Fireworks displays were glorious
We hadn’t planned to go see the fireworks anywhere, but at 9 p.m. the commotion was such that we went out onto our deck. A view to the south, with a 120 degree sweep, and there were aerial displays everywhere, even far out to the horizon. And a constant, low, rolling thunder. The eyes could not be still, trying to take it all in. For more than an hour, we watched neighbors far and near sending up shell and rocket and fountain. We laughed and were thankful for the earlier rain. And I have this to say to my neighbors: It was glorious!
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Renewed faith in America
I would like to give a big thank you to all that were involved in the July Fourth fireworks display at Eastridge Park/Palmer Park Blvd. areas.
Fantastic! just what I needed to renew my faith in America.
Judy Junker
Colorado Springs
As we pray for our country
We are so blessed and privileged to live in this country, and I needed the Fourth of July to remind me of that during these challenging times.
The words from “God Bless America” were especially poignant this year: “Stand beside her, and guide her ~ Through the night with a light from above.” As we pray for our country, it is important to remember that His love is the answer!
Sandra L. Wickham
Woodland Park
Have a more Christian attitude
I want to thank The Gazette for publishing Ruben Navarrette’s article entitled: “Fourth of July perfect time to renew our commitment to America” in the July 3 edition. I’d like to add to his encouraging admonition by suggesting that the July Fourth weekend is also a perfect time to renew our commitment to acting “Christianly.”
By that I mean whether we are politically Republican or Democrat, support wearing a mask or feel it is an infringement on our liberty, support the goals of BLM or vehemently disagree, we can have a more Christian attitude and show each other more love, patience and peace.
I’d like to claim that this simple idea is my own, but I must give credit to a local Christian radio station, where I heard it first. As America is known as a Christian nation, wouldn’t we show a much better example to our family, neighbors and the world by showing a little more kindness and patience with each other?
Let’s renew our commitment to America by having our actions and responses be a little more Christian.
Bill Spindler
Colorado Springs
Men have abandoned God
One of John Locke’s principles of a legitimate government is that political power must be exercised by known, permanent laws.
That seems to be missing today. Instead of known permanent laws we see laws changing in the heat of the moment, as a result of capitulation to mob rule. Indeed we are seeing lawlessness gone wild.
The answer to this is not to overthrow our government, “to abolish it, and to institute a new” one. The answer is to consider root causes.
And here is where I agree with what Alexandr Solzhenitsyn said concerning the Russia Revolution that destroyed about 60 million people:
Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.
I believe it is worse today, for we have not only forgotten God, we have deliberately abandoned God and have forbidden the mention of His name in public conversation.
It’s time to invite God back into the public conversation and return to founding principles.
Pat Francomano
Colorado Springs
History is complex and nuanced
On Saturday morning, I sat down to read my hometown opinion page. I was surprised to learn things I never knew about myself. Being a Democrat and leaning left, and having taught American History to young people my whole career, I learned that I’ve been indoctrinating them to hate their country. This was news to me.
The editorial board put a face to me, an “anti-American leftist radical” subject to “fake news fantasies” who would “burden minorities and redefine who and what we are.” Elsewhere, I was told I needed to see a “Larry Elder movie … to get educated.”
So that’s it. Forty years of trips throughout the lower 48 states — every Civil War and Revolutionary site of note, all the D.C. monuments, a humble Birmingham Jail cell, a mission south of the Alamo for insights into Mexican-era Catholic benevolence — what was I thinking?
Teaching students to read beyond the “self-evident truths” and into the list of grievances for insight into the colonial mindset of British tyranny, that must have been a mistake, allowing them to think and form arguments.
Surely by mentioning the 1619 slave ship in the same year as Virginia founding its House of Burgesses, I must have indoctrinated them. Now they protest.
The whole trouble with history being used to inform the present is its tendency to be complex and nuanced. A country of free institutions and free speech needs to look forward to build “a more perfect union.”
Mark Buchanan
Colorado Springs