Fears bigger than the virus
I also believe that risks are apart of life. Everyday we live, we live with risks (known and unknown) and I believe most people know and accept that. You can slip and fall in your house/get hit by a car/have a heart attack or stroke/catch the flu, etc.
We are told that if one life is saved all this is worth it. More people die from other things than this virus! Everyday thousands of babies die through abortion (but that does not bother a lot of people). Sixty thousand or more die from the flu and people accept that as normal. I have heard that someone dies every 12 seconds. Death is a part of life. But knowing that does not keep us from living life.
I do not understand or accept the fear that is out there because of this virus. I also do not understand or accept how a few people can create the fear that they have or to shut down our country the way they have. The fear I have is that our freedoms and liberties we have are being and will be lost because of this. And that our country will also be lost. I fear that more than the virus.
I do not want to live having to wear masks and gloves or to have to stay 6 feet from others or not to be able to leave my house or not to be able to see and visit my family and friends or shake hands and hug someone or be treated like I have the plague or not be able to be with a love one who is dying.
Humans are meant to interact with each other and have close relationships. We are not meant to isolate ourselves from each other.
Like it or not LIFE is a Risk and if you LIVE IN FEAR it will control you!
Larry Virgil Bierman
Colorado Springs
Deja vu all over again
For someone who has been concerned about the lack of truth in a lot of what our president tells us, there was a time, just a few weeks ago, when my trust in him improved noticeably. The more vulnerable I felt regarding the COVID-19 related issues, the better I started to feel as President Donald Trump handled the task force briefings. The medical expertise standing by him was highly informative, comforting and reassuring. Not only that, but suddenly, President Trump seemed to have found a way to unite the country. Oh, what a good feeling that was!
Unfortunately, as time went by, not only did the medical aspect of the briefings started to get replaced by a political overtone, but the division in the country started to resurface.
Deja vu all over again! A new cycle in President Trump’s search for approval through self-sabotaging means. So much repetition by stating things like how he closed the border between the U.S. and China, and by using every superlative in the dictionary by comparing what this country is doing in comparison to the rest of the world.
We know this country is the best, Mr. President, but we also know the suffering of peoples from all over the world, as a result of this pandemic, is nothing to look down upon.
I voted for you once and was going to vote again, especially after your initial reassuring manner in which you handled the subsequent events to the tragedy we are experiencing. Why undo all the good you have done for the country by reverting to your self-destructive ways?
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Dissension between the two parties
I read with interest the recent article in The Gazette that John Hickenlooper and Joe Biden are leading Sen. Cory Gardner and President Donald Trump in the polls.
Regardless of your political party, I cannot believe that anyone who listens to Biden in any speech or comments he makes thinks he is capable of being the president of this great country.
I also could not vote for Hickenlooper for senator of Colorado after listening to his agenda this year when he was running for the presidential nomination.
I also know that President Trump sometimes makes comments about the press and other candidates in a way that is not suitable to a large number of people, but we must remember that President Trump is the one who was elected, and has done an amazing job for this country. The dissension between the two parties needs to stop!
Ben Lowery
Colorado Springs
Volunteering efforts are underway
It seems like there is at least one attack per day on what the El Paso County Public Health Office is doing to protect the health of the public.
The restaurant owner who has threatened to defy the order to stay closed to “in-house” dining is but the latest example. But there are myriad other examples of the EPCPH Office long list of successes. Take, for example, the article in the Sunday, May 2, Gazette by Dr. Robin Johnson, headlined, “Antibody testing is not a panacea for the coronavirus.”
In my opinion, it is very well-written and easy to understand. I particularly applaud her appropriate analogy to our immune system’s role in the warfare against invading pathogens. Her comparison of white blood cells to “soldiers” and antibodies to the “intelligence” sector of our immune system really resonated with me, a retired military member. This is timely education at its best, and eloquently underscores yet another of the EPCPH Office’s tireless efforts to teach us how to protect ourselves and the community.
That doesn’t mean I think the EPCPH Office has a perfect record, however. In addition to urging us to stay home, frequently wash our hands and wear a mask in public, I wish Dr. Johnson had not passed up an opportunity to educate people about another way to actively participate in the war against COVID-19. I applaud all of those common sense, preventive measures as well as the other things she listed in the final paragraph that we should all be doing to stop the spread of this highly contagious disease.
But in that final paragraph, I think she might not have gone far enough. I have been involved in spearheading an effort (called “Operation Grand Slam”) to encourage as many members of the particularly hard-hit Colorado Springs Bridge Center as possible to volunteer to donate to those programs for which they qualify to further the “active study” of the disease.
This includes convalescent plasma efforts by Children’s Hospital in Aurora as well as Vitalant here in Colorado Springs. In addition, The National Institutes of Health and National Jewish Health in Denver are actively conducting antibody testing as well as soliciting volunteer participants.
Other efforts might soon be underway, and as they ramp up, even more volunteers will be needed.
In short, I wish she had included a sentence or two about how volunteering to donate their lifeblood to these significant programs can further those crucially important research efforts and possibly bring this war against COVID-19 to a quicker, more effective, longer-lasting conclusion.
Howard L. Donaldson
Colorado Springs