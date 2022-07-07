Disruptive and inconsiderate
Nobody should have to put up with what has gone on in Meridian Ranch over the past few nights and will likely continue until all illegal fireworks are burned through. This is not including the annual display for our community that took place this year on July 2, which begins just before dark and ends within one hour.
That event is enjoyed every year. Aside from that, starting July 1, backyard works have begun, from around 6 p.m. and increasing in duration each night, ending around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
These displays appear to be generated from various locations around the golf course, peoples’ yards, and the streets. This happens every year. It is very disruptive and inconsiderate of most residents and causes great distress to household pets. We are retired seniors, but surely, some folks have to get up early for work the next day. I, for one, dread the entire week of July Fourth because of these occurrences. If you are going to engage in this illegal activity, please think about your neighbors and household pets, many of whom are terrified. Please let most of us have a good night’s sleep.
Cindy Cowlishaw
Falcon
What are people thinking?
It’s 8:10 p.m. on the Fourth of July! Not close to being dark yet. What a fabulous celebration of our country’s independence is in progress. Firecrackers blowing off every few seconds. Dogs screeching in their backyards. Puppies whimpering, cats under beds shaking, horses wild-eyed with fear. The populace reading internet news about the carnage in Highland Park. Bloody bodies covered by bloody sheets.
Are you able to tell the difference between the sound of firecrackers and the sound of firearms? I’m not, and I’ve been around both most of my 70 years.
What are people thinking? In this day and age of gratuitous gun violence, your neighbors and mine are very sensitive to explosions in their neighborhood. The cat will be OK by morning, but my neighbors won’t. If you want to celebrate our country’s independence, help your neighbor out however you can, but please don’t terrorize them with explosives.
Although this is illegal, the police are helpless to enforce it. Just had to close the windows because of the noise and the smoke. Knowing this will go on for at least the next four hours. Happy Independence Day!
Mark Robbins
Colorado Springs
Excellent role model
Thanks to Eric Sondermann for his insightful analysis of Colorado’s gubernatorial leadership over the past six decades.
I specifically appreciate his assessment of Bill Ritter, the former Denver DA who served one term between 2006-2010. Sondermann refers to Gov. Ritter as a “workhorse, not a show horse,” a man concerned more about implementing good policy than petty politics. This is accurate.
Undeterred by politics or partisan pressure, Gov. Ritter appointed me, a Republican (a lifelong Republican, at that time), the mayor of Manitou to serve as the commissioner of insurance for the state of Colorado. We shared a passion and concern for consumer protection and equity, especially as it related to health insurance.
The Great Recession was a difficult time to be a leader, but Gov. Ritter handled it with grace and humility. He remains an excellent role model for those desiring or in elected leadership roles.
Marcy Morrison
Manitou Springs
Stop this madness
The more dangerous objects are available to the public, the worse outcomes we get. Automobile crashes increase with the number of cars on the road. So, we regulate them. You must pass tests and be licensed to legally drive. We enforce speed limits to reduce the danger. Automobile manufacturers are required either by regulation or market forces to provide safer vehicles.
So, what about guns? One can’t attend parades, shopping centers, grocery stores, concerts, or send their kids to school without fear that some aggrieved person will take their anguish out on a party of innocents. More guns? Arm teachers? There are so many soft targets. How can they all be hardened?
It’s a mental health issue? So, should we have every human being take a psychological exam every six weeks to flesh out possible mass killers?
That is more freedom invasive than subjecting gun owners to restraints that can protect the greater majority? And what about the military-style rifles? Guns made to destroy people at 45 rounds per minute. Who can say with a straight face that our Founders, who only knew of muskets and cannons, intended citizens to have such instruments of death? Is it not just insane to place the value of someone getting “a high” shooting one of these machines over the lives of 18 children and two teachers in Uvalde? It is time our legislators get serious, get to work, stop this madness of gun violence.
Sam Gould
Divide
Withdrawing from power
Seven elections in a row, Americans have chosen the presidential candidate less interested in maintaining the global order we created. Consequently, when it comes to foreign policy, American leaders have been generally unwilling to sacrifice short-term comfort for long-term strategic gains. Joe Biden, for example, has repeatedly canceled routine missile tests so as to avoid “provoking Putin” and has walked back State Department statements about the desired outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war. Before that, Barack Obama did absolutely nothing about the Chinese occupation of Scarborough Shoal or the Red Line in Syria and George Bush Jr’s only response to the Russian invasion of Georgia was a stern finger-wagging.
Our behavior on the foreign stage is weak and timid for a military power without peer competitors. What is the point of such military and economic prowess if we aren’t even willing to use it consistently for deterrence?
On one hand, I understand the desire to retreat from the world. If any country could survive the transition away from a globalist economy to a relative autarky, it’s the U.S. But if we demobilize and become a self-contained “fortress America” not only will we be destroying the global order, which has caused such phenomenal improvements in global quality of life, we will eventually feel the impacts of that as well. Someone will step into the vacuum we will leave behind, and we might end up marching to their beat — and they probably won’t be nearly as likely to try and push for positive change.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Black Forest