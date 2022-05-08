Friendly atmosphere of pickleball
I have been involved with sports my entire life either playing, coaching or teaching for over 50 years. The friendly atmosphere of pickleball is something I have never seen before. It is a gift to all those involved!
As an example, I went over to Monument Valley by myself hoping to pick up a game. To my delight and amazement two individuals (thanks Ed and Zach) each gave me an hour of their time and expertise about playing pickleball. It was a fantastic learning experience for me. People are always encouraging others on the court.
What really made the strongest impact was the feeling of community and people helping others!
Thank you to a wonderful group of people!
Carolyn Engquist
Colorado Springs
Littering our beautiful state
I don’t get it! Other states have a large $500 fine for littering. Why doesn’t Colorado? If you throw your trash out your window and someone takes a photo, or police see you there is a $500 fine with signs posted all over roadways. Why don’t we do this ... it might help. It is so frustrating to see folks littering our beautiful state.
Sue Gorden
Colorado Springs
Children are a blessing
Many people are all in a tizzy over the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned. If and when this is a final decision by the Supreme Court, it does not mean that women will no longer be able to get an abortion ... it will just put the issue in the hands of each individual state.
In our state, Jared Polis has invited anyone who wants to get rid of an unwanted precious life, to come vacation in our great state to take care of that “little inconvenience.” I think he should be very grateful that the woman or women who gave birth to his and his husband’s children, did not decide to abort.
So don’t worry ladies, don’t feel you have to be responsible by using the plethora of birth control options out there when it is so easy to be lazy and just kill a baby. Where are the rights of the innocent babies? How are you going to explain this decision to the Almighty on judgment day?
All life is a precious gift. I have two beautiful, loved children, and I also suffered two miscarriages. To lose a child is devastating. I cannot wrap my mind around losing a child on purpose. Children are a blessing. Many people are unable to have a child and would adopt in a heartbeat.
That is a great alternative to abortion and would be such a great gift of love to give to someone.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs
God’s word does not change
On May 3, under The Gazette “Your Viewpoint” the Rev. Deborah Tinsley wrote “Things don’t stay static.” That’s true. She says, “life, culture, science evolve.” That’s true, too. Then she gets to what she really wants to say which is “strict adherence to old ways of understanding gender identity are wrong.”
Many choose to live their lives following the dictates of changes in life, culture and science. Rev. Tinsley seems to believe that we should live our lives and adjust our beliefs in accordance with whatever is going on around us. I would not say “amen” to that sermon.
The Bible is very old and has many old beliefs and standards of living. It doesn’t teach us to follow the ways of the up-to-date crowd. Rather it teaches us to live in accordance with God’s word, which has been around for hundreds of years. I Peter 1:25 and Isaiah 40:8 say: “Grass withers and the flowers fall but the word of God endures forever.” I don’t believe God’s word is wrong.
Rev. Vern Swim
Colorado Springs
This is a privacy issue
Democratizing abortion is wrong-headed. A woman’s right to make the very private/personal decision to continue/terminate an unwanted pregnancy should not differ from state to state. The idea that a state’s voters should have a say in what a woman chooses to do with her body is mind boggling, particularly when all men and most women have never faced an unwanted pregnancy invading their body.
In cases of rape/failed contraception, these women did not want to be pregnant. In cases of fetal health issues/danger to the pregnant woman, the painful decision must made by the woman and her doctor. Comparing the right to make decisions concerning one’s body with disclosing income, doing background checks, executing search warrants, mandating vaccines, or legalizing pot ignores the fundamental difference … this is a “privacy issue”… one that voters shouldn’t be involved in. Delineating the values of Bible Belt states as a factor in crafting their laws and supporting states’ voters who favor the rights of the unborn, referencing “fetal life” and “unborn human beings,” are a violation of a woman’s religious freedom … something pro-choice people do not emphasize, but should.
If a woman’s religion does not define life as beginning at conception (which many religions do not), why should her right to choose be limited because she lives in a Bible Belt state. Why should the state be able to ignore her right to apply her religious beliefs in making this very private decision. A woman’s rights should not be decided by a referendum, but should be and is codified in our Constitution.
As the Constitution states, the absence of the delineation of this right doesn’t diminish its importance — the drafters could never have imagined voters believing they have a right to limit a woman’s right to control her own body.
Kathleen Pivarsky
Colorado Springs
Hypocrisy is the greatest sin
Thank you, Tina Routhier, I wholeheartedly agree with you. Hypocrisy is by far the greatest sin. Time to call a spade a spade.
Run the government, stay out of my bedroom.
David Zeringue
Security/Widefield