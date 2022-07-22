Fascinating Colorado history
Excellent article by Seth Boster on the town of Victor. He is absolutely right that when standing among the headframes and old mining equipment you can feel the history of the place.
A trip through the Cripple Creek District Museum and the Cripple Creek Heritage Center will complete the picture of what you are looking at in Victor. Colorado history is fascinating and it is close by; a short trip is well worth the time.
William Nolan
Colorado Springs
Solution for noise
The gentleman who wrote about cars and motorcycles with loud exhaust did a pretty good job of describing the problem. Current noise ordinances are not effective because the officer needs to take a decibel meter reading. They have more productive things to do.
Here is a solution:
The state Legislature should create an endorsement to vehicle registration for any aftermarket exhaust system and charge, maybe $100 for it on each renewal. No decibel meter required. Suspected high level of sound is probable cause. If the registration shows the endorsement, OK. If not, a citation and fine of $500 might be appropriate. If the owner has an authorized dealer certify that the exhaust is factory installed, the ticket will be dismissed. Even better, vehicle and license plate can be reported to the police for followup, saving officer time. No need to identify the driver at the time of the offense because the endorsement is attached to the vehicle, not the operator.
It might take a year or two for this to make a meaningful difference, after allowing some grace period, but would over time reduce noise and compensate the public for the incessant aggravation.
Dave Vandenberg
Colorado Springs
Green energy pandemic
There is another “pandemic” coming throughout the world, including America. It is not a medical pandemic, but an economical pandemic: Green Energy.
It has already affected several countries. With the increase of energy prices, the economies of Britain and Germany are suffering when the winds don’t blow and the turbines can’t turn. In the Netherlands, the farmers are being prevented from producing needed food because of the emission rules, which could affect the farmers in Italy, Spain and Poland, as well. Sri Lanka has banned chemical fertilizers which has led to food shortages. In Africa, people are turning to cooking and heating with charcoal and cattle dung which adds to indoor air pollution causing deaths.
As with the forcing of COVID vaccine on all people without more studies of long-term side effects, green energy is being forced on people in the same manner. Side effects of the COVID vaccine include deaths, low sperm count in men, and myocarditis in young people. Side effects of green energy include a less thriving economy, food shortages, and high gas prices.
The wind turbines kill birds, the consent humming of the motors cause psychological problems for the people living near them.
The life span of the solar panels is about 25 years. California is finding that these unusable panels are leaching poisonous metals into the soil. Neither sun nor wind are constant dependable sources of electricity. So, who is benefiting from the sale and use of these two products? Think manufacturers.
What is the “vaccine” to stop this green energy pandemic? It is returning to drilling for oil and natural gas, starting to process the applications for new wells, and starting the refineries which would stop the depleting of our strategic oil reserves.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Virtual radio silence
A “newspaper of record” is one which is widely regarded as independent, authoritative, and factual. In the U.S., the New York Times is generally considered to fit this bill the best. But does it deserve that label? I’m not sure they do anymore. This doesn’t have much to do with the fact that they have a bias — I don’t think it’s possible to be completely unbiased, and I’m not talking about editorial content anyways. But the New York Times allows their biases to guide what they do and do not cover.
For example, there was virtual radio silence from them on the Hunter Biden laptop until after the 2020 election, nor did they report on a paper published by Johns-Hopkins which suggested that maybe COVID lockdowns did more harm than good. I understand they can’t report on everything, but when your slogan is “All the News That’s Fit to Print” and you exclude stories on the basis of ideological dogma, it makes me think that the “newspaper of record” label should belong to someone else, like the Associated Press, The Hill, or the Wall Street Journal.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Black Forest
Radical religious views
Our Republican congressman, who I believe is also a religious extremist, Doug Lamborn, recently voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, which, despite his opposition, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives. That act requires states to recognize marriages in other States that are between same-sex or interracial couples.
By voting against this Act, Lamborn is asserting that Mississippi does not have to recognize a lawfully conducted marriage in Colorado between two men or between a black man and a white woman.
It seems that Lamborn’s anti-American vote is based upon his stated religious belief that the Seven Mountains of Society should be taken over for the Lord. One of those Seven Mountains is Government.
It is most unfortunate that we are represented by a man who believes that his radical religious views should be forced upon the citizens of our country. His ideas are very troubling.
Steve Waldmann
Monument