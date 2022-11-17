Free services are not free
All the current chaos and divisiveness in our “social media” could be easily remedied by changing the paradigm to “community media”. Instead of everyone broadcasting their ideas and theories to the world, users would be limited to broadcasting to their communities of interest. I’m not interested in reading or seeing something that wasn’t sent to me personally from someone who I don’t know.
We want and need to be part of communities. This transition would be a natural and easy transition, while at the same time clearing the air of too much noise.
Needless to say, social media companies would scoff at this solution that doesn’t line the pockets of the billionaires running these companies. They clearly don’t need more money to spread their opinions to the world, whether we want it or not. I would gladly pay for “community media.” The free services are not really free. Just sayin.
Tony Seran
Colorado Springs
A true gentleman
I attended The Classical Academy musical theater production of “The Wizard of Oz” on Sunday afternoon.
While it was an amazingly well-produced stage performance with incredible talent and set design in a beautiful auditorium, it was after the show that I witnessed respectful behavior of a true gentleman.
A young man walked a female (don’t know if it was mother, sister, friend, other) to the passenger side of the car next to me, opened the door to see her safely inside before closing the door and walking around to the driver’s side door.
The white compact vehicle had indications that the young man is a football player for TCA. I hope the people responsible for his upbringing realize their influence is noticed in the man they have raised. Additionally, the individuals who raised this female deserve recognition for their influence on her life; that she is able to accept kind gestures from a gentleman.
He thanked me when I told him that he is a good man. Such a warm sight in our crazy, mixed-up social climate.
Su-Su Sawyer
Colorado Springs
Some very good points
In response to “Anger doesn’t work”, Letters, Nov. 15.
In response to this letter, I believe the author makes some very good points. It is time for the Republican party to move past the megalomaniac Donald Trump. All he can do now is reduce the chances for other Republicans to rise and shine.
As far as the media goes, people certainly are not better off watching CNN or MSNBC if they want to hear anything other than liberals masking the truth or just outright lying.
And we cannot talk about anger without including the libs and Dems. If you watch or listen to the mainstream media, it is filled with vitriolic attacks on Republicans.
The Democrats also cheered on the violent riots in cities across America. They were willing to watch cities burn, police being attacked, and people being killed, anything it took to sew enough discord to get their power back.
It is unfortunate the left will not own up to their destructive actions, aggressions and hateful speech.
David A. Danzl
Fountain
This lack of progress
A Gazette editorial warns about excessive climate change concern. Excessive fear that leads to either panic or to deep despair is not helpful in addressing climate change. However, fear is a natural response to danger and is useful in stirring action to reduce danger. Are young people overreacting to the threat of climate change or are they simply realistic? When they look around, they see increasing average temperatures, melting glaciers and Arctic sea ice, rising sea levels, and more extreme weather events.
In Colorado, the major impacts are a drier and hotter climate that impacts agriculture and forests, as well as recreational activities such skiing. These changes result from increasing amounts of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide and methane) in the atmosphere, which retain more of the heat from the sun. Once these gases are in the atmosphere, they stay there for decades or centuries. To limit global temperature increases, the emission of greenhouse gases must be reduced and eventually reduced to zero net emissions. The slower we do this, the greater the amount of climate change.
While some would like to achieve this in a decade or less, it is more realistic to achieve this in three to five decades. But this means a steady year-by-year decrease in the net greenhouse gas emissions.
In spite of nations making promises, the reality is that emissions are still increasing not decreasing. Young people see this lack of progress. The best, and only real way, to decrease climate-change fear is to take meaningful action.
Robert Jones
Colorado Springs
The voters have spoken
I need to respond to Dick Wadham’s column in the Colorado Springs Gazette on Sunday.
First of all, the title of the column, “Dem victory signals a state in decline”, is just plain goofy. Wadham managed to insult every voter in the state — the voters have spoken. A better title for the column would have been: “Disconnected Republicans don’t have a clue.”
The language about “Democratic leftists and dark money” and “Democrats and their pro-criminal policies” and the “doddering Joe Biden” are just plain offensive for the party I once called home.
It’s guys like Wadham that should be held accountable for the results of Nov. 8. Wadham is not representative of the party I once knew.
John Long
Colorado Springs