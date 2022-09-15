Far too many fees
We just received our new “23” tag for our (20-year-old) 2002 Chevy Blazer, and we are appalled at the “fees” that were attached!
First off, here is a new one (I think), “Age of Vehicle Add-on”, $7. So, we have an older vehicle that is long since paid for and we can afford the insurance on it, but now we’re getting hit with a new “fee” (tax) simply because it is older? Our registration also says “Exempt” under the Emission Expire listing, yet we’re being charged $.50 for the “Emissions — Statewide Air Account”.... what the heck is that?
Additionally, we do carry insurance on it but yet we’re being charged with an “Insurance Fee” for $.50\ .... why? Going down the list of the “fees” that are on the registration, there’s a “Bridge Safety Surcharge” for $18 along with a “County Road and Bridge” charge for $1.50. I’d like an explanation because the term “Bridge” is mentioned in both. Why are we paying $4 for “Clerk Hire Fee” and $1 for “Peace Officer Standardized Training Fee”? (And why are we paying more for clerk hire fees than a road and bridge fee? We drive over bridges, but not clerks...where is the priority??) I’d say OK to the “Material Fee (Year Tab)” for $.22, the “Motorist Insurance Database Fee” for $.10 and the “Registration Base Fee County” for $10.20 and finally the “Road Safety Surcharge” for $11.90, but good grief, I think our county has gone fee crazy with all the rest! They’re slipping far too many fees (taxes) on us without once asking for our voting approval, which I think is shameful. It’s time to hold our city elected officials accountable!
Carol Piano
Colorado Springs
The cost of feeling good
Lots of sunshine and lollipops in Aram Benyamin’s guest opinion article on our city’s source of electricity. Regarding the decommissioning of Drake, he says in part “Add in the volatile and increasing price of coal . . . .” Thank goodness for Google. Searching for “cost of coal versus natural gas” gets you to Statista.com, where one can see data going back to 1980.
Contrary to what Benyamin wants you to conclude, not only has the price of natural gas per BTU been exponentially more volatile than coal, it’s also much more expensive (and likely to become more so). Moving on, conspicuous by its absence is a hard fact-based economic justification for why we are paying to install gas turbines at the Drake site only to have to move them again in a few years. Really, wouldn’t the cost to us ratepayers have been lower to have left Drake running for a couple of more years?
Should we as a community transition away from coal? I won’t argue against it. It is, however, a rich irony to watch coal trains destined for China rumble past the downtown every day while we sit blissfully ignorant of what feeling good about all this really costs us. If we wanted to make a real dent in CO2, we’d put tariffs on Chinese goods that are based on their use of cheap coal-based electricity. That, however, would take a level of political courage that is sadly lacking.
Andrew Downs
Colorado Springs
We need relief now
Don’t let the talking heads fool you: Inflation and cripplingly high energy prices are still very much eating away at the American dream. We recently retired from running a successful real estate and import business, but looking at the trajectory of our economy and the skyrocketing cost of living, we worry whether we’ll be able to stay retired for much longer. We need relief, and we need it now.
The Biden administration made a fateful choice in its first days in power: it functionally declared war on the nation’s oil and natural gas industry. The administration blocked infrastructure projects, imposed development restrictions on federal lands and waters, and added enough bureaucratic red tape to make investing in American energy an entirely unappealing prospect. So it was little surprise when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine served as the tipping point for a global energy crisis that has continued unabated for most of the year.
What’s most frustrating is that the president is hardly short on solutions: This summer, the American Petroleum Institute released a 10-point plan that the Biden administration could immediately adopt to bring relief to American consumers and to our allies across the world. From permitting reform to simply dismantling supply chain bottlenecks, the solutions are as simple as they are practicable. To highlight these plainly obvious solutions to our energy crisis, we recently participated in a honk-and-wave rally outside Sen. John Hickenlooper’s Colorado Springs office. It was the least we could do to make our officials hear our voices.
Dianna and Tom Carr
Colorado Springs
Millions of dollars wasted
Now that we have seen that the Broncos are as effective as the Rockies bullpen we can be assured of another year of waiting to make the playoffs. They were outplayed by the Seattle Seahawks in every department. Their guns should be confiscated, as they shot themselves in the foot many times. So much for the millions of dollars they wasted in the past offseason. Go Tampa Bay, Go Tom Brady.
Don Worley
Colorado Springs
Speeding trash trucks
Trash trucks are speeding way too fast, down streets and alleys in Colorado Springs. It is a horrible danger to our children and pets. I live on a street about two blocks long, and must have 15 or more of this noisy, polluting trucks flying down the alley every week. I don’t understand why these companies don’t market to these small groups of homeowners, so we could all get a special, promotional price, and decrease the activity of these monsters in our alleys. This traffic also destroys the surface of the alley roads. This is not being handled well.
Linda Britton
Colorado Springs