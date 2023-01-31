Forced into speeding

Street lamp posts and traffic signs lay on the side of the road... and that’s in dry conditions. Drivers casually driving through intersections long after the light has turned red. Catastrophic car accidents dominate the rush hour. Fatalities on the road have risen steadily.

I recently watched a driver in a pick-up terrorize an elderly couple in a 35 mph zone (they were going 40) by tailgating them and driving on the median to force them over, even though there was plenty of room to pass them in the adjoining lane. We have one of the finest police departments in the state. But due to their limited resources, school zones go unenforced. I even saw a state trooper having to enforce one of our school zones in the northern part of the Springs... is that what we’ve come down to? This all started when our first “Strong Mayor” forced out a police chief that put a safe community as a first priority over the cries of aggressive drivers ... this is the result. Cowards and bullies are driving on our roads, and their numbers are increasing.

We’ve all been forced into speeding ... I do. By not going with the flow of traffic, that makes me a hazard and endangers those that ride with me. That only makes aggressive drivers “up their game” by going faster.

The average speed on Woodmen Road is 60 mph — in a 45 mph zone. Powers Blvd. has been turned into an aggressive drivers mecca. I’m a conservative — I vote conservative. But to read when other “so-called” conservatives call for the end to red-light cameras and offer no other solutions shows where their allegiance lies ... to themselves and their driving habits. It’s time to take our city and its roads back. But do our city leaders have the intestinal fortitude to make it happen? So far the answer is a resounding “no”. Our police have other priorities than to sit at an intersection waiting for speeders and “red light runners”. It’s time to fully video enforce problem intersections, and not just one direction. It’s time for speed cameras on high density roadways.

These programs pay for themselves ... no taxpayer liability. For those that vote to tax smokers because of their unhealthy habits, this should not be a problem. Those that contribute to unsafe driving conditions should do the same. There is no downside to this except to the wallets of the guilty. We have to change the current culture of dangerous road behavior. City leaders — it’s time to step up.

Steve Warner

Colorado Springs

Impact of Space Command

I am writing in response to your article about Colorado’s senators voting against President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Pentagon to spur a meeting with the White House on the future of the U.S. Space Command. It is encouraging to see the senators taking action to ensure that the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs remains in the state.

According to the Government Accountability Office, the “U.S. Space Command Combatant Commander, the U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, and the former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have all conveyed the importance of Peterson Air Force Base as the U.S. Space Command location for Space Force to reach full operational capability as quickly as possible” (GAO: Government Accountability Office 2022). Space Force is an essential economic driver for the area; its presence has led to increased research and development and acquisitions, resulting in increased employment opportunities, investments in infrastructure, and educational and career opportunities for students in the region. Additionally, the Space Force has provided resources and support for various initiatives, such as STEM education, disaster relief, and community engagement, which have helped to bolster the local economy.

Bluestaq, a Colorado Springs-based government contractor, has worked with Space Force since 2020 and was awarded a $280 million contract in March of 2021 to continue its work with the Space Force (Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade 2023). The command must be adequately funded and supported by the Biden administration.

Lauren Pennington

Florissant

Statistics explain a lot

Hats off to Michael Field’s guest opinion, Our TABOR, our refunds. I couldn’t agree more regarding our state government coming to us time and time again asking if they can keep our TABOR refunds, “For the children and their education!”

I’ve lived in Colorado Springs over 45 years, and I used to fall for that line... Until I noticed that the money never makes it to the children and their teachers. Michael’s stats on student count being up 25%, teachers numbers up by 36%, principals and vice principals up by 73% and Administration up by 132% since 2000 explains a lot. I don’t fall for that old trick, vote out TABOR... it’s for the children... anymore. I’ll keep my refund, thank you.

Kas Bowser

Colorado Springs

Transition to EVs

Watching the barbs exchanged by pro and con observers re electric vehicles, I am surprised to have never seen anyone aknowlege the fact that the EV consumes 1/4 to 1/3 the energy per mile vs. a comparable ICE vehicle. That portends huge societal benefits as we transition to the electric world.

Kinda like the transition from the horse to the automobile.

Jack Lundberg

Colorado Springs

Where was Lamborn?

Where was Congressman Doug Lamborn when the Defense Secretary, along with Colorado senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, metto try to keep the U.S. Command in Colorado Springs where it belongs? This is Lamborns’s district. It’s up to him to do all he can to do what’s best for this part of the state and the nation.

We know that Donald Trump awarded the Space Command to Alabama because Alabama voted for Trump and Colorado didn’t.

As the Gazette mentioned in a recent front page article, the senators argued for having the Space Command in Colorado, where there are already in place military and air facilities and personnel that can perform the mission faster and at lower cost. The decision where to put any base must be made on sound military, not political judgment.

Lamborn needs to pay attention to what’s going on in his district. If he can’t do that, he doesn’t belong in Congress.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs