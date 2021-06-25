Feral cats can make great pets
The article about the feral kitten is a nice human interest story. Kudos to the woman who is keeping her feral kitten. However, please realize that there are lots of us out here who rescue and adopt feral kittens. We are just ordinary people, not veterinarians. And we don’t have multipage stories in the newspaper.
Feral kittens can be domesticated and make wonderful pets. My brother has a whole colony of adult feral cats in his backyard that he cares for and he has used the Humane Society’s Trap Neuter Release program.
I have two rescued feral kittens that are now indoor cats. The first one is now a sweet and loving adult. Here is a picture of my feral kitten, Evelyn.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Divisive visitor coming to the city
I am appalled at the El Paso Republicans for bringing a known antisemite to Colorado Springs. Her hateful statements against Jews and minorities mirror their political agenda.
As a Jewish resident of Colorado Springs, I do not support a group who has such a lack of awareness of what a divisive politician Marjorie Taylor Greene is.
This demonstrates how divisive the Republicans are here in El Paso County. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from her office.
Judith Ellias Ochs
Colorado Springs
Costly act of desperation
I would like to address the recent national vaccine rewards incentive approaches for encouraging nonvaccinated people, to motivate them to actually obtain it. Just today in the mail, I received a flyer for “Colorado Comeback Cash” that has a $1 million prize possibility for just one lucky entrant after they receive the vaccine. And we have heard about numerous other types of rewards from discounts to free services and lots of stuff.
It seems like this approach is more of a costly act of desperation, with little success rather than one that could have been more effectively implemented from the start.
Aren’t we actually rewarding those people who are hurting the rest of us? Remember when we were in elementary school and the whole class was punished when just one kid acted up or got in trouble for something? It definitely wasn’t fair but at the same time was effective in keeping everyone on track for the good of the whole, good old peer pressure. Isn’t this kind of the same situation that we now have with the vaccine?
A smaller percentage of people are punishing the larger group, and are getting rewarded for it! It seems the reverse of punishing the perpetrators such as in our criminal justice system.
So perhaps instead of rewarding them, we should actually be punishing them in some way, say a $10/day fine or something to that effect, certainly not rewarding them. This approach would seem to be a stronger motivator for many more people (would also solve the employment problem since they would need a job to pay for it) rather than the ones currently in place motivating only a small percentage, and without consequences. Clearly, this has not been very successful since the vaccination rates have stalled and cases once again are on the upswing. You definitely won’t find this to be the situation in other countries where people are desperate to get the vaccine at all without any reward incentive beyond health. It just exemplifies our privileged society.
Furthermore, the current approach is setting a precedent for a possible future crises.
Won’t people just wait until the rewards get high enough to finally participate?
Christopher Jones
Colorado Springs
Preserve this historic structure
I am writing to echo the letter by Dave Weesner regarding the plan to renovate the Colorado Springs City Auditorium. Though I think renovation is certainly appropriate, I do not think the plan to enlarge its capacity and change its general character is a good idea.
In its current configuration, it can accommodate many types of events. Indeed I have attended a good number of these in the past 37 years I have been a resident of Colorado Springs.
Presently new seats, HVAC, electrical system, safety items, etc. need to be modernized. These can be done within the reasonable budget of $2.5 million proposed.
However, the historic nature of the interior and the exterior need to be maintained, including the Lon Chaney Theater. The historic building can be made great again without changing its original design and appearance.
I encourage the city to help preserve this historic structure in its original form so it can be enjoyed by many in future generations.
Thomas Hebda
Colorado Springs
Unsolicited offers for house sales
I didn’t read the article but the title had gotten my attention. House sales are falling but it hasn’t stopped a trend that started a few years back. My husband and I are constantly barraged by mail, phone, and lately, people showing up at our door wanting us to sell our house.
I rip up the mailings, I inform both the callers and the in-person drop byers that they should check the internet of the addresses so they can see that the property we live in is “NOT FOR SALE”.
Unless they see a for sale sign in the yard, it’s not on the market and they should stop badgering us about it.
We’re not about to sell our house, and I’m sure we are not the only ones being badgered in this way. It has to stop. I am very tired and angry when I get a phone call or someone dropping by wanting us to sell. Or if you are really persistent, offer us $1 million in cash on the barrel head, and I might consider it.
Val Milly Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs