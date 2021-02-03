Fall from fi
rst to worst
On Jan. 28, the Thursday morning broadcast on CPR contained two hours of interviews with Republicans, revealing the dilemma in which many find themselves as a result of Donald Trump’s treasonous behavior and the GOP’s fall from first to worst. The majority of Republicans interviewed confided frankly with each other about the implosion of the GOP. I found I was mildly sympathetic toward their struggle to resolve their loss.
Many Republicans are realizing that their marriage to this unprincipled bipolar celebrity was made in hell. They’re awakening to the fact that they were seduced by a villain, emerged from the divorce stripped bare of integrity, honor and left nursing broken promises while gazing at the bleak future wrought by his innumerable threats and lies.
The shock that some felt at his election has finally come home to roost. In the broadcast, 25% expressed registering as unaffiliated as the only choice to reconcile their personal consciences. An additional 50% realized that the heavy-handed tactics that advanced judicial appointments for white Christian authority have cost them the respect of their fellow Americans for what might be decades to come, a terrible price.
Furthermore, the specter of complicity in the riot and insurrection at our Capitol casts a long shadow on anyone continuing to pander to the xenophobic Trump. The question is who will now ascend to lead and rebuild the GOP? You can bet it isn’t the same obstructionists that led them into the elephant’s graveyard.
Craig Dean
Colorado Springs
Academies practicing ‘HonorLite’?
The Gazette reported that the Air Force Academy is “reviewing its honor code in the wake of suspicion that hundreds of cadets cheated” in various ways as part of their online learning environment. Opining that “Honor serves as one of my fundamental institutional priorities for developing leaders of character,” Lt. Gen. Richard Clark has endorsed a path for “remediation” of the cadets in question in lieu of dismissal.
West Point and Annapolis have also recently been plagued with similar “mass cheating events,” with promises from leadership to review their processes and rehabilitate the offenders.
What is remarkable about these scandals, beyond sullying three very storied institutions, is the reaction of leadership. While the honor codes vary slightly, all have a clarity around the pledge to “not lie, steal, or cheat nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” This used to mean dismissal in the majority of circumstances. It was a harsh judgment, but one that left no question as to the meaning and importance of the standard for becoming a commissioned officer. No more.
Faced with the prospect of dozens to hundreds of honor violations, the pragmatic path taken is to rationalize the infractions (COVID, online learning, youth culture today, times have changed) and posit that the dishonorable can be remediated. (Also guessing the services don’t want to explain to Congress how they sent home hundreds of their academy enrollees after spending $250K+ each on their ultimately failed education.) It is, if you will, HonorLiteHonorLite.
Matt A. Coleman, USNA ‘79
Colorado Springs
Road is a Grade A mess
Regarding Randy Stehle’s viewpoint, Friday the 29th. I know we have seen the situation he described and feel as he does: “what a waste of taxpayer’s money.”
Here is another example of incompetence. A friend told me she had written a letter to this department requesting and asking for Oro Blanco to be redone. A long time later, she received a reply stating that Oro Blanco had been done and completed. This is not true. Oro Blanco was redone from Austin Bluffs Parkway to Barnes Road. From Barnes Road to South Carefree it is a Grade A mess!
Don’t know if anyone in this department really knows what is going on or if no one cares. How sad our taxes are so often wasted.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs
Blaming seasonal flu on COVID
Do you get the feeling you’re being lied to? 450,390 people have died with the coronavirus in the U.S. in a year. During the second week in January, 23 people tested positive for the flu in the U.S. More than 14,657 tested positive for the flu during the same time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Apparently we have cured the seasonal flu? Maybe it’s the masks?!? Hmmm...Regular influenza cases have all but disappeared, but coronavirus cases have skyrocketed?
What’s wrong with this picture? Who’s in charge of keeping the stats, and how stupid do they think we are?
Any thinking journalist would pick up on this, and shout it from the rooftops! You are blaming seasonal flu on COVID! All you are doing is looking at typical flu symptoms, and writing it all down as coronavirus cases! How much more obvious can this be? And how ignorant does the media think Americans are!
We are not falling for this deception.
David Dock
Colorado Springs
Houston, we have a problem
Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn appeared on Richard Randall’s radio show last week. During that appearance, he referred to the domestic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Capitol as protesters, instead of what they were — rioters and insurrectionists whose goal was to overthrow the U.S. government.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted “Today is 1776.” Later that day, as they were attacking the Capitol, the Q-Anon cultists also shouted “Today is 1776”.
Houston, we have a problem.
Steve Waldmann
Monument