnectedness due to COVID, screen addictions, drug addictions, friends lost to suicide and overdoses, and frankly loneliness.
Ignoring the emotional needs of these kids, it is like trying to chop wood with a dull ax, or driving a car with no oil. Teaching is not as effective when kids have these sorts of needs. You just wear out the teacher who is dealing with it as behavior issues instead. Good socio-emotional learning and support is like adding oil, or sharpening the ax.
At our March 23 school board work session, the D-49 board asked the administration to do a study on what we are using in our schools, to make sure that we are making the best of precious resources in this area. No one on our board or in our administration wants money or time wasted or misapplied in this area. On the other hand, we are committed to making sure that we are not just trying to cram information into emotionally challenged minds, and recognize the fact that kids are people, too. None of us do our best work, if we have not learned to deal with emotional challenges.
Rick Van Wieren
Colorado Springs
A terrible experience
On Sunday, I attended an event at the Pikes Peak Center. I paid $500 for 2 seats in the balcony. Dave Chappelle was the headliner. There were other comedians before he went on. The sound was terrible so my partner and I never heard any of the comedians or Chappelle. This was a terrible scam by The Pikes Peak Center, and I emailed telling them that we asked around the audience and everyone we spoke with had difficulties hearing the show.
I never heard back other than a survey sent to me. I had many difficulties with this venue, I was harassed by the staff, told by the ticket company that I didn’t have tickets. It was a terrible experience. Be real careful about purchasing tickets from AXS or the Pikes Peak Center.
Judith Ellias Ochs
Colorado Springs
Chasing our own tail
Minimum wage: the only ones who benefit from raising the minimum wage is the government through payroll taxes, increased sales taxes and so on. All that it’s doing is raising the cost of living for everyone. Why don’t people get that? Only the government benefits from raising the minimum wage. We’re chasing our own tail.
Michael Murray
Divide
Future of ‘Made in the USA’
While “Made in U.S.” is good idea, it will take time and a considerable amount of taxpayer funds to get started and probably to sustain into the future. Along with Made in U.S. why don’t we have a policy of produced in U.S. for our energy requirements or maybe Made in North America, along the lines of existing trade agreements.
This could happen quickly, and would restore jobs lost because of the poor policy decisions made by the administration. Nether effort will be successful unless we start reversing many of the new regulations at the state and federal levels that make it more difficult, take more time and more expensive to innovate, create and evolve businesses in the U.S.
Rick McCarter
Colorado Springs