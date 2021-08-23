Farewell to the pronghorns
This is an obituary of sorts in memory of the Black Forest Road pronghorns.
For several years, I was delighted to see two large groups scattered through the meadow. For no good reason, I called the north group the Hatfields and the south group the McCoys. Each group might contain between 35 to 50 members as best I could count in short order.
When they joined forces in foraging, it wasn’t unusual to see 75 to 100 at once. Buck battles for supremacy; mating rituals in fall; wobbly new fawns in spring, all vivid images relegated now to memories.
They are gone victims of developers’ lust for profit and county commissioners’ lust for tax revenues. The homes built in that lush expansive green space will surely be bright and beautiful for many families. But they do not charm and give rise to the sense of peace and freedom captured by the sight of these magnificent creatures chasing across the landscape.
Farewell then my fleet footed friends. Safe travels to new horizons and free range. We will miss you.
Phillip L. Rice
Colorado Springs
Immediately take action
All Americans should insist that the Biden administration immediately take action through the Department of Defense to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of American citizens trapped in Afghanistan to the Kabul airport for transport out of the country.
If that means flowing in additional ground forces and equipment into the airport, then so be it. It is ludicrous that the administration has so narrowly defined the current military mission as solely securing the Kabul airport and informed Americans in country that they must find their own way there.
If British and French forces can venture out from the airport and rescue their citizens, then surely the finest military in the world can do similarly. Continued failure of the administration to take this kind of action to save American lives only further exacerbates the calamitous developments in Afghanistan and makes the U.S. look powerless and gutless.
Joe Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Tribalism in America
After 20 years with many American and Afghan deaths and billions of dollars spent, the war is lost to a rag tag group of murders, due in large part to tribalism. The Afghans cannot unite to fight a hated enemy that is out to destroy their lives and their property. The hope of democracy was dead on arrival to such a fracture country.
Tribalism divides religions, sexual identification (I’ve lost count), between races and languages, educational approaches (CRT), between genders, border security, between the haves and have nots, the reconstruction of history (1619 project), between physical attributes and list of other categories.
Many politicians side with the most popular category in order to keep the power to the detriment of the whole. Few are willing to offer a unifying message as proclaimed by Dr. Martin Luther King and others. They opt for woke platitudes at the expense of dividing us so they can stay in power with their hands on the purse. Tribalism is the pernicious cancer that is destroying the fabric of our country.
We need to throw out the politicians that seek to stay in power with the mission of dividing us and keeping us dependent on fabricated government solutions. Truth and courage are rare commodities. Politician, don’t tell us what you have done for us. We see your destruction every day.
Jack Hood
Colorado Springs
Space is a wide open arena
The Space Symposium deal is a big boost to the boosters. The pipeline from the Pentagon keeps getting bigger. Space is a wide open arena for increased military/industrial complex spending in Colorado Springs. Population growth is soon to follow.
The water pipeline from the western slope is at the same time shrinking. Yes Colorado Springs gets some of its water from the Colorado River basin through various transfer projects such as the Arkansas Frying Pan tunnel.
Long term rationing of that water resource has begun. Somebody better wake up and take notice.
Bill Sulzman
Colorado Springs
Learn to rethink our adaptations
Lately, I am reading Letters to the Editor in the Gazette that sound alarms about the environment. The authors appear sincere, but it is my experience that they are overreacting.
Decades ago, we were warned that the paving of roads and parking lots and that the construction of buildings would destroy habitat and wildlife.
Yet, the wildlife appears to have adapted extremely well. They feed on our gardens, shrubs, fruit trees, garbage, bird feeders and the like. Wildlife is still proliferating around us, although our modern lifestyle no longer enables us to always see it as clearly as our ancestors did.
There are more trees in America today than there were a hundred years or more ago. Usage of trees has increased, but proper forest management has actually increased tree growth.
Perhaps we humans ought to learn to rethink our adaptations. For example, lamenting about “air quality” is a waste of effort when our technology has already developed incredible nuclear “modules” that are extremely efficient at producing clean energy with a very small footprint.
Those interested in our environment might do well to read the writings of Colorado’s own Greg Walcher, a leader in natural resource policy and former head of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, and his book: Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs