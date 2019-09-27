Make firefighters event enjoyable
My daughter and I attended the Firefighter Memorial Parade downtown Friday night — what a disappointing event! We arrived an hour before the parade to get a good spot, about 15 minutes before the parade started we had seven rows of people in front of us — seriously?
The firetrucks can barely make it down the street, spectators are inches from them, and once the procession stopped, spectators are merely inches from the parade participants.
I would think it’s not fun to play bagpipes and drums with the general public breathing down your neck.
I had to hold my daughter up and hope she could see any of the parade — she is 11, not an easy task!
Can someone please get involved in the organization of this event? Maybe do some crowd control, and make this event enjoyable?
I noticed lots of families near us. I’m sure none of them were able to see the event because of the crowds in front of us.... I have been to many parades in this city, and was able to enjoy them — this event, however, not so much!
I have huge respect for the firefighters, first responders, families and visitors that come for this event — can we please make this event a bit more enjoyable for all of us?
Karen Gentzel
Colorado Springs
Trust and confidence enhanced
Over the recent Labor Day weekend, our daughter drove up from Durango to spend time with our family. The battery in her Honda Civic developed one bad cell.
On Sunday, we took her car to the Falcon Walmart to replace the battery. They said they could replace it in about two hours. They let a novice do the exchange.
When he hooked up the new battery, he reversed the polarity and blew out the main fuse in the electrical system. When we returned, they said there was no auto parts store open to buy a new fuse — until Tuesday.
We told them my daughter had to get back to Durango and return to her job.
We came back Monday. They said that the auto department manager drove all the way to Denver (on Labor Day) and called in a favor from a friend in the auto parts business.
They had the car running as normal by Monday afternoon. We took out our credit card to pay for the new battery. They said, after all you have been through, this battery is a complimentary gift from Walmart!
Needless to say, my trust and confidence in Walmart was greatly enhanced.
Jack Boharron
Colorado Springs
Too many ads and annoyances
My husband and I recently went to a local theater to see “Ad Astra,” which was very good.
When we arrived at the theater, there was no one there, and by the time the movie started, there were 8 or 9 people in the audience.
We have wondered for a long time how theaters can make money and have decided much of what they do make comes from the exorbitant prices they charge for refreshments. We never buy food there or we wouldn’t be able to afford to go to a movie.
This time, however, it occurred to me after becoming so annoyed I was ready to leave before the movie even started, that if people didn’t have to sit through all of the commercials we suffer through on TV, 8 or 9 previews, most of which are awful, plus music and dialogue during these that are so loud a person could be deafened, maybe it would be as pleasant to go to a movie as it was in the past.
For what is charged these days, it would be nice to have a relaxing, enjoyable two or so hours sans ads and annoyances.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Earth constantly warming, cooling
I watched that young gal’s tirade at the U.N. and thought OMG, is this how brainwashed some climate fanatics are? My concern is that they go to an island and drink tainted Kool-Aid next. Scary cultlike vibe.
Deadlines have come and gone. Volcanoes still erupt. The earth has been warming and cooling for millions of years. We are barely a moment in its history. How arrogant it is to make people think we can control it by scaring them into a frenzy and taking their money?
So enjoy the Kool-Aid or learn the facts about mother Earth.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
In this era of bullying
Wow! The Gazette opinion piece [on teen suicide] misses too much of the main problem, that being, Donald Trump and his supporters. Trump is a bullying, name-calling, president.
He rules by fear and nastiness. His followers love him because he is telling his nonfollowers, including foreign countries, fyou, and that gives them power to laud over others — their superiority.
Isn’t that what happens to kids and others when they see suicide as the only answer?
Maybe I’m being a bit simplistic, but the overwhelming effect this era of bullying that this president has given so much power to can no longer be ignored.
Also the letter from Kent Karber negatively comparing our kids marching about climate change to the soldiers of WW II was another example of insensitivity and bullying.
These kids are tackling a very real problem, while most older folks are sitting in their easy chairs complaining and probably rooting for our president as he destroys this country.
These kids are the hope of now and the future. They should be encouraged and cheered on.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs