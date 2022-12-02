For the love of the game
I have been a Bronco fan for decades. I labored through the first three Super Bowl losses, swelled with pride when Elway finally triumphed, and did so again with Peyton. If you take the time to study, you’ll find that those teams succeeded because they were healthy. In fact, the injury to Terrell Davis in 1998 was probably the only thing that prevented a third straight championship that year.
Now, I see Bronco fans and media “experts” beating up on Russell Wilson, coach Nathaniel Hackett and just about everyone else during this painful season. Yes, I am supremely disappointed, given all of the pre-season hype and the prospect of a great offense.
But let’s get real here! If you are an informed fan, you look at the whole picture. This team is as beat up as any in recent memory! Since Aug. 28, 20 starters have been injured, including key players such as Patrick, Williams, Jeudy, Allen and Hamler.
These losses have left the offense virtually defenseless. No wonder Wilson can’t complete most passes: he is under duress constantly, because he has no blocking! You could put Joe Montana, Steve Young, John Elway, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady in that situation, and they would fail! Yet in spite of this, the defense has kept the scores low, and the team lost eight games by just 7 points or less.
I don’t know who or what to blame, but it sure as hell isn’t Wilson. Is it weak off-season training that led to so many injuries? The fact that no starters played in pre-season games? Poor play-calling/decisions by the coach? All of the above?
Obviously, this year is a goner. So focus your energy on another team led by several amazing young quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, etc.) and try to enjoy yourself for the love of the game.
P.S. Remember: this is supposed to be fun.
Gary A. Morse
Colorado Springs
Crimes against our children
Many innocent women were killed-persecuted during the historic Salem witch trials.
False accusations were everywhere! Is School D-49 doomed to repeat this tragedy?
I witnessed in shock, last D-49 meeting, heard totally false accusations against Ivy Liu, misrepresenting her quotes on her Facebook site, and statements and research presented to the board by several qualified people.
Ivy suffered a lot to come to our nation and loves our schools. Even the D-49 attorney created quite a stir with his false diatribe. Why?
Our government through Title IX sadly gives many rights to remove children from their families if they deem them in harm from what and who?
Strangers, counselors, teachers, administrators determine if a family allows enough gender sensitivity for young under age children? Why do parents take a back seat, to complete strangers to groom, counsel, prepare to transition to another gender, their under age children, often with no parental permission for the children they love? Actual permanent mutilations are happening in this nation, with irreversible actions, often regretted, before kids are adults making their decisions!
Our children are committing suicide in record numbers, having gender confusion in record numbers, often encouraged to get drugs, blockers, etc, often permanently altering their bodies.
Schools should provide academics and teaching, not this violation of our kids’ human rights!
Why does D-49 or any school support funded programs like SEL (Social Emotional Learning) CRT (Critical Race Theory, CASEL Company, Panorama etc. I agree with Ivy totally! Leave the kids alone!
Jeany Rush
Colorado Springs
Our priorities are skewed
Our utility bill has more than doubled. We are buying oil from Venezuela. The food in the grocery store is expensive and often missing. Our state and local crime rate is rising dramatically. Fentanyl deaths in America have overtaken car accident deaths for young adults in America. We have a number of elected officials that cannot speak or think. Numerous spending bills are being voted on right now as the year winds down and our national debt ticks upward.
According to several media reports, people voted blue in our last election because of abortion rights and getting their college loans forgiven. Seems our priorities are skewed and untenable until people wake up to reality.
Murlene Williams
Colorado Springs
People are people
The “Gender identity ... narrative” article on the front page of Wednesday’s Gazette asks why a nonbinary person would attack other LGBTQI+ people?
The suspect did it for one or more of the reasons a person of any gender identity might commit a similar crime. People are people.
Alfred Demarest
Monument
What constrains evil?
The Nov. 23 edition had several letters that deserve some feedback. The “Is this progress?” writer harkened back to earlier, simpler times and laid the Q Club tragedy at the feet of a city that can’t help those who need it. It ended with a suggestion to lock up those who are troubled. “We need enforceable laws” lamented that guns are in the hands of potential killers, and there should be obstacles in their way to killing. Good guys with guns, however, is not a suggestion they want to entertain. “Taking away freedoms” identified the Gazette and Republicans as the issue.
I’d say this: We will never be free of tragedy. It isn’t possible. Never has been. I think it has to do with our human condition. Every one of us is capable of the worst evil. What constrains our evil? Is it laws? Is it a change in our nature? Is it a renewed, transformed mind? If you found that it was the latter, to what lengths would you go to have that transformation spread? Your answer to tragedy might depend on it.
John Ausmus
Monument