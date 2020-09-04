Football isn’t worth it
Chris Coleman and Paul Klee ask why we can’t assemble 75,000 people at a football game, citing the paucity of hospitalizations. Here’s why.
We are only in the first wave. The worry in January was that hospitals were full of patients suffering from the flu and its complications. So additional burden would have been a serious problem. We are entering the cold and flu season. Countries such as Spain are experiencing a second wave.
The biggest risk: if this virus mimics the flu virus in 1918, it will, having passed through asymptomatic carriers (sound familiar?), learning its hosts, reemerge as a much more virulent pathogen. If that happens during cold and flu season, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. The first wave of the “Spanish flu” was serious but relatively mild. People got sick, but most recovered. Those who died were generally the old and infirm, and the very young. In the second wave, however, the intensity of the infection kicked the immune system into overdrive, often destroying healthy tissue and the invader. Those affected most were often younger people, whose immune systems were stronger, and health care providers. The death toll was immense; the suffering almost unimaginable.
A century ago, we learned some things about pandemics. Masks help (who knew?). Large gatherings facilitate the virus’ spread. Vaccines and cures take time to develop. In 1918, the second wave emerged in September and peaked in October. We don’t want a repeat. Football isn’t worth it.
That’s why.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Let’s work together for safety
Stay home (if you can), distance and masks. That’s all we’ve got. Until we have a proven and safe vaccine. That’s all we’ve got! Colorado’s new cases numbers are pretty good but CA, TX, NY, NC, FL, GA and many other states are not good.
New deaths numbers are falling, but if you’ve lost a loved one, it is irrelevant. Until we all do all that we can COVID-19 will not be brought under control. Schools will open and close and open and close. Children and teachers will get sick. Businesses will stay closed, parking lots will be empty, commercial buildings will be for sale or for rent. Health care personnel will be overworked. Traveling to see family and hugging those grandkids will not happen.
Please, please do all you can to show you care about others and give up some of your “freedoms/privileges” and let’s work together to get America back on track.
Carol B. Cook
Colorado Springs
Physicians’ confi
dential treatment
Colorado physicians who prioritize their health provide better quality care. Our doctors need a support system that provides them confidential help and prevention care for certain health conditions.
The state of Colorado has held a long-standing precedent that physicians who voluntarily seek help through the state peer health assistance program, funded through their licensing fees, will receive confidential treatment as long as they remain compliant with their treatment plan. The state might change this precedent and require providers voluntarily seeking treatment to become known to the state. Research clearly shows this will result in physicians not seeking help for fear of retribution or issues with their medical licenses.
Please support the united coalition of doctors, health care providers, and medical organizations by asking the governor and state leadership not to change this precedent and instead ensure an accessible, confidential and accountable peer assistance program for doctors.
James Borgstede, M.D.
Colorado Springs
Where are investigative journalists?
In journalism school, we were frequently reminded to be objective, to present a balanced story by giving equal space to both or all sides.
In Sunday’s Gazette, B1–2, “Kenosha chant” (The Associated Press) about the Jacob Blake shooting that occurred one week before this story, I counted two paragraphs of 19 (10%) giving readers a glimpse into the scene after a domestic abuse call.
Emotionally charged domestic disputes can be the most life threatening to officers, and, in this case, with Blake possessing a knife, this incident could have been threatening to “three of Blake’s children” sitting in his SUV. I’ve read too many stories about parents murdering their children, seeking revenge on the other parent, so “an officer [grabbing] his shirt” is probably a wise move.
Would we have preferred to hear that Blake fled from officers and, during a high-speed chase, killed or harmed a number of people, including his children?
We aren’t told in the story who made the (911?) call or how many more children Blake, 29, might have had in the domicile from which he was fleeing. We aren’t informed of his police record, if any, or if he was under the influence of a substance, causing him to act uncooperatively or erratically, as has been the case in other recent, high-profile incidents.
Where are investigative journalists who ask questions and verify information so we receive facts? Are journalists placing society in a more incendiary, “inciteful” fashion, stirring increased tension?
Leigh Westin
Colorado Springs