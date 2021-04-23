Forgot to close the door
Do you feel it? See it? Hear it, too? The city is changing. The city is growing, yes. But it is being deformed and disfigured. To wit: Parked near my Village Seven single-family home in the driveways of other single-family homes are three — at last count — apartment-sized roll-off dumpsters.
Mmmm … are these more local HGTV-inspired flippers? Will they sell to another absentee owner who converts the home into a multitenant frat house held captive by four, five or six vehicles cluttering the landscape, destroying envisioned aesthetics and broadcasting early morning shift changes with raucous, rachety mufflers?
Or is it another Wall Street hedge fund attracted to the potential profits of our ever-popular, ever-expanding, ever-aspiring to New York City density standards city?
We are experiencing a flash mob-like frenzy of star-struck transplants convinced that Colorado Springs is their pot of gold at the end of the Pikes Peak or Bust rainbow. Like a will-o’-the wisp, chasing a fleeting flame of a dream that is bound to catch hail.
Full disclosure: I am a Colorado Springs transplant from the last century — Nineteen-Hundred and Ninety-Four; first generation. And I am sorry, but I forgot to close the door behind me when I made my way across Nebraska through Kansas and into the promised land.
Still, inquiring minds, distressed residents and targeted neighborhoods would like to know: What the hell is going on?
James Cullivan
Colorado Springs
Protecting public safety
I am writing in response to the Perspective article, “Push for Gun Control Shows Democrats Don’t Understand why Americans Carry Firearms.” Amy Swearer provided a list of instances where lives were saved by a ‘good guy with a gun’. Amy’s article seems to imply that Democrats are completely against American citizens owning firearms. However, while more Republicans than Democrats own guns, 41% vs 16% respectively, clearly there are Democrats who own firearms. Democrats do not want to take guns from the populace. They want sensible laws regulating gun ownership to protect the lives of innocent people.
Unfortunately, my experience discussing gun regulations with libertarian-leaning Republicans suggests that they are against gun regulation.
Some of the practical gun laws I, and many other Democrats want, include mandatory wait times before buying a gun and limiting the size of a magazine. Large magazines make a rifle heavy and more cumbersome. A 30- or 100-round magazine is ridiculous, and would only benefit someone who wants to shoot a lot of bullets in a short time. The Dayton shooter had a 100-round magazine, which was why he was able to fire 41 rounds in less than half a minute, killing nine people.
A smaller magazine gives people a chance to get away or stop a mass shooter when he is reloading, which is exactly what happened during the Tucson shooting that seriously injured Rep. Gabby Giffords.
Colorado has a law banning magazines more than 15 rounds, but many states do not have such laws. Colorado does not have a wait time for taking possession of a firearm.
The laws Gov. Jared Polis signed this week are a step in the right direction but do not go far enough to protect public safety.
Beatrice Dalloway
Colorado Springs
Alzheimer’s and fi
rst responders
As unsettling as it might be to watch the video of the recent arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old Loveland woman with Alzheimer’s, it might lead to a more positive outcome for other Coloradans.
There are 76,000 Colorado residents living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease affecting the brain that has no cure.
Sadly, half of those individuals are undiagnosed. Because Alzheimer’s can take up to 20 years to progress, many thousands of our loved ones are living with it in varying stages, often walking, shopping and even working among us, sometimes challenged to understand or respond to directions or commands from emergency workers, particularly in times of stress or crisis. For that reason, the Alzheimer’s Association implores all first responder agencies — including police, fire and EMTs — to take advantage of our first responder training.
This free resource can help these essential workers assess situations and react appropriately to ensure the safety and welfare of all involved.
If the actions taken by the Loveland Police Department to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association on training inspires other first-responder agencies to engage similarly, we can reduce the likelihood of these tragic situations occurring and help ensure that our first responders have a better understanding of the needs of some of our most at-risk older adults.
RoseMary Jaramillo, Colorado Alzheimer’s Association
Colorado Springs
A double standard?
When former President Donald Trump approved of the Capitol crowd expressing their opinion, the media reported he incited the riot that occurred.
When Maxine Waters, D-CA, encouraged the Minneapolis crowd to “get more confrontational” and “we’re looking for a guilty verdict... and if “we don’t ... we cannot go away”, the media doesn’t report that as inciting a riot.
Two questions:
Does anyone else see the hypocritical, double standards of the media and a lot of Democrats?
Does the mantra “The end justifies the means” sound familiar?
Robert Jackson
Monument