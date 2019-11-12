Film festival is about diversity
I have been a part of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival since 2009. I appreciated Amanda Hancock’s article in Friday’s Gazette entitled “Diversity marks entries in women’s film fest,” but would like to take issue with one phrase used in the article that describes our films as “by women and for women.”
The films we feature are, for the most part, by women for sure, but not for women alone. We are all about “elevating the voices of women through film,” as our mission statement says. The world, men and women, needs this voice, which historically, and still today, is largely marginalized and silenced.
Why is it that stories by and about men (most Hollywood, mainstream films) are considered films for everyone, but films made by and about women are not? Men and boys need to be exposed to the female voice presented in films by women so that they can develop an understanding of women and the world from a female perspective.
As the title of the article points out, the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is all about diversity: diversity in films as well as those in attendance, that means men and women coming together in community, valuing “diverse perspectives and ideas that offer new ways of looking at the world.” (one of Rocky Mountain Women’s Film core values).
Susan Wilson
Colorado Springs

onderful program honoring veterans
Kudos to the staff and students at Palmer Ridge High in Monument for their program on Friday, Nov. 6 honoring veterans and active duty personnel. It began at 1 p.m. with a light luncheon and then the 50 or so veterans were taken to the gymnasium for a rousing welcome by the assembled students.
It was a moment this writer will not forget seeing the students standing and clapping as we walked in — the applause continued for several minutes.
After the welcome, we were treated to patriotic music ending with a musical salute to each branch of the military by the school band and choir.
A solemn ceremony was held honoring the fallen servicemen and women who gave their all. Thoughtful speeches about the meaning of Veterans Day were directed to the students with a finale of barbershop style music by a group of 20 or so men from Colorado Springs.
As the students departed, they stopped by to shake hands with the veterans with words such as “Thank you for your service” and “God bless you”.
It was a wonderful two hours honoring veterans from the Tri-Lakes area and this veteran was extremely moved and is very appreciative of the efforts of all at Palmer Ridge. Thank you.
Jim Bergeron
Monument
Politicians should readjust priorities
Your opinion writers, masquerading as reporters, repeatedly refer to CC, before and after the decisive defeat, as the issue of voters being for or against Mom and apple pie issues like education and roads. That is a cynical misrepresentation.
The issue is clearly control of TABOR excess funds.
The clear solution would be for Colorado politicians to readjust their priorities, and fund necessities, like infrastructure and education, first. Then when the voters have their rightful say about TABOR refunds, nothing vital would be at stake. But that would take the, “Don’t you love kids and good roads?” crowbar out of the hands of politicians. Manipulation at its worst.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
GOP must make a stand
It’s time for members of the GOP to find their voice, break ranks with Donald Trump, and demand his impeachment and removal. History will remember how Republicans acted in this moment — whether they upheld the rule of law or fearfully supported the criminal in the White House.
For three years, we have watched Trump threaten our elections, obstruct justice, and make a mockery of our Constitution. The latest news of Trump’s solicitation of foreign election interference in the 2020 election is a serious escalation of his corruption and abuse of power.
Thanks to multiple whistleblowers and witness testimony from at least half a dozen witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry, we know that Trump pressured the President of Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens. He then threatened to withhold military aid to force Ukraine to comply.
Poll after poll demonstrates that the American people are sick and tired of Trump’s assault on our democracy — and we’re urging Republicans to support the only viable way to hold him accountable for his actions: impeachment and removal.
Failing to check Trump’s abuse of power would send a signal to this lawless president that he’s free to break the law with impunity. It’s time for GOP representatives to stand on the right side of history — because pushing foreign governments to interfere in an American election is unacceptable.
Kandice Bilisoly
Colorado Springs
If it had been Barack Obama
I noticed this week there has been a barrage of letters to the Gazette accusing the Democrats of being out to get Trump with the impeachment investigation.
Folks, nearly every issue with Trump has been self-inflicted. I ask those who think there should be no investigation into his actions to be honest in answering these two questions: If that had been Barack Obama on the phone call with Ukraine, would you not be demanding an investigation?
If withholding foreign aid while simultaneously asking a foreign nation to interfere in our domestic politics for personal gain is not an impeachable act, then what is?
Dave Seyfert
Colorado Springs